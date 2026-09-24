Semaphore® Brings CI/CD Directly To Coding Agents With Sem-Ai

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Semaphore has released sem-ai, an agent-first interface that lets coding agents interact directly with CI/CD workflows, including setting up pipelines, running tests, diagnosing failures and iterating on fixes using real CI feedback.As coding agents take on more of the software development process, Semaphore is positioning CI/CD as the verification layer for both human- and agent-authored changes, providing a structured environment where changes can be tested and validated before they move through the delivery process.In practice, sem-ai can guide an agent from repository setup through to a working CI pipeline. It can detect a project's technology stack, propose an appropriate configuration, run the pipeline, inspect failures and use the results to refine subsequent changes. This allows agents to work against actual CI results as they move through the development workflow.Natural-language interaction with Semaphore is available through sem-ai, which combines an agent-first CLI with an embedded MCP server. It is designed to work with agentic tools such as Claude Code and Codex, giving them structured access to pipeline status, configuration and failure data without requiring developers to manually switch between their software development UI and separate CI/CD user interfaces.Semaphore gives development teams the flexibility to decide how much autonomy they want to introduce into their software delivery lifecycle. Teams can design agent-driven workflows around their own approval, testing and deployment requirements, choosing where automation should operate independently and where human oversight should remain part of the process.“Coding agents are changing where software development happens, but they still need reliable ways to test and verify the code they produce,” said Marko Gaćeša, Head of Product at Semaphore.“With sem-ai, we're bringing CI/CD into that agent workflow so agents can work against real pipeline feedback, while developers remain in control of what ultimately gets applied and shipped.”sem-ai is available now as an open-source project. Developers can install the CLI, connect it to an existing Semaphore organization and use it directly from supported coding-agent workflows.Learn more about sem-ai and how to get started on the Semaphore website.About SemaphoreSemaphore is an AI-native CI/CD platform that helps software teams automate testing and delivery with speed and confidence. Founded in 2012, Semaphore serves teams in more than 100 countries and is trusted by over 1,000 customers, from growing startups to Fortune 500 companies.Media ContactEgle KaralyteHead of Marketing...

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Semaphore® brings CI/CD directly to coding agents with sem-ai News Provided By MADX Digital September 24, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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