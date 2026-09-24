Crownglobe Announces Data-Powered Accounting Model For U.S. Small Businesses

CrownGlobe

data-powered accounting

Power BI dashboards

Integrated bookkeeping, payroll, tax support, Power BI dashboards and automation are designed to give owners clearer, more timely financial visibility.

- Kunal Desai, Director, Crownglobe Inc, NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crownglobe Inc., an accounting and financial operations services firm serving U.S. businesses, today announced a data-powered accounting model designed to connect core accounting work with management reporting, Power BI dashboards, workflow automation and strategic finance support.Small and mid-sized businesses often manage financial information across accounting software, payroll systems, bank feeds, point-of-sale platforms, spreadsheets and other operational tools. While traditional accounting records what has already happened, business owners increasingly need clearer and more timely visibility into cash flow, margins, expenses, location performance and operating trends.Crownglobe's approach brings these functions into a more connected finance workflow. The model combines bookkeeping and monthly close, payroll support, tax preparation and filing support, financial reporting, Power BI and management dashboards, automation workflows, forecasting and virtual CFO guidance.“Small businesses don't need more reports; they need finance systems that turn data into decisions. Our goal is to connect accounting, automation and dashboards so owners can see what matters sooner,” said Kunal Desai, Director of Crownglobe Inc.The company's data and reporting capabilities include Power BI dashboards, custom management information reporting, KPI tracking, department-level analytics and multi-entity reporting. Its automation work includes transaction-processing workflows, OCR-supported document processing, finance workflow automation and forecasting support.Crownglobe is also applying the model to industry-specific operating environments. Current focus areas include e-commerce, real estate, dental practices, franchise restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations, where owners often need financial reporting that reflects the operational drivers of their business rather than generic month-end statements alone.For example, a multi-location operator may need visibility into location-level sales, expenses, payroll, margins and other operating KPIs. A growing e-commerce business may need channel and product-level reporting, while a restaurant or convenience-store operator may need reporting tied more closely to store performance and daily operations.Crownglobe's approach is designed to structure accounting data so those operating questions can be reviewed alongside the underlying financial records.The company said the objective is not to replace accounting fundamentals with technology, but to make accounting information easier to use in day-to-day decision-making. Bookkeeping, reconciliation, payroll coordination, tax readiness and financial controls remain the foundation; dashboards and automation are layered on top to improve visibility and reduce avoidable manual work.Crownglobe serves U.S. businesses through a combination of U.S. leadership, structured onboarding and distributed finance teams. Businesses can engage the firm for individual services or for a broader finance operating model that combines accounting, reporting, automation and advisory support.About Crownglobe Inc.Crownglobe Inc. provides accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, tax support, virtual CFO services, financial reporting, Power BI dashboards and finance automation for U.S. businesses. The company focuses on connecting accurate financial operations with clearer management information so business owners can make decisions with more timely financial visibility.For more information, visit .

Kunal Desai

Crownglobe Inc

+1 971-455-3645

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Crownglobe Announces Data-Powered Accounting Model for U.S. Small Businesses News Provided By Crownglobe INC September 24, 2026, 10:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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