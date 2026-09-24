Uzbekistan, Poland Deepen Ties Through Political Consultations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Poland held the 11th round of political consultations on Sept. 23, reviewing ways to expand bilateral cooperation in political, trade, investment, and cultural areas.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek MFA, following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Muzaffar Madrakhimov and Poland delegation represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Zajaczkowski.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Uzbek-Polish relations, with particular attention to expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, including exchanges of visits between government agencies and companies.

“Regular political consultations provide an important platform for coordinating bilateral priorities and identifying new opportunities for practical cooperation,” Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry said.

The parties also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest and confirmed their interest in closer coordination within the United Nations, European Union and other multilateral organizations.

Furthermore, the sides agreed to maintain regular dialogue and continue joint efforts to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The 11th round of consultations builds on the existing diplomatic dialogue between Uzbekistan and Poland and provides a platform for advancing cooperation across multiple areas.

Uzbekistan and Poland have maintained diplomatic relations since March 19, 1992, with bilateral ties covering political dialogue, trade and investment, transport, education, culture and other areas. The two countries have also been working to expand economic contacts, including through business exchanges and cooperation between government institutions and companies, providing a broader framework for developing practical bilateral projects.