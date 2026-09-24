Temperature Management Systems Market Forecasts Growth From $3.56B (2026) To $4.58B By 2031, Profiling 3M, Asahi-Kasei, GE Healthcare, Dragerwerk & Medtronic

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Temperature Management Systems Market by Product, Care Setting, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global temperature management systems market is projected to grow from USD 3.56 billion in 2026 to USD 4.58 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Growth is being supported by the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide, the increasing incidence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders, and greater awareness of the need to prevent perioperative hypothermia and other temperature-related complications.

The expanding use of targeted temperature management (TTM) in critical care is also accelerating demand. Adoption is increasing in post-cardiac arrest management, neonatal care, and traumatic brain injury treatment as healthcare providers invest in advanced patient warming and cooling technologies across operating rooms, intensive care units, neonatal care units, and post-anesthesia care units.

Patient Warming Systems Led the Market in 2025

By product, patient warming systems accounted for the largest share of the temperature management systems market in 2025. Segment growth reflects the rising volume of surgical procedures and the growing emphasis on preventing inadvertent perioperative hypothermia. Maintaining normothermia during surgery can reduce the risk of surgical-site infections, excessive blood loss, prolonged anesthesia recovery, and extended hospital stays.

The broad adoption of forced-air warming systems, conductive warming devices, and related accessories across operating rooms, intensive care units, and postoperative recovery units has reinforced the segment's market position. The report also assesses patient cooling systems and temperature management accessories, including their adoption patterns, growth prospects, and competitive dynamics.

Perioperative Care Accounted for the Largest Care-Setting Share

By care setting, perioperative care dominated the temperature management systems market in 2025. Temperature management systems are extensively used before, during, and after surgery to maintain normothermia and prevent perioperative hypothermia. Patients may experience unintended heat loss due to anesthesia, prolonged procedures, and exposure to low-temperature operating room environments.

Implementation of patient warming systems across preoperative units, operating rooms, and post-anesthesia care units (PACUs) has contributed significantly to the segment's leadership. The research also evaluates acute care, newborn care, and other care settings where advanced warming and cooling systems support clinical temperature management protocols.

Asia Pacific Expected to Record the Fastest Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the temperature management systems market during the forecast period. Regional expansion is being driven by improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and the modernization of hospitals and surgical facilities across emerging economies.

Increasing surgical volumes, a growing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders, and rising critical care admissions are generating demand for advanced temperature management solutions. Governments and private healthcare providers are investing in intensive care units, neonatal care units, and operating rooms, supporting the adoption of patient warming and cooling systems.

Additional market growth factors include improved healthcare accessibility, expanding medical tourism, and greater adoption of technologically advanced medical devices. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the major countries contributing to Asia Pacific market expansion.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Market Players

Key companies operating in the temperature management systems market include Solventum Corporation (US), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (US), Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Gentherm Incorporated (US), Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (UK), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and Stryker Corporation (US).

The competitive analysis examines company business overviews, product and solution portfolios, market shares, and growth strategies. It also assesses partnerships, collaborations, expansions, agreements, product launches, investments, and other recent industry developments. Emerging startups within the temperature management systems ecosystem are included to provide a broader view of innovation and competitive activity.

Primary Research Participant Breakdown



By company type: Tier 1 companies accounted for 32% of participants, Tier 2 companies for 40%, and Tier 3 companies for 28%.

By designation: C-level executives represented 27%, directors represented 18%, and other designations represented 55%. By region: North America accounted for 51% of participants, Europe for 21%, Asia Pacific for 18%, Latin America for 6%, and the Middle East & Africa for 4%.

Temperature Management Systems Market Research Coverage

The report categorizes the market by product, including patient warming systems, patient cooling systems, and accessories. Care-setting coverage comprises perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and other settings. Applications analyzed include general surgery, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other applications. Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The research evaluates the principal factors influencing market performance. Key growth drivers include the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising surgical procedure volumes, and a growing number of hypothermia cases. Market restraints include the high cost of intravascular temperature management systems, limited awareness in developing countries, and inadequate supply chain management.

Identified opportunities include expansion in emerging markets, a growing number of contracts and agreements among market participants, and continued healthcare infrastructure development. Product recalls and shortages of skilled healthcare professionals remain notable market challenges.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides revenue estimates for the overall temperature management systems market and its subsegments, helping established companies and new entrants evaluate commercial opportunities. Stakeholders can use the findings to assess the competitive landscape, refine market positioning, and develop go-to-market strategies.

Coverage includes upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches, alongside analysis of attractive regional markets. The report also examines new products, untapped geographies, recent investments, and market diversification opportunities. In-depth competitive assessments cover the market shares, product offerings, and growth strategies of leading companies, including Solventum Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Ecolab Inc.

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