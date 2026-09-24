Tejashwi Yadav Criticises Shambhavi Choudhary Over Her Post On Samastipur Molestation Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) RJD National Working President and Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, has targeted Samastipur MP Shambhavi Choudhary over a social media post she shared in connection with the alleged molestation of a minor girl in her Lok Sabha constituency.

Without naming the accused, Choudhary had shared a post about the incident on her official social media account.

Yadav alleged that the LJP (Ram Vilas) MP deliberately cropped the names of the accused from a Bihar Police press release before sharing it.

In a post on his official X handle, Yadav accused Choudhary of withholding the names of the accused for political reasons.

He said the Samastipur MP had“deliberately cropped” the names of the accused from the police press release and alleged that this was done so that their identities and castes would not become public.

Yadav further alleged that the MP was indirectly protecting the accused instead of standing with the minor victim.

He questioned why a woman MP would remove the names of the accused from a police statement concerning an alleged crime against a minor.

“Obviously, a woman MP, instead of taking the side of the victim minor girl, is indirectly protecting the hooligans. Now, in such a situation, what will you say? Will this government and its architects stop such rapes and crimes?” Yadav said.

Taking a further swipe at Choudhary, Yadav sarcastically suggested that she could be publicly honoured by her father, Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary and LJP (Ram Vilas) president and Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan for not making the accused's identities public.

Samastipur Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident.

They have been identified as Rahul Kumar Paswan, Awadhesh Paswan, Vikas Kumar/Vikas Sharma and Rambabu Sahani.

Police said all four were arrested after the video of the alleged incident came to their notice.

The police have also appealed to media organisations and social media users not to circulate content that could reveal the identity of the minor girl.

The incident came to light after a video purportedly showing the girl being allegedly harassed by a group of men circulated on social media.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident.

Yadav's remarks have added a political dimension to the controversy, with the RJD leader questioning both the government's handling of the case and the response of the ruling alliance's local representatives.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the Bihar government over the alleged molestation incident in Samastipur and questioned the administration's preparedness to prevent such incidents in the state.

Reacting to the case, Yadav said such incidents were being reported from different parts of Bihar and described the Samastipur incident as“completely shameful.”

“It is happening everywhere. Is there any district in Bihar where such incidents are not taking place? But this is completely shameful,” Yadav said.

He also questioned what action the police would take against those involved and sought clarity on the government's plans to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“The Bihar government is being widely condemned, but these people have no shame or remorse. What action will the police take? What is their vision? What is their road map to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future?” he asked.

Yadav alleged that the government lacked adequate preparation to deal with such incidents and accused those in power of being more focussed on retaining their positions than addressing law-and-order concerns.

“There is no preparation. They have got the chair and just want to remain seated in it,” he said.