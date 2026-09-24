India-Pacific Islands Partnership Strengthened At FIPIC Meet In NY

FIPIC Ministers Reaffirm Partnership

The Foreign Ministers of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership between India and Pacific Island Countries, with discussions focusing on renewable energy, climate action, disaster resilience, education, healthcare and capacity building, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The second FIPIC Foreign Ministers' Meeting under the framework was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New York on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. The meeting saw high-level participation from Pacific Island Countries, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Samoa; Foreign Ministers of Fiji, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Palau, Papua new Guinea, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu; and ministers and senior officials from Tonga, Micronesia, Vanuatu and Naoero. The Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum also participated.

According to the MEA, the leaders reviewed the outcomes of the FIPIC Summits and welcomed progress in India-Pacific cooperation, including implementation of the 12-Point Action Plan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.

Jaishankar on India's 'People-Centric' Approach

Jaishankar, in a post on X, said India's approach towards the Pacific has remained focused on the needs and priorities of the region. "Pleased to chair the India-FIPIC Foreign Ministers' Meeting today in New York #UNGA81. Underlined the following: Our approach to the Pacific has consistently been demand-driven, development-oriented and people-centric," he said.

The External Affairs Minister said India supports the priorities outlined in the Pacific Islands Forum's 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. "India fully respects and supports the priorities articulated in the Pacific Island Forum's 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent," Jaishankar said.

Development Projects and Action Plan

He also highlighted India's development projects across Pacific Island countries, saying they reflect a shared focus on livelihoods, capacity building and sustainable development. "India's development projects in Pacific Island countries reflect our shared focus on strengthening livelihoods, building capacity & promoting sustainable development," he said.

Jaishankar pointed to progress under the 12-Point Action Plan, which covers areas including healthcare, renewable energy, connectivity, technology and capacity building. "Significant progress has been achieved with regard to the Action Plan announced by PM Narendra Modi spanning healthcare, renewables, connectivity, technology and capacity building," he said.

Climate Action and Strategic Cooperation

Climate-related challenges also featured prominently in the discussions. Jaishankar specifically highlighted the challenges posed by El Niño to Pacific Island Countries and said India was ready to assist in addressing its adverse effects. "Recognised that El Niño poses serious challenges for Pacific Island Countries, and that India stands ready in helping ameliorate the adverse effects from the phenomenon," he said.

The meeting also covered cooperation in space and sustainable coastal and ocean research, according to Jaishankar. "Highlighted efforts to cooperate in Space, sustainable coastal & ocean research," he said.

The External Affairs Minister also encouraged FIPIC members to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, noting that several projects under the latter are already underway in areas including climate change, renewable energy and sustainable development. "Encouraged all members to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure under which several projects on climate change, renewable energy and sustainable development are already underway," Jaishankar said.

The MEA said the discussions reaffirmed the commitment of India and the Pacific Island Countries to further strengthen the FIPIC partnership and cooperation in regional and multilateral fora. (ANI)

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