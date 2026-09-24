Govt Plans List Of BIS-Registered Silver Retailers Ahead Of Festival Season

Against the backdrop of mandatory silver jewellery hallmarkin, likely to start in October, the plan also involves making it mandatory for e-commerce platforms to clearly disclose whether silver products sold on their platforms are hallmarked by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), they said.

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