403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Govt Plans List Of BIS-Registered Silver Retailers Ahead Of Festival Season
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: In the run-up to the festival season, the consumer affairs department is planning to publish a list of BIS-registered silver retailers on its website and advertise it through state governments, two government officials directly involved in the process told Mint.
Against the backdrop of mandatory silver jewellery hallmarkin, likely to start in October, the plan also involves making it mandatory for e-commerce platforms to clearly disclose whether silver products sold on their platforms are hallmarked by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), they said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment