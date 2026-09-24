Can Prediction Markets Create The Future They Predict?

MENAFN - Asia Times) Prediction market platforms allow people to bet on real-world events like politics, culture, economics, war, and sports. Their defining feature is the buying and selling of contracts. They operate on a peer-to-peer model in which participants buy and sell contracts tied to the outcome of future events rather than betting against a bookmaker.

Most contracts are binary: an event either happens or it does not. Because contracts can be traded until they settle, prices change continuously as new information becomes available, with the market price reflecting the collective judgment about the likelihood of an outcome.

Supporters argue that this process aggregates publicly available information into a real-time forecast, allowing markets to reveal probabilities that sometimes outperform polls or expert opinion.

Critics counter that these same incentives can reward speculation, manipulation, or insider knowledge, raising questions about whether they function primarily as forecasting tools, gambling platforms, or something in between.

A contract's price fluctuates with the probability of an event occurring and reflects that prediction. The price is intended to serve as the implied probability of the event occurring. Every contract includes a resolution date and rules that indicate how and when it will be settled.

When the resolution date arrives, the market closes automatically, and the bettor is informed about the outcome. One major advantage of prediction markets is their simplicity.

Will a given event occur by a certain date? It's either yes or no. On two of the most prominent markets, Kalshi and Polymarket, a user buys one or more contracts that pay out $1 each if they're right and nothing if they're wrong.

Unlike Kalshi, Polymarket relies on UMA (Universal Market Access), a decentralized oracle protocol, to resolve markets. Most outcomes are finalized automatically through UMA's Optimistic Oracle, while disputed outcomes are referred to UMA token holders for decentralized arbitration.

When a dispute arises, holders of UMA's digital tokens debate the situation in forums on the social media platform Discord before voting on the outcome. UMA“governs this process to ensure fairness and transparency,” Polymarket says on its website. Because governance is decentralized and voting power depends on token ownership, critics argue that questions remain about transparency and influence over disputed outcomes.

Several prediction markets are relatively obscure. They include Good Judgment Open, a forecasting services firm; the Iowa Electronic Markets, a futures market operated for research and teaching; Manifold, a social prediction market; and PredictIt, a prediction market for political and financial events; among several others.

Prediction markets are similar to, yet different from, sports betting. Both are based on the outcomes of future events. But while sports betting platforms set odds for a given outcome before a game and adjust them throughout the game based on real-time data feeds, prediction markets use a central limit order book that matches the highest available bid with the lowest available ask to facilitate peer-to-peer trading, much like traditional markets do.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, prediction markets generally allow participants to trade contracts with one another before an event is resolved, meaning prices can rise or fall continuously as new information becomes available.

Supporters argue that this dynamic allows prediction markets to function not only as wagering platforms but also as forecasting systems that reflect changing expectations about future events.

Kalshi's CEO and founder, Tarek Mansour, distinguishes between the“artificial risk” of a bet that requires a bookie and the“natural risk” of trading on real-world events. In his view, the bookie creates risk solely through the odds he sets. The risk in prediction markets follows from the actual possibilities they describe-the outcome of an election or the risk of a wildfire-and markets let users hedge against that natural risk.

The two leading prediction-market platforms, Kalshi and Polymarket, take different approaches to the same basic idea: letting people buy and sell contracts tied to future events. Founded in 2018, Kalshi operates as a federally regulated exchange under the oversight of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Polymarket, launched in 2020, built its global platform on blockchain technology and historically operated outside the US regulatory framework. It has since established a federally regulated US operation: QCX LLC, doing business as Polymarket US, now operates as a CFTC-designated contract market.

The distinction between Polymarket's global platform and Polymarket US illustrates how rapidly the industry is evolving. Prediction markets increasingly combine elements of traditional financial exchanges, blockchain-based trading, and event wagering, complicating efforts to determine which regulatory frameworks should apply.

Are prediction markets“truth machines,” as their advocates claim, or essentially casinos, as their detractors argue? Some also argue that these markets serve as vehicles for insider trading.