Dian Fiantis
- Professor of Soil Science, Universitas Andalas
Guru besar Ilmu Tanah di Jurusan Tanah Fakultas Pertanian Universitas Andalas Padang.
Mengajar di Prodi S1 Ilmu Tanah untuk mata kuliah Agrogeologi, Mineralogi Tanah, Morfologi dan Klasifikasi Tanah, Penginderaan Jauh, Sistem Informasi Sumberdaya Lahan, English for Scientific Writing. Untuk program Pascasarjana: Genesis dan Taksonomi Tanah, Evaluasi Lahan, Dinamika Mineral Liat, Spatial Analysis, SIG. Sebagai anggota tim narasumber Dikti untuk Klinik Penulisan Artikel Ilmiah Internasional dan Nasional. Topik penelitian biogeochemical weathering volcanic ash deposits and pedometric volcanic ash soils.
- –present Professor of Agrotechnology, Universitas Andalas
Sydney Southeast Asia Visiting Scientist, The University of Sydney, 2016. An honorary visiting Professor in Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Sciences, Sydney University 2017 and at School of Agriculture and Environment Sydney University 2018.
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