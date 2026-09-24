Dian Fiantis

Sydney Southeast Asia Visiting Scientist, The University of Sydney, 2016. An honorary visiting Professor in Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Sciences, Sydney University 2017 and at School of Agriculture and Environment Sydney University 2018.

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