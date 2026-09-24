Zelensky In New York Discusses Patriot Interceptors, Winter Support Package With Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the President said this on Facebook.

“When we met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Kyiv had already been hit by three waves of ballistic attacks. I briefed Mark in detail on all the consequences: the destruction and the casualties. This is the constant reality Ukraine is living with. It is impossible to counter this terror against life on your own,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukrainians had learned to intercept cruise missiles and drones, while work was continuing to find a solution against jet-powered Shahed drones, with“good results” already achieved.

“But against ballistic missiles, for now, the only effective option is Patriot interceptors, which we need practically every day. We discussed our needs for these interceptors and how we can secure a winter support package. Thank you, Mark, for your readiness to look for solutions. This is very important for NATO member states as well, given Russia's constant threats to go further and destroy the lives of other nations,” the President said.

Zelensky on licenses to produce ballistic missile interceptors: I did not hear“no”

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky previously said that one of the key elements in strengthening Ukraine's overall position should be a winter package of air defense missiles, including 100 Patriot missiles per month, or 300 missiles for the winter.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine's need for protection against ballistic missiles already exceeds its available capabilities. Ukraine and its European partners are therefore working on the joint FREYJA anti-ballistic system, which could become operational within a year.

Photo: Screenshot from video