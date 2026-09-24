Malaysia Airlines Boosts China Presence As Traffic Climbs 27Pc

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines is expanding its footprint in China after passenger numbers across its China network rose 27 percent in the first half of 2026, highlighting growing demand for travel between the two markets.

The carrier transported more than 600,000 passengers on China routes during the six-month period, with flights recording an average load factor of 84 percent, according to a statement issued September 24.

The airline expects more than 52,000 passengers to travel on its China services during the September 26-October 11 Golden Week holiday, a 21 percent increase from the same period last year.

Malaysia Airlines has restored daily flights to Chengdu and launched daily services to Shenzhen and Changsha this year. The additions have taken its China network to nine gateways, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Hong Kong and Taipei.

Firefly, the group's sister carrier, is also seeking regulatory approval to begin daily Kuala Lumpur-Kunming flights.

The expansion extends beyond air routes. Malaysia Airlines has signed agreements with Huawei, Weixin Pay and TravelSky Technology to strengthen digital access, customer engagement and distribution in China.

Malaysia Aviation Group CEO Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar said the airline plans to use Kuala Lumpur as a connecting point for Chinese travelers heading to Malaysia, ASEAN, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand.