HRD Corp Claimable Mental Health Programmes: Tongle Founder Lit Neo Makes The Business Case For Workplace Wellbeing

MENAFN - GetNews) HRD Corp claimable mental health programmes and workshops give Malaysian employers a practical way to invest in wellbeing, says Lit Neo, but only if employees actually use them

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - September 24, 2026 - For Malaysian employers weighing HRD Corp claimable mental health programmes, the real question is return on investment, says Lit Neo, founder of Tongle, a certified social enterprise and corporate wellness company. The most expensive wellbeing benefit, she argues, is the one that's fully funded, renewed every year and almost never used, a pattern common to many traditional Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs).

Lit Neo with Tongle's HICOOL 2026 Winner Prize for Human-First Wellbeing Technology.

Proof From the Client Side

Tongle has had to make this case to its own clients. Across its corporate trainings, workshops and activities, it has recorded participation rates of up to 78 percent, and clients including BMW Group Malaysia, Nestlé Malaysia, CUCKOO Malaysia and Sheraton return for repeat programmes rather than one-off sessions, part of Tongle's work with leading multinational and hospitality groups across Asia-Pacific.

Wellbeing Follows People to Work

Stress doesn't switch off at log-in. It affects concentration, communication, decision-making and how colleagues treat each other under pressure. Mental health support is also increasingly part of how people judge an employer, which ties wellbeing to hiring and retention, not only day-to-day performance.

“We Offer It” Is Not a Return

A benefit only creates value when employees use it, and usage depends on visibility, trust and how easy the first step is. That's where most wellbeing budgets leak: not in the quality of what's offered, but in the gap between offering it and anyone engaging with it.

Lit Neo at the HICOOL 2026 Global Entrepreneur Summit in Beijing.

Making Impact Measurable

Tongle's Human-First Intelligence Platform tracks participation, anonymised wellbeing analytics, workshop attendance and programme utilisation on one HR dashboard, alongside metrics HR already follows, such as absenteeism and attrition. That turns“we have a mental health benefit” into a clear answer to“what did it achieve?” Tongle's Watsons case study shows what this looks like in practice.

Investment, Not Insurance

Wellbeing support alone won't stop someone leaving; pay, growth and leadership matter too, and Tongle has written about how pay itself affects wellbeing. But as part of a broader employee value proposition, a programme people genuinely use is an investment in the workforce already doing the job, not a safety net bought in case something goes wrong. Employers can engage with Tongle to build a programme around their own workforce.

“We've had to prove our case to every client we've worked with. Saying wellbeing matters isn't enough. We have to show what happens when people actually engage with it.” - Lit Neo, Founder, Tongle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HRD Corp?

HRD Corp, the Human Resource Development Corporation, is the Malaysian agency that administers the HRD levy, which registered employers can use to claim eligible training programmes for their workforce.

Are Tongle's mental health programmes HRD Corp claimable?

Yes. Tongle's corporate mental health programmes and workshops are HRD Corp claimable for Malaysian employers.

How can employers measure the ROI of a mental health programme?

Tongle's Human-First Intelligence Platform tracks participation, anonymised wellbeing analytics, workshop attendance and programme utilisation on one HR dashboard, alongside metrics HR already follows such as absenteeism and attrition.

Why do workplace wellbeing budgets fail to deliver a return?

According to Tongle founder Lit Neo, most wellbeing budgets leak in the gap between offering a benefit and employees using it. Usage depends on visibility, trust and how easy the first step is.

About the Founder

Lit Neo leads Tongle, the company behind the Human-First Intelligence Platform and the 24/7 Listener App, which won the 2024 iTEC Global Entrepreneurship Competition in Beijing. She has championed a model that combines wellbeing technology with licensed counsellors and in-person workshops, an approach that also earned Tongle a Winner Prize at HICOOL 2026. Under Lit's direction, Tongle has grown from its Singapore beginnings into a certified social enterprise serving more than 250,000 users across Asia Pacific, with clients such as BMW, Nestlé, Watsons and CUCKOO.

About Tongle

Tongle is a holistic workplace wellbeing company that helps organisations reach peak performance by putting people first. It turns wellbeing into gamified team experiences, such as the Tongle Amazing Race, and its Human-First Intelligence Platform shows HR the real-time health of every team, recommends the next action and measures whether it worked, so people and the business perform at their best. A certified social enterprise, Tongle serves more than 250,000 users across Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Australia and is trusted by companies such as BMW, Watsons, Tesla and Nestlé Malaysia. Its corporate programmes are claimable under HRD Corp, Malaysia's Human Resource Development Corporation.

Find out more about Tongle's workplace mental health programmes, EAP support and workshops at .