Blossom Gold Intercepts 106.8M At 0.42Gau/T And 44.8M At 1.22Gau/T, And Extends Near-Surface Mineralization At Its Rosebud Open-Pit Heap-Leach Project
| Hole ID
| Pad
| Type
| Dip
| From
| T
| From
| To
| True Thickness
| Au
| Au
| ft
| ft
| M
| m
| ft
| m
| opt*
| g/t
|BG26-031
|O
|E
|- 55
|491.4
|638.3
|149.8
|194.6
|146.9
|44.8
|0.036
|1.224
|Including
|498.3
|539.7
|151.9
|164.5
|41.4
|12.6
|0.055
|1.882
|Including
|580.6
|606.7
|177.0
|185.0
|26.1
|8.0
|0.076
|2.620
|Including
|596.2
|606.7
|181.8
|185.0
|10.5
|3.2
|0.148
|5.064
|BG26-041
|R
|GC
|-45
|28.6
|227.6
|8.7
|69.4
|198.9
|60.7
|0.006
|0.215
|Including
|166.0
|208.6
|50.6
|63.6
|42.6
|13.0
|0.011
|0.365
|RC26-009
|R
|E
|-80
|0.0
|197.1
|0.0
|60.1
|197.1
|60.1
|0.010
|0.327
|Including
|133.0
|197.1
|40.5
|60.1
|64.1
|19.6
|0.020
|0.682
|RC26-009
|R
|389.2
|408.9
|118.6
|124.7
|19.7
|6.0
|0.013
|0.440
|RC26-009
|R
|433.5
|463.1
|132.2
|141.2
|29.6
|9.0
|0.014
|0.472
|RC26-010
|R
|E
|-60
|90.5
|138.3
|27.6
|42.2
|47.8
|14.6
|0.007
|0.244
|RC26-010
|R
|403.7
|455.9
|123.1
|139.0
|52.2
|15.9
|0.005
|0.174
|RC26-010
|R
|512.7
|591.7
|156.3
|180.4
|79.0
|24.1
|0.009
|0.312
East Zone
| Hole ID
| Pad
| Type
| Dip
| From
| T
| Fro
| T
| True Thickness
| Au
| Au
| ft
| ft
|M
|m
| ft
| m
| opt*
| g/t
|BG26-039
|S
|GT
|-75
|161.7
|550.2
|49.3
|167.7
|388.5
|118.4
|0.007
|0.252
|Including
|166.5
|237.8
|50.8
|72.5
|71.3
|21.7
|0.011
|0.394
|Including
|325.3
|364.9
|99.2
|111.2
|39.6
|12.1
|0.010
|0.337
|BG26-039
|S
|608.4
|660.5
|185.5
|201.4
|52.1
|15.9
|0.008
|0.283
|BG26-039
|S
|680.0
|702.2
|207.3
|214.1
|22.2
|6.8
|0.010
|0.344
|BG26-039
|S
|717.7
|752.2
|218.8
|229.3
|34.4
|10.5
|0.009
|0.314
|BG26-042
|S
|E
|-55
|245.5
|595.7
|74.8
|181.6
|350.2
|106.8
|0.012
|0.419
|Including
|390.3
|464.8
|119.0
|141.7
|74.5
|22.7
|0.017
|0.575
|Including
|511.6
|590.9
|156.0
|180.1
|79.3
|24.2
|0.021
|0.716
|BG26-042
|S
|E
|-55
|628.8
|653.8
|191.7
|199.3
|25.0
|7.6
|0.008
|0.291
Northwest Zone
| Hole ID
| Pad
| Type
| Dip
| From
| T
| From
| To
| True Thickness
| Au
| Au
| ft
| ft
| M
| m
| ft
| m
| opt*
| g/t
|BG26-033
|A
|GT
|-85
|127.6
|188.3
|38.9
|57.4
|60.8
|18.5
|0.006
|0.200
* Grade is capped at 6.8gAu/t in holes BG26-031 and BG26-042 with three assays capped.
* opt calculated from g/t using a conversion factor of 1 opt equals 34.286gAu/t and rounded off to the third decimal.
Blossom Gold continues to advance the 2026 Rosebud exploration program, which includes continued surface drilling with four drill rigs with a priority on resource expansion and infill holes going forward, though technical drilling will also be scheduled as needed in support of the Project's Plan of Operations, Environmental Impact Statement and Feasibility Study. To date, the Company has drilled 19,911 meters of the planned 31,496-meter surface drilling campaign.
About Blossom Gold Inc.
Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 gAu/t), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.
The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.62gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.
Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled“Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA” by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and the Company's website at .
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)
Core from the field is logged, photographed and cut with halved drill core samples bagged and sealed for pick-up by MSALABS in Elko, Nevada for preparation and analysis. MSALABS is accredited to ISO 17025 standards for gold and silver assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards and blanks inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized with 500 g of the homogenized sample pulverized for photon assay of gold and silver (detection limits: 0.025 g/t Au and 3.7 g/t Ag). Every five holes the photon results are confirmed by complete chemical analysis at MSALABS in Vancouver to provide QA/QC checks on the photon assays as well as provide full chemical analysis of the sample. QA/QC checks consist of gold fire assay of a 50 g sample followed by ICP-ES finish, and aqua regia digestion of a 40 g sample followed by ICP-ES and ICP-MS for analysis of silver (detection limit: 0.05 g/t) and gold-pathfinder element concentrations.
For further information, please contact:
Brandon Throop
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Direct: 1-647-646-7824
Email: ...
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as“plan”,“expect”,“schedule”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“may” or“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom's AIF, which is available under Blossom's profile on SEDAR+ at . Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
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