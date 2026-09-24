Blossom Gold Intercepts 106.8M At 0.42Gau/T And 44.8M At 1.22Gau/T, And Extends Near-Surface Mineralization At Its Rosebud Open-Pit Heap-Leach Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blossom Gold Inc. (formerly, 1290448 B.C. Ltd.) (“ Blossom” or the“ Company”) (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce further drill results from its ongoing 2026 exploration program at the Rosebud Open-Pit Heap-Leach Project ("Rosebud" or the "Project") in Pershing County, Nevada. This release builds on exploration results reported on June 30, 2026 and August 12, 2026 and highlights continued expansion and infill success across the South, East and Northwest Zones. Highlights

South Zone: Thick gold mineralization continues to surround the historic south mined zones and extend up-dip along the South Ridge Fault Zone. BG26-031 intersected 44.8m @ 1.22gAu/t from 149.8m, including 3.2m @ 5.06gAu/t from 181.8m.



Near-surface oxide: RC26-009 intersected 60.1m @ 0.33gAu/t from surface, including 19.6m @ 0.68gAu/t from 40.5m, and RC26-010 intersected 14.6m @ 0.24gAu/t in the oxidized domain of the South Zone.



East Zone: BG26-042 intersected 106.8m @ 0.42gAu/t from 74.8m, including 24.2m @ 0.72gAu/t from 156.0m. This supports a broad halo of gold mineralization around the historic mine workings.



Maiden Northwest Zone hole: BG26-033 intersected 18.5m @ 0.20gAu/t from 38.9m, starting at the upper bedrock contact. This may be part of a shallow zone of mineralization extending across the north part of the deposit.

Program update: Four rigs are operating, with 11,585m (38,000 ft) remaining in the 2026 surface program. The 8,230m (27,000 ft) underground infill program is expected to begin in Q4 2026, and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate is expected in Q1 2027.

“The Blossom exploration program is picking up the pace, with 19,911m of drilling completed so far this year. Our third batch of results continues to demonstrate the scale of the mineralized system at Rosebud, both around the historic workings and in the areas the underground operation left behind,” said Rick Winters, CEO of Blossom Gold.“In the South Zone, BG26-031 returned 44.8m @ 1.22gAu/t, including 3.2m @ 5.06gAu/t, confirming thick gold mineralization around the historic south mined zones. Closer to surface, our reverse circulation drilling delivered as well, with RC26-009 intersecting 60.1m @ 0.33gAu/t from surface in oxidized material. That is the kind of near-surface mineralization our open-pit, heap-leach vision is built on. In the East Zone, BG26-042 intersected 106.8m @ 0.42gAu/t, further defining the broad halo of mineralization around the old mine. Our first hole in the Northwest Zone also found gold mineralization starting at the upper bedrock contact, which points to a potential shallow zone across the north part of the deposit.” “We have four rigs turning 24/7, with 11,585m of surface drilling remaining in the 2026 program. Rehabilitation of the underground portal is on track to establish drill bays and begin the 8,230m underground infill program in the fourth quarter. Together, these programs will inform the updated Mineral Resource Estimate we expect to deliver in the first quarter of 2027,” added Mr. Winters. Technical drilling for permitting and design work is now 100% complete, with expansion resource drilling the focus of the ongoing program. Three core drill rigs and one RC rig remain devoted to drilling aimed at expanding and upgrading the existing inferred open-pit resource of 70.8 million tons at 0.018opt Au (0.62gAu/t) and 0.189opt Ag (6.49gAg/t) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver (see About Blossom Gold section below for more information). In the South Zone, results from diamond drill holes BG26-031, -041, and RC drill holes RC26-009 and -010 combined with previously reported South Zone drill holes, confirm that significant thicknesses of gold mineralization surround the historic south mined zones and continue up-dip along the South Ridge fault zone, with gold grade extending to or near the top of bedrock. The oxidized domain extends to depths ranging from 20-75 meters below the surface. In the East Zone, results from diamond drill holes BG26-039 and -042, together with previously reported East Zone drill holes, support the presence of a broad halo of gold mineralization surrounding historic mine workings and extending south and westwards along strike towards the South Zone. Gold mineralization intercepted by these two drill holes is in the non-oxidized domain. Diamond drill hole BG26-033 targeted the Northwest Zone and indicates there is a zone of gold mineralization starting at the upper bedrock contact. These results are similar to previously reported results from Site T in the Northeast Zone and may represent a shallow zone of mineralization extending across the north part of the deposit. Additional recent drilling from Site M of hydrothermally altered and mineralized rocks suggests this zone may extend to the northwest of BG26-033. Assay results for drill holes from Site M are pending. Figure 1 – Rosebud Open-Pit Drilling Zones with Recent Drill Hole Locations





* Mined zones represent stope and backfilled areas from 1997 to 2000 during the Hecla/Newmont Joint Venture operations. The Joint Venture mined just under one million tons at 0.44opt Au (15gAu/t).

Source: Blossom Gold Inc. “Drilling of the up-dip South Ridge fault zone targets is showing two zones of gold mineralization each hosted by dacite flows and breccia” stated Dr. John DeDecker, VP, Exploration of Blossom.“The upper zone is in the oxidized domain and is near-surface, and the lower zone is higher grade, in the non-oxidized domain, and occurs at depth surrounding the historic mine workings. The presence of elevated gold grades in dacite is consistent with the interpretation by the former mine geologists that coherent volcanic rocks are more susceptible to fracturing and vein formation than strongly clay and chlorite altered fine-grained tuffaceous rocks are.” As previously noted, drill hole assay results are reported by zone over the approximately 2km by 1.6km open pit target; the Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, South, and East Zones, as illustrated in Figure 1. In the East and South Zones, the target is up dip extension of South Ridge Fault Zone (SRFZ) mineralization above the previously mined orebodies in areas of low drill density owing to the historic focus on high grade underground mineralization. The Northeast and Northwest zones are in the Rosebud Shear Zone with low, historic drill density. Expansion drilling in these zones target the potential to add resource and push the resource pit shell to the north. The Southwest Zone is also in the Rosebud Shear Zone domain and targets areas of low drill density to potentially expand the open pit resource to the property boundary in the southwest of the Rosebud claims. Drill hole inclination is taken into account to determine the true thickness of mineralized intervals from surface. All intervals Blossom reports will be true thicknesses unless otherwise noted. Only gold values are reported. In-situ, the silver to gold ratio at Rosebud is 10:1 based on the 43-101 technical report as well as historic production, adjusted for recoveries. However, Blossom will report gold only as opposed to gold equivalent results until such time the Company has better information on forecast silver recoveries from the ongoing metallurgical testing. Rosebud Open Pit Expansion and Infill Drilling

Determined at a 0.005opt (0.17gAu/t) cutoff grade, highlighted > 0.01opt (0.34 gAu/t);

Hole Type – E = Expansion/Exploration, I = Infill, M = Metallurgical, GT = Geotechnical, GC = Geochemical South Zone

Hole ID

Pad

Type

Dip

From

T

From

To

True Thickness

Au

Au

ft

ft

M

m

ft

m

opt*

g/t

BG26-031 O E - 55 491.4 638.3 149.8 194.6 146.9 44.8 0.036 1.224 Including 498.3 539.7 151.9 164.5 41.4 12.6 0.055 1.882 Including 580.6 606.7 177.0 185.0 26.1 8.0 0.076 2.620 Including 596.2 606.7 181.8 185.0 10.5 3.2 0.148 5.064 BG26-041 R GC -45 28.6 227.6 8.7 69.4 198.9 60.7 0.006 0.215 Including 166.0 208.6 50.6 63.6 42.6 13.0 0.011 0.365 RC26-009 R E -80 0.0 197.1 0.0 60.1 197.1 60.1 0.010 0.327 Including 133.0 197.1 40.5 60.1 64.1 19.6 0.020 0.682 RC26-009 R 389.2 408.9 118.6 124.7 19.7 6.0 0.013 0.440 RC26-009 R 433.5 463.1 132.2 141.2 29.6 9.0 0.014 0.472 RC26-010 R E -60 90.5 138.3 27.6 42.2 47.8 14.6 0.007 0.244 RC26-010 R 403.7 455.9 123.1 139.0 52.2 15.9 0.005 0.174 RC26-010 R 512.7 591.7 156.3 180.4 79.0 24.1 0.009 0.312

East Zone

Hole ID

Pad

Type

Dip

From

T

Fro

T

True Thickness

Au

Au

ft

ft

M m ft

m

opt*

g/t

BG26-039 S GT -75 161.7 550.2 49.3 167.7 388.5 118.4 0.007 0.252 Including 166.5 237.8 50.8 72.5 71.3 21.7 0.011 0.394 Including 325.3 364.9 99.2 111.2 39.6 12.1 0.010 0.337 BG26-039 S 608.4 660.5 185.5 201.4 52.1 15.9 0.008 0.283 BG26-039 S 680.0 702.2 207.3 214.1 22.2 6.8 0.010 0.344 BG26-039 S 717.7 752.2 218.8 229.3 34.4 10.5 0.009 0.314 BG26-042 S E -55 245.5 595.7 74.8 181.6 350.2 106.8 0.012 0.419 Including 390.3 464.8 119.0 141.7 74.5 22.7 0.017 0.575 Including 511.6 590.9 156.0 180.1 79.3 24.2 0.021 0.716 BG26-042 S E -55 628.8 653.8 191.7 199.3 25.0 7.6 0.008 0.291

Northwest Zone

Hole ID

Pad

Type

Dip

From

T

From

To

True Thickness

Au

Au

ft

ft

M

m

ft

m

opt*

g/t

BG26-033 A GT -85 127.6 188.3 38.9 57.4 60.8 18.5 0.006 0.200

* Grade is capped at 6.8gAu/t in holes BG26-031 and BG26-042 with three assays capped.

* opt calculated from g/t using a conversion factor of 1 opt equals 34.286gAu/t and rounded off to the third decimal.

Blossom Gold continues to advance the 2026 Rosebud exploration program, which includes continued surface drilling with four drill rigs with a priority on resource expansion and infill holes going forward, though technical drilling will also be scheduled as needed in support of the Project's Plan of Operations, Environmental Impact Statement and Feasibility Study. To date, the Company has drilled 19,911 meters of the planned 31,496-meter surface drilling campaign.

About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 gAu/t), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.62gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.









Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled“Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA” by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and the Company's website at .

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Core from the field is logged, photographed and cut with halved drill core samples bagged and sealed for pick-up by MSALABS in Elko, Nevada for preparation and analysis. MSALABS is accredited to ISO 17025 standards for gold and silver assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards and blanks inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized with 500 g of the homogenized sample pulverized for photon assay of gold and silver (detection limits: 0.025 g/t Au and 3.7 g/t Ag). Every five holes the photon results are confirmed by complete chemical analysis at MSALABS in Vancouver to provide QA/QC checks on the photon assays as well as provide full chemical analysis of the sample. QA/QC checks consist of gold fire assay of a 50 g sample followed by ICP-ES finish, and aqua regia digestion of a 40 g sample followed by ICP-ES and ICP-MS for analysis of silver (detection limit: 0.05 g/t) and gold-pathfinder element concentrations.

For further information, please contact:

Brandon Throop

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: 1-647-646-7824

Email: ...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as“plan”,“expect”,“schedule”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“may” or“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom's AIF, which is available under Blossom's profile on SEDAR+ at . Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

