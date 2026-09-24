Find In Food Verifies Agricultural Machinery Exporters Ahead Of CIAME And EIMA 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Human-reviewed profiles, factory virtual tours and stand-to-page QR codes give overseas buyers evidence before, during and after the autumn trade-show season

- Joud Altanji

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Find In Food, a verified business-to-business platform for the food, beverage and agriculture supply chain, is verifying company profiles for agricultural machinery exporters ahead of the two largest farm-equipment exhibitions of the season: the China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition (CIAME), Oct. 26-28 in Tianjin, and EIMA International, Nov. 10-14 in Bologna. The profiles are designed to answer the question an overseas buyer asks after a stand visit: is this manufacturer real, and can its claims be checked?

Exhibitions generate hundreds of stand conversations, and most end with a brochure and a business card. Once the buyer is home, the manufacturer becomes a name typed into a search box. If that search returns a thin listing, an unverified directory entry or nothing at all, the conversation usually stops there. Exporters selling into distant markets and buyers considering a first order from a country they have not sourced from before face the same problem: confidence has to be established without a factory visit.

Find In Food addresses this with a verification process carried out by people rather than software alone. The platform works only with legally registered companies and does not admit sanctioned countries or sanctioned companies. Before a verified badge is issued, a sourcing team with more than 14 years of food-industry experience reviews the company's business identity, the completeness of its profile and the accuracy of the categories it has chosen. Certifications are expected to be backed by current documents, and manufacturers are asked to publish only specifications, service commitments and claims their company can substantiate. A public Safety and Trade Compliance guide explains the rules to buyers and sellers alike.

For an agricultural machinery exporter, a verified profile presents:

- Registration details and the verified badge, so a buyer can confirm the company exists before making contact.

- Each machine on its own page with applications, specifications stated with units, capacity, utilities, condition, warranty and service coverage.

- Certificates with the documents behind them, photographs, videos and a factory virtual tour that stands in for a first plant visit.

- Company news for stand numbers, show-only demonstrations, new installations and product launches.

- Current offers with scope, validity and terms, plus direct inquiry and private chat that work across time zones.

The link between the stand and the profile is a QR code. Printed on banners, brochures and business cards, it points to the company profile or to one specific machine page, so a prospect lands on the equipment discussed and can return to it weeks later. The platform's exhibition finder lists agricultural machinery shows and livestock and poultry expos by region and month, and company news lets exhibitors announce dates and hall locations in advance.

Profiles for agricultural machinery manufacturers are listed in the categories farm and agribusiness buyers browse, including tractors and agricultural machinery, farming equipment, irrigation equipment, livestock equipment and farm transportation, with filters by country, city and certification. These are structured, indexed pages that search engines and AI-powered search can read, so a buyer searching for a machine type rather than a company name can still reach the exporter's page.

"A stand visit lasts 10 minutes. The decision takes months," said Laura Bennett, head of platform operations at Find In Food. "In those months the buyer is looking for reasons to trust a company they met once. A verified profile, a factory they can walk through online and a page that matches the machine they saw on the stand give them those reasons. Exporters who prepare that before the show get the follow-up. The rest get filed with the brochures."

The platform is explicit about what verification does not do. A verified profile does not guarantee inquiries, search rankings or sales, and it does not replace a buyer's own due diligence: Find In Food advises every party to verify a counterparty independently before any payment or shipment and never to pay into personal or third-party accounts. Confidential drawings, quotations and customer records are to be kept out of public listings.

Exporters whose companies already appear on the platform can request access to the existing profile rather than create a duplicate; access follows verification and authority checks. Exhibitors who complete verification before their show can have the profile and QR code live in time for the first day.

About Find In Food

Find In Food is a verified B2B platform where food and beverage manufacturers, farms, exporters, equipment makers and service companies in more than 26 countries present their businesses to buyers by product category, country and certification. Every company profile is reviewed by a sourcing team before a verified badge is issued. The platform is operated by Commerce Visibility Solutions, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Joud Altanji

Commerce Visibility Solutions

+ +90 5551902023

email us here

Company Profile Walkthrough on Find In Food – Demonstration Profile

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Find In Food Verifies Agricultural Machinery Exporters Ahead of CIAME and EIMA 2026 News Provided By Commerce Visibility Solutions September 24, 2026, 09:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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