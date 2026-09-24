BRM Specialty Markets And Sands Point Risk Add To Healthcare Platform With Acquisition Of Interactive Medical Systems

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BRM medical stop-loss underwriting and IMS claims administration bring together medical stop-loss underwriting and claims administration.

- Eric Ludwig, CEO of Interactive Medical SystemsPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BRM Specialty Markets (BRM) and Sands Point Risk add to healthcare platform with acquisition of Interactive Medical SystemsCombination brings together medical stop-loss underwriting and claims administration to strengthen the management of healthcare financial riskSands Point Risk, a diversified managing general underwriter managing several programs across healthcare, Property & Casualty and specialty insurance lines and BRM (Sands Point's healthcare subsidiary), today announced the acquisition of Interactive Medical Systems (IMS), a third-party administrator serving self-funded employers. IMS will be a part of BRM, a specialty managing general underwriter focused on medical stop-loss which was purchased by Sands Point in July 2025.BRM and IMS bring together complementary expertise across medical stop-loss, healthcare risk underwriting and claims administration. By working together, the companies can more closely connect how healthcare risk is assessed with how claims are administered, providing clients with greater visibility and a more coordinated approach to managing healthcare costs and financial risk.“BRM and IMS are highly complementary businesses, but what makes this combination especially compelling is how similarly we think about serving clients,” said Roman McDonald, CEO of BRM Specialty Markets.“We believe in doing the work the right way, being accountable to our clients and finding smarter, practical ways to manage healthcare risk. We've built our business on understanding and pricing the financial risk behind healthcare. IMS sees how it plays out claim by claim. Bringing those capabilities together gives us earlier insight and better information to protect our clients' healthcare dollars.”IMS brings established expertise in third-party administration and the day-to-day management of self-funded health plans. Combined with BRM's underwriting and medical stop-loss expertise, the organizations can work more closely across the risk and claims management process, sharing information and identifying opportunities to manage costs while continuing to provide the service and expertise their respective clients rely on today.“This is a natural fit for IMS and our clients,” said Eric Ludwig, CEO of Interactive Medical Systems.“Our team sees firsthand how claims decisions affect an employer's healthcare costs. Working more closely with BRM brings deep underwriting and risk management expertise together, giving our clients greater insight and a more coordinated approach to managing costs.”About BRM Specialty MarketsBRM Specialty Markets is a managing general underwriter providing medical stop-loss solutions to brokers and consultants serving self-funded employers. BRM combines underwriting discipline with deep claims data expertise to help clients manage healthcare risk and control costs. Founded by brokers and consultants for brokers and consultants, BRM makes stop-loss placement fast and straightforward with a better path to winning and keeping business. BRM works only with A-rated carriers, because a lasting partnership starts with a stable one. For more information, visit brmuwAbout Sands Point RiskSands Point Risk is an insurance platform uniquely focused on supporting expanded opportunities for managing general underwriters across a spectrum of financial lines and property and casualty insurance offerings.Sands Point Risk's mission is to empower businesses by addressing their risks, fostering their confidence, and allowing them to thrive. Led by an executive team with decades of experience in underwriting, claims, law, mergers & acquisitions, and insurance product development, we are committed to delivering exceptional underwriting and service for our customers' risk management needs.About Interactive Medical SystemsInteractive Medical Systems (IMS) delivers comprehensive benefits administration solutions for today's self-funded health plan market, backed by more than 45 years of industry experience. Its services span claims processing, benefits consulting, and administration of FSAs, HSAs, HRAs, COBRA, and retiree billing. IMS combines this deep expertise with a client-focused philosophy-responsive service, personalized relationships, and tailored solutions-to help employers and advisors build cost-effective benefits strategies that deliver quality healthcare and real value to employees.Through strategic partnerships, IMS extends its capabilities to support clients in optimizing plan design, claims administration, and risk management, helping organizations control costs while improving the member experience. With an experienced team spanning employee benefits and HR, and a focus on combining technical know-how with compassionate service, IMS has built a strong reputation for excellence and innovation in transforming the financial and service side of healthcare benefits. For more information, visit IMS-tpaMedia Contact:(800) 782-8656...

Stephanie Braddock

BRM Specialty Markets

+1 800-782-8656

email us here

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BRM Specialty Markets and Sands Point Risk add to healthcare platform with acquisition of Interactive Medical Systems News Provided By BRM Specialty Markets September 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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