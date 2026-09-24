Alibaba Launches Qwen Intelligence To Power Next-Generation Agentic Smartphones

Qwen Intelligence enables smartphone makers to build agentic AI assistants capable of handling complex, cross-app tasks reliably HONOR is the first partner to adopt Qwen Intelligence and co-develops solutions for next-generation AI smartphones

Alibaba on Tuesday unveiled Qwen Intelligence, a full-stack agentic solution designed to help smartphone manufacturers bring agentic AI capabilities to their devices. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Global smartphone maker HONOR is the first partner to adopt Qwen Intelligence and is co-developing domain-specific models and solutions for next-generation AI smartphones.

HONOR's new Magic9 Series, set to launch on September 28th, and the HONOR Robot Phone will be the first devices incorporating Qwen Intelligence.

Introduced at the Apsara Conference in Hangzhou, the platform covers the entire stack from foundation models optimized for mobile phones to ready-to-use agents, giving phone makers the building blocks to create their own intelligent devices.

“Agentic smartphones are the primary gateway bridging personal AI and the physical world. Qwen Intelligence integrates mobile-optimized Qwen models with a custom-engineered harness, empowering phone makers to deliver seamless, personal intelligence to their users,” said Steven Hoi, Head of Qwen Mobile AI at Token Foundry and Vice President of Alibaba Token Hub (ATH).

Qwen Intelligence is available at its official website, and through services on Alibaba Cloud.

Three Ready-to-Use Agents:

The first phase of the offering features three agents, aiming to help phone makers build devices that better understand their users, plan ahead and get things done.

Mobile Planner Agent acts as the phone's brain, handling intelligent planning, task decomposition, tool orchestration and dynamic adjustment. For a request like“arrange my business trip to Shanghai on Monday,” the agent breaks it down into booking flights, reserving a hotel, setting calendar events and planning the itinerary. When a flight is canceled, memory and proactive services are designed to step in with rebooking and alternatives.

Mobile-Use Agent carries out actions across apps through a hybrid API-first, Graphical User Interface (GUI)-fallback model, enforcing strict security boundaries and privacy protection to ensure tasks are completed both efficiently and safely. Mobile Creative Agent, a lightweight model optimized for content creation on smartphones, handles image generation and editing.

In the pipeline are additional services such as personalized memory service with proactive assistance, multimodal interaction, and high-quality vertical agents jointly provided by ecosystem partners.

Three-Layer Architecture:

Qwen Intelligence delivers value through three layers. At the base, a Qwen-based foundation model is deeply optimized for mobile scenarios, delivering stronger on-device capabilities at lower cost than porting a general-purpose model. The middle platform layer is modular and customizable. It supports independent model deployment, harness customization, unified tool governance and automated evaluation, with device-cloud coordination balancing performance, latency and cost. At the top, premium agents address vertical domain needs, packaging capabilities into high-value solutions for real-world scenarios.

Smartphone manufacturers have the flexibility to adopt the complete end-to-end solution or select individual modules, from foundation models to specific agents, and integrate them into their own systems.

Setting Standards for Agentic Phones:

The industry still lacks a systematic way to evaluate agents in real mobile scenarios. To close the gap, the Qwen Intelligence team built an open evaluation system of four benchmarks. MobilePA-Bench evaluates how well agents plan and carry out complex tasks from start to finish, covering more than 1,000 real-scenario tasks and more than 200 commonly used mobile tools. Other benchmarks test long-horizon, cross-app tasks in cloud-phone environments and real-device tasks that mirror everyday usage distributions, assessing whether agents can execute tasks safely and successfully. On these evaluations, the Qwen Intelligence agents deliver leading performance.

With HONOR: Toward an Agentic OS:

Qwen Intelligence has moved into real-world use. Alibaba and HONOR have co-developed domain-specific models and solutions for next-generation AI smartphones. Built on Qwen Intelligence and HONOR's MagicOS operating system, the collaboration introduces brings industry-leading agents to smartphones, shifting from passive responders to proactive, intuitive service providers.

Powered by this architecture, HONOR AI smartphones achieve a task accuracy rate of up to 91.8% and can orchestrate complex flows exceeding 100 steps.