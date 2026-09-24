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Jaggaer Completes Acquisition Of Ivoflow, Bringing AI-Powered Direct Materials Spend & Price Intelligence To Manufacturers
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) September, 2026 – Jaggaer, a leader in AI-powered procurement solutions, has announced it has completed its acquisition of Ivoflow, a spend & price intelligence platform for direct materials, based in Koblenz, Germany. The transaction closed on September 11, 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The acquisition advances Jaggaer's strategy to build the industry's most intelligent procurement platform. For customers, the combination will address one of procurement's most persistent challenges: organizations have more data than ever before, but converting that data into measurable savings and margin improvement remains a challenge. The addition of Ivoflow enables Jaggaer to provide true spend decision intelligence. The outcome: rather than simply answering questions about historical spend, the combined capabilities help procurement teams make better decisions.
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Where are we paying more than underlying market conditions justify?
Which parts, categories or suppliers represent the largest addressable savings opportunity?
What external cost movements should change our negotiating position?
Where are price differences emerging across plants, geographies or suppliers?
Which opportunities should our procurement teams act on first?
What evidence and commercial rationale should buyers use in the next supplier negotiation?
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The pricing check happens where the buying already happens. Instead of jumping into a separate tool, a buyer can see whether a price is fair, directly inside the system they already use to manage the purchase.
Better data in, better answers out. Ivoflow's intelligence is only as strong as the data behind it. Combining it with the purchasing and supplier data Jaggaer already holds across its customer base gives it a larger, more current set of real-world prices to check against.
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