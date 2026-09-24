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Al-Sharaa, Kuwait's Crown Prince Discuss Ties at UN Sidelines
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Kuwait's Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met to discuss strengthening bilateral ties along with pressing regional and international matters, Syria's state-run news agency reported Thursday.
According to SANA, the meeting took place Wednesday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also in attendance.
The two leaders focused on deepening cooperation between Damascus and Kuwait, while exchanging perspectives on a range of regional and international issues of shared interest, the news agency said.
The high-level segment and general debate of the 81st UN General Assembly opened Tuesday, with Syria among the participating nations. Proceedings are set to run through Sept. 28, per the UN's official schedule.
According to SANA, the meeting took place Wednesday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also in attendance.
The two leaders focused on deepening cooperation between Damascus and Kuwait, while exchanging perspectives on a range of regional and international issues of shared interest, the news agency said.
The high-level segment and general debate of the 81st UN General Assembly opened Tuesday, with Syria among the participating nations. Proceedings are set to run through Sept. 28, per the UN's official schedule.
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