Cinnamon Gives Healthcare Providers Of Every Size Access To Its Medication Access Platform

cinnamon

New self-registration option gives smaller care teams faster access to Cinnamon's financial assistance and AI-supported prior authorization tools at no cost

- Bryan Andrade, CTO and Co-founder @ CinnamonOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cinnamon, the single platform solution for medication access, has launched a new self-registration option that makes its automated prior authorization, financial assistance, and patient support capabilities available to healthcare organizations of all sizes.Cinnamon takes much of the manual work out of workflows so care teams can spend less time on administrative tasks and more time caring for patients. Until now, organizations accessed Cinnamon through an enterprise integration that connects the platform with their electronic health record (EHR). That model gives health systems a deeply integrated workflow, but isn't the right option for every practice.With self-registration, organizations can access Cinnamon without a full technical implementation or EHR connection. Through a guided workflow, self-registered users can enter the patient information needed for medication access, from demographics and insurance to financial, medication, and diagnosis details.For prior authorization, Cinnamon pulls in the patient and treatment information already entered in the platform, while users upload the clinical records they would ordinarily submit with the request. Cinnamon's pharmacist-trained AI reads those documents and drafts answers to payer questions for the care team to review, edit, and submit. Cinnamon's Coverage Waterfall algorithm then automatically matches the patient with relevant financial assistance programs and helps the team begin enrollment.Self-registered practices can also organize staff into teams with shared visibility into work in progress, making it easier for another team member to step in when a colleague is out.“The size of a practice shouldn't determine the quality of the tools available to its patients,” said Bryan Andrade, CTO and co-founder of Cinnamon.“With our self-registration option, we're giving every care team access to enterprise-grade automation tools that help patients start and stay on therapy.”For Cinnamon, the expansion is part of a broader effort to make medication affordable and accessible for everyone who needs treatment. Cinnamon is no cost to providers and patients, with no startup, licensing, implementation, training, or subscription fees.“Smaller teams are dealing with the same prior authorization and affordability challenges as the largest health systems, often with fewer people to do the work,” said Vaidehi Parekh, PharmD and VP of Operations at Cinnamon.“The Cinnamon platform automates much of the administrative work required for medication access so teams can focus more of their time on patient care.”Self-registration will initially be available to healthcare professionals working in patient care settings, including pharmacists, independent pharmacies, smaller provider practices, and qualifying departments within larger health systems.About CinnamonCinnamon is a medication access company focused on helping patients access, afford, and stay on therapy. The company combines pharmacy expertise with automation and pharmacist-trained AI to bring prior authorization, financial assistance, and ongoing patient support into one connected platform. At no cost to providers and patients, Cinnamon gives healthcare organizations enterprise technology without increasing the cost of delivering care, while providing biopharma companies with greater visibility across the patient journey. Headquartered in Oakland, Calif., Cinnamon works with health systems, specialty pharmacies, clinics, and manufacturers across the United States.

Emily Hoffman

Cinnamon Inc.

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Cinnamon Gives Healthcare Providers of Every Size Access to Its Medication Access Platform News Provided By Cinnamon September 24, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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