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Turkish Stocks Slip 0.6 Percent at Open as Lira, Gold, Oil All Shift
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark BIST 100 index opened lower Thursday, falling 0.6%, or 79.41 points, to 13,172.44, as investors booked profits following the previous session's gains.
The pullback follows a stronger session Wednesday, when the BIST 100 closed up 0.4% at 13,251.85 points on trading volume of 133 billion liras ($2.72 billion), reflecting steady investor activity across Istanbul's exchange floor throughout the day.
Currency markets showed the Turkish lira trading at 48.8550 to the US dollar, 55.7675 to the euro, and 65.8585 to the British pound as of 10:05 a.m. local time (0705 GMT), with movements closely tracked by traders monitoring the currency's ongoing volatility.
Elsewhere, gold held steady at $4,282.2 an ounce, a level that continues to draw attention from investors seeking safe-haven assets, while Brent crude futures changed hands at $103.65 per barrel amid broader global energy market fluctuations.
The pullback follows a stronger session Wednesday, when the BIST 100 closed up 0.4% at 13,251.85 points on trading volume of 133 billion liras ($2.72 billion), reflecting steady investor activity across Istanbul's exchange floor throughout the day.
Currency markets showed the Turkish lira trading at 48.8550 to the US dollar, 55.7675 to the euro, and 65.8585 to the British pound as of 10:05 a.m. local time (0705 GMT), with movements closely tracked by traders monitoring the currency's ongoing volatility.
Elsewhere, gold held steady at $4,282.2 an ounce, a level that continues to draw attention from investors seeking safe-haven assets, while Brent crude futures changed hands at $103.65 per barrel amid broader global energy market fluctuations.
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