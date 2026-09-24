403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
8 Dead as Russia, Ukraine Trade Overnight Strike Claims
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine renewed dueling accusations Thursday over overnight airstrikes, with Kyiv reporting eight people killed across the capital and the northeastern Kharkiv region.
The Kyiv City Military Administration issued a missile alert over the Ukrainian capital overnight, later reporting damage to two warehouses in the city's Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts, along with destruction at several other sites. Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) said on Telegram Thursday morning that two people were killed and at least eight injured in the Kyiv attack. "All necessary emergency services are working at the sites," the DSNS said.
The agency also reported two people injured in Ukraine's southern Odesa region following separate overnight Russian strikes. According to the DSNS, the strikes sparked a fire at a shopping center that had already been hit in a previous attack, while a two-story private residence caught fire at another location — the site where the injuries occurred. The roof of a seven-story city hospital and a 10-story non-residential building also sustained damage, the agency said.
Separately, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said six people were killed and 12 injured after a morning strike hit a farm in the village of Stara Hnylytsia.
Ukraine's Air Force said its air defenses intercepted 220 of the 282 drones Russia launched overnight, along with seven missiles.
Russia's Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed it carried out a large-scale strike on facilities tied to drone production and telecommunications centers supporting the Ukrainian military in Kyiv. Moscow further claimed it struck two logistics hubs in Odesa "used for storing and distributing military and dual-use cargo arriving in Ukraine from European nations," as well as a tanker "transporting fuel intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine" bound for the port of Chornomorsk. Russia also said it downed 40 Ukrainian drones overnight across six regions and over Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.
In Russia's southern Krasnodar region, the operational headquarters reported a fire at an unspecified facility in the Dinskoy district after falling drone debris struck the site. "There were no casualties. Fifty personnel and 15 pieces of equipment – including units from the Russian Emergencies Ministry – have been deployed to extinguish the fire," the statement said.
None of the claims from either side could be independently verified, a persistent challenge amid the ongoing war. Both Russia and Ukraine have intensified strikes in recent months, hitting each other's logistics hubs, ports and energy infrastructure, while each denies deliberately targeting civilian sites and insists its strikes are aimed at military targets or facilities tied to military operations.
The Kyiv City Military Administration issued a missile alert over the Ukrainian capital overnight, later reporting damage to two warehouses in the city's Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts, along with destruction at several other sites. Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) said on Telegram Thursday morning that two people were killed and at least eight injured in the Kyiv attack. "All necessary emergency services are working at the sites," the DSNS said.
The agency also reported two people injured in Ukraine's southern Odesa region following separate overnight Russian strikes. According to the DSNS, the strikes sparked a fire at a shopping center that had already been hit in a previous attack, while a two-story private residence caught fire at another location — the site where the injuries occurred. The roof of a seven-story city hospital and a 10-story non-residential building also sustained damage, the agency said.
Separately, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said six people were killed and 12 injured after a morning strike hit a farm in the village of Stara Hnylytsia.
Ukraine's Air Force said its air defenses intercepted 220 of the 282 drones Russia launched overnight, along with seven missiles.
Russia's Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed it carried out a large-scale strike on facilities tied to drone production and telecommunications centers supporting the Ukrainian military in Kyiv. Moscow further claimed it struck two logistics hubs in Odesa "used for storing and distributing military and dual-use cargo arriving in Ukraine from European nations," as well as a tanker "transporting fuel intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine" bound for the port of Chornomorsk. Russia also said it downed 40 Ukrainian drones overnight across six regions and over Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.
In Russia's southern Krasnodar region, the operational headquarters reported a fire at an unspecified facility in the Dinskoy district after falling drone debris struck the site. "There were no casualties. Fifty personnel and 15 pieces of equipment – including units from the Russian Emergencies Ministry – have been deployed to extinguish the fire," the statement said.
None of the claims from either side could be independently verified, a persistent challenge amid the ongoing war. Both Russia and Ukraine have intensified strikes in recent months, hitting each other's logistics hubs, ports and energy infrastructure, while each denies deliberately targeting civilian sites and insists its strikes are aimed at military targets or facilities tied to military operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment