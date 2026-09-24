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Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of BYK-Chemie, The Lubrizol Corporation, And Ashland


2026-09-24 05:32:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersants Gain Momentum as Electrification, Energy Storage and Sustainable Polymeric Formulations Drive Prismatic Cell Innovation

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery dispersant market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Market growth is being supported by rising lithium-ion battery production, accelerating vehicle electrification, expanding energy storage infrastructure, and continued investment in advanced battery technologies.

Lithium-ion battery dispersants support the uniform distribution of active materials within battery electrodes, helping manufacturers improve electrode stability, production efficiency, battery performance, and operational lifespan. Demand for high-quality dispersant solutions is increasing as battery producers focus on higher energy density, enhanced reliability, lower manufacturing costs, and compliance with evolving environmental standards.

The transition toward cleaner energy systems is creating sustained opportunities across electric vehicles, consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and stationary energy storage applications. Research and development initiatives focused on improving battery output, production scalability, and material efficiency are also encouraging the introduction of advanced dispersant formulations. Manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing solutions that deliver consistent performance while supporting sustainability objectives.

Polymeric dispersants accounted for 49.7% of the global lithium-ion battery dispersant market in 2025. The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2035, outpacing the broader market. Its leading position is supported by strong compatibility with electrode materials, effective binding characteristics, enhanced dispersion quality, and reliable performance across multiple lithium-ion battery systems. Product development efforts are increasingly centered on polymeric formulations that combine high efficiency with improved environmental profiles.

By battery format, prismatic cells represented 46.2% of the market in 2025. Demand is being driven by efficient space utilization, lightweight construction, high energy density, and suitability for compact battery system designs. As lithium-ion batteries gain wider adoption across automotive, electronics, and energy storage applications, dispersant consumption in prismatic cell manufacturing is expected to remain strong. The format's adaptability and growing role in modern battery packs are anticipated to reinforce its market leadership through the forecast period.

North America's lithium-ion battery dispersant market reached USD 354.9 million in 2025. Regional growth is being fueled by investment in domestic battery manufacturing, advanced energy storage systems, electric mobility, and sustainable energy technologies. Technological innovation, supportive clean energy initiatives, and the expansion of battery production capacity are expected to increase regional demand for specialized dispersants.

Leading companies operating in the global lithium-ion battery dispersant market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, Nouryon, Ashland Global Holdings, BYK (Altana AG), Kao Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation, Synthomer, Trinseo, Zeon Corporation, Shandong Gelon Lib Co., Ltd., and Toyo Ink (Artience Group).

Market participants are investing in research and development, strategic partnerships, manufacturing optimization, and geographic expansion to strengthen their competitive positions. Collaborations with battery manufacturers and technology providers are supporting product integration and customer acquisition, while expanded production capacity and distribution networks are improving scalability in high-growth markets. Companies are also developing advanced formulations designed to increase dispersion efficiency, enhance battery performance, reduce production costs, and meet increasingly stringent sustainability requirements.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, principal growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessment incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, product segmentation, battery format analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 300
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Dispersant type
2.2.3 Cell format
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 Distribution channel
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for electric vehicles globally
3.2.1.2 Surging adoption of portable electronic devices
3.2.1.3 Ongoing research for enhancing battery performance
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Material compatibility with diverse battery chemistries is complex
3.2.2.2 Supply chain disruptions impact production and distribution
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Development of bio-based & sustainable dispersants
3.2.3.2 Growing adoption of water-based electrode processing
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.7.1 By region
3.7.2 By dispersant type
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and innovation landscape
3.9.1 Current technological trends
3.9.2 Emerging technologies
3.10 Patent Landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New Product Launches
4.5.4 Expansion Plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Dispersant Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Polymeric dispersants
5.2.1 Block copolymers
5.2.2 Polyacrylic acid (PAA)
5.2.3 Polyethylene glycol (PEG)
5.2.4 PVDF-based systems
5.2.5 Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) emulsions
5.3 Surfactant-based dispersants
5.3.1 Anionic (naphthalene sulfonates)
5.3.2 Nonionic
5.3.3 Cationic
5.3.4 Amphoteric
5.4 Lignosulfonates
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Cell Format, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Cylindrical
6.3 Prismatic
6.4 Pouch
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Consumer electronics
7.2.1 Smartphones
7.2.2 Laptops
7.2.3 Wearables
7.2.4 Others
7.3 Automotive
7.3.1 Passenger electric vehicles
7.3.2 Commercial electric vehicles
7.4 Energy storage systems
7.4.1 Grid storage
7.4.2 Commercial energy systems
7.4.3 Home energy systems
7.5 Industrial
7.5.1 Robotics
7.5.2 Machinery
7.5.3 Others
7.6 Military & defense
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Direct sales
8.3 Distributors
8.4 Online retail
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 BASF SE
10.2 Ashland Global Holdings
10.3 BYK (Altana AG)
10.4 Evonik Industries
10.5 Kao Corporation
10.6 LG Chem
10.7 Lubrizol Corporation
10.8 Nouryon
10.9 Shandong Gelon Lib Co., Ltd
10.10 Synthomer
10.11 Toyo Ink (Artience Group)
10.12 Trinseo
10.13 Zeon Corporation
For more information about this report visit

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