Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of BYK-Chemie, The Lubrizol Corporation, And Ashland
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|300
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Dispersant type
2.2.3 Cell format
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 Distribution channel
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for electric vehicles globally
3.2.1.2 Surging adoption of portable electronic devices
3.2.1.3 Ongoing research for enhancing battery performance
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Material compatibility with diverse battery chemistries is complex
3.2.2.2 Supply chain disruptions impact production and distribution
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Development of bio-based & sustainable dispersants
3.2.3.2 Growing adoption of water-based electrode processing
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.7.1 By region
3.7.2 By dispersant type
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and innovation landscape
3.9.1 Current technological trends
3.9.2 Emerging technologies
3.10 Patent Landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New Product Launches
4.5.4 Expansion Plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Dispersant Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Polymeric dispersants
5.2.1 Block copolymers
5.2.2 Polyacrylic acid (PAA)
5.2.3 Polyethylene glycol (PEG)
5.2.4 PVDF-based systems
5.2.5 Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) emulsions
5.3 Surfactant-based dispersants
5.3.1 Anionic (naphthalene sulfonates)
5.3.2 Nonionic
5.3.3 Cationic
5.3.4 Amphoteric
5.4 Lignosulfonates
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Cell Format, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Cylindrical
6.3 Prismatic
6.4 Pouch
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Consumer electronics
7.2.1 Smartphones
7.2.2 Laptops
7.2.3 Wearables
7.2.4 Others
7.3 Automotive
7.3.1 Passenger electric vehicles
7.3.2 Commercial electric vehicles
7.4 Energy storage systems
7.4.1 Grid storage
7.4.2 Commercial energy systems
7.4.3 Home energy systems
7.5 Industrial
7.5.1 Robotics
7.5.2 Machinery
7.5.3 Others
7.6 Military & defense
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Direct sales
8.3 Distributors
8.4 Online retail
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 UAE
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 BASF SE
10.2 Ashland Global Holdings
10.3 BYK (Altana AG)
10.4 Evonik Industries
10.5 Kao Corporation
10.6 LG Chem
10.7 Lubrizol Corporation
10.8 Nouryon
10.9 Shandong Gelon Lib Co., Ltd
10.10 Synthomer
10.11 Toyo Ink (Artience Group)
10.12 Trinseo
10.13 Zeon Corporation
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