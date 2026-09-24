Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of BYK-Chemie, The Lubrizol Corporation, And Ashland

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery dispersant market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Market growth is being supported by rising lithium-ion battery production, accelerating vehicle electrification, expanding energy storage infrastructure, and continued investment in advanced battery technologies.

Lithium-ion battery dispersants support the uniform distribution of active materials within battery electrodes, helping manufacturers improve electrode stability, production efficiency, battery performance, and operational lifespan. Demand for high-quality dispersant solutions is increasing as battery producers focus on higher energy density, enhanced reliability, lower manufacturing costs, and compliance with evolving environmental standards.

The transition toward cleaner energy systems is creating sustained opportunities across electric vehicles, consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and stationary energy storage applications. Research and development initiatives focused on improving battery output, production scalability, and material efficiency are also encouraging the introduction of advanced dispersant formulations. Manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing solutions that deliver consistent performance while supporting sustainability objectives.

Polymeric dispersants accounted for 49.7% of the global lithium-ion battery dispersant market in 2025. The segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2035, outpacing the broader market. Its leading position is supported by strong compatibility with electrode materials, effective binding characteristics, enhanced dispersion quality, and reliable performance across multiple lithium-ion battery systems. Product development efforts are increasingly centered on polymeric formulations that combine high efficiency with improved environmental profiles.

By battery format, prismatic cells represented 46.2% of the market in 2025. Demand is being driven by efficient space utilization, lightweight construction, high energy density, and suitability for compact battery system designs. As lithium-ion batteries gain wider adoption across automotive, electronics, and energy storage applications, dispersant consumption in prismatic cell manufacturing is expected to remain strong. The format's adaptability and growing role in modern battery packs are anticipated to reinforce its market leadership through the forecast period.

North America's lithium-ion battery dispersant market reached USD 354.9 million in 2025. Regional growth is being fueled by investment in domestic battery manufacturing, advanced energy storage systems, electric mobility, and sustainable energy technologies. Technological innovation, supportive clean energy initiatives, and the expansion of battery production capacity are expected to increase regional demand for specialized dispersants.

Leading companies operating in the global lithium-ion battery dispersant market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, Nouryon, Ashland Global Holdings, BYK (Altana AG), Kao Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation, Synthomer, Trinseo, Zeon Corporation, Shandong Gelon Lib Co., Ltd., and Toyo Ink (Artience Group).

Market participants are investing in research and development, strategic partnerships, manufacturing optimization, and geographic expansion to strengthen their competitive positions. Collaborations with battery manufacturers and technology providers are supporting product integration and customer acquisition, while expanded production capacity and distribution networks are improving scalability in high-growth markets. Companies are also developing advanced formulations designed to increase dispersion efficiency, enhance battery performance, reduce production costs, and meet increasingly stringent sustainability requirements.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, principal growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessment incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Global market size, product segmentation, battery format analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035 Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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