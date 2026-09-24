Honey wine may be the oldest drink there is, but most of what you find online is written for homebrewers.

New reader-supported site covers dry, semi-sweet and sparkling bottles, mead history, Ethiopian tej and home recipes, with every score and spec sourced.

- Gabriela Ruiz, CEOCASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BestHoneyWine, a new independent website about honey wine, has launched with a single aim: to give wine drinkers a clear, accurate guide to one of the oldest alcoholic drinks in the world.Honey wine, better known to many English speakers as mead, is made by fermenting honey and water instead of grape juice. Evidence of fermented honey drinks reaches back roughly 9,000 years, to pottery found in China, and the drink turns up everywhere from Viking halls to the modern craft revival. Yet most of what turns up online is written for homebrewers or fantasy-game fans. BestHoneyWine is written for someone who simply wants to know what honey wine tastes like and which bottle to buy.The site opens with 20 guides and a page for each of ten bottles, organized by topic:- Buying: a best honey wine guide organized by style (dry, semi-sweet, sparkling, gift and splurge bottles), a side-by-side comparison of an entire producer's lineup, and advice on where to buy honey wine and how alcohol shipping works.- Basics: what honey wine is, how it differs from mead in name only, what it tastes like, and its alcohol, calorie and carbohydrate content compared with grape wine and beer.- Styles and culture: sweet versus dry, sparkling honey wine, the history of mead, and a dedicated guide to tej, the honey wine of Ethiopia.- Make it: how to make honey wine at home with a one-gallon recipe, a honey-per-gallon calculator for dry, semi-sweet and sweet batches, and a guide to choosing honey for mead.- Food and drink: food pairings, honey wine cocktails, and what to pour with a honey glazed ham.The site also covers the honey wine that appeared on the television show Shark Tank in 2020, and what has happened to the company since.The site follows a strict sourcing policy. Specifications such as alcohol content, ingredients and price come from producers' published information, and the date prices were checked is shown next to every price. Competition scores and medals are credited to the body that awarded them, with a link where one exists. Tasting notes are labeled as the producer's unless the editors say they are their own, and the site publishes no invented star ratings, tasting panels or customer reviews. When a producer claims to be the first or only one to do something, the site reports it as a claim.BestHoneyWine is reader-supported. It earns commission through affiliate links, currently through a single relationship with the California honey wine producer Bee d'Vine via the Awin affiliate network, and says so on every page that carries a paid link. The site does not accept payment for coverage, and it also recommends other producers from which it earns nothing.The site is written for adults of legal drinking age, which is 21 in the United States, and makes no health claims for honey wine.Readers, journalists and producers can reach the editors at....About BestHoneyWineBestHoneyWine is an independent, reader-supported guide to honey wine and mead. It explains what honey wine is, how it tastes, how it is made and how to buy it, and points readers to the bottles it considers most worth their money. It is not a winery, does not sell wine, and is not owned by any producer.

Best Honey Wine

BestHoneyWine

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BestHoneyWine Launches as an Independent Guide to Honey Wine and Mead News Provided By Growkik September 24, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.