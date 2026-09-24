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N S Lootah Motors L.L.C Opens First International SOUO Showroom in Dubai
(MENAFN- Absolute Communications ) SOUO’s First International Showroom Brings the World’s First Flat-8 Motorcycle to the UAE
Dubai, UAE – 24th September 2026: N S Lootah Motors L.L.C officially launched the SOUO showroom in Dubai, which is the brand's first international showroom outside of China. This event marks a major step in the global expansion of Great Wall Motor's premium motorcycle brand, SOUO.
Distinguished Guests Attend Official Opening
The opening ceremony highlighted the flagship SOUO S2000, the world's first 2,000 cc horizontally opposed Flat-8 motorcycle engine, representing SOUO’s approach to combining distinctive motorcycle design with advanced engineering and technology. The event attracted a range of distinguished guests, including business leaders, media members, influencers, motorcycle enthusiasts, and a senior team from SOUO in China.
The team was led by Victor Zhao, the CEO, and included Miles Liu, the Overseas Director; Benny Zhou, the Director of IBD; Uwe Moser, the Chief Technical Engineer; and Rosie Chen, the GCC Regional Manager.
Victor Zhao, CEO of GWM SOUO, said:
“Through riding events, brand experience days, and exclusive owner clubs, SOUO will cultivate its brand culture in target markets and foster a loyal community of enthusiasts. Leveraging Dubai's position as a regional hub, SOUO will systematically expand into Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, building a comprehensive footprint in the Middle East's premium motorcycle market.”
Abdulla Alaraidi, General Manager of N S Lootah Motors L.L.C, said:
“Opening the first SOUO showroom outside China here in Dubai marks the beginning of a long-term partnership and a shared ambition to build a strong presence for the brand in the UAE and the wider region. Choosing Dubai for this milestone reflects the city’s global position as a market that embraces innovation, technology and exceptional mobility experiences.”
SOUO S2000 CL: A New Definition of the Luxury Cruiser
The SOUO S2000 CL sets a new standard for luxury cruiser motorcycles with its impressive 1,999 cc naturally aspirated horizontally opposed eight-cylinder Flat-8 engine, delivering 153.68 horsepower and 190 Nm of torque. This is matched with an 8-speed wet Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), allowing the motorcycle to go from 0 to 100 km/h in about 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 km/h, which is electronically limited. A shaft final drive ensures smooth and steady power transfer.
The S2000 CL is built with a high-strength die-cast aluminium frame, weighs 427 kg, has a seat height of 690 mm and a wheelbase of 1,810 mm. It features Hossack-style front suspension with electronically adjustable damping, along with a Brembo braking system including twin 320 mm front discs, a 295 mm rear disc and four-piston callipers.
The motorcycle also comes with advanced technology such as a 4-inch circular TFT display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 platform, navigation and music connectivity, and various riding modes like Travel, Rain and Sport. It also includes traction control, cruise control, and TPMS. The motorcycle offers premium features such as heated seats and grips, intelligent LED lighting, a reverse function, and low-speed parking assistance.
By combining a 2.0-litre Flat-8 engine, 8-speed DCT, advanced suspension, smart technology, and top-tier comfort, the S2000 CL adds a unique and refined experience to the luxury motorcycle market.
Dubai: SOUO’s Gateway to Regional Growth
This opening showcases the UAE's growing importance as a hub for global brands and advanced mobility solutions. Through this partnership, N S Lootah Motors L.L.C aims to build a lasting presence for SOUO in the UAE, develop a strong community around the brand, and create a foundation for future growth across the region.
About N S Lootah Motors L.L.C
N S Lootah Motors L.L.C is a new automotive venture operating under the UAE conglomerate N S Lootah Group. The company recently entered the luxury automotive and powersports market by becoming the official distributor for SOUO Motorcycles in the United Arab Emirates. In late 2025, Great Wall Soul Technology Co. Ltd., part of China's Great Wall Motor (GWM), officially named N S Lootah Motors L.L.C its exclusive distributor in the UAE.
Media Enquiries
Shamma Majid Lootah
Marketing & Innovation Manager
N S Lootah Group
...
+971 55 225 5550
Dubai, UAE – 24th September 2026: N S Lootah Motors L.L.C officially launched the SOUO showroom in Dubai, which is the brand's first international showroom outside of China. This event marks a major step in the global expansion of Great Wall Motor's premium motorcycle brand, SOUO.
Distinguished Guests Attend Official Opening
The opening ceremony highlighted the flagship SOUO S2000, the world's first 2,000 cc horizontally opposed Flat-8 motorcycle engine, representing SOUO’s approach to combining distinctive motorcycle design with advanced engineering and technology. The event attracted a range of distinguished guests, including business leaders, media members, influencers, motorcycle enthusiasts, and a senior team from SOUO in China.
The team was led by Victor Zhao, the CEO, and included Miles Liu, the Overseas Director; Benny Zhou, the Director of IBD; Uwe Moser, the Chief Technical Engineer; and Rosie Chen, the GCC Regional Manager.
Victor Zhao, CEO of GWM SOUO, said:
“Through riding events, brand experience days, and exclusive owner clubs, SOUO will cultivate its brand culture in target markets and foster a loyal community of enthusiasts. Leveraging Dubai's position as a regional hub, SOUO will systematically expand into Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, building a comprehensive footprint in the Middle East's premium motorcycle market.”
Abdulla Alaraidi, General Manager of N S Lootah Motors L.L.C, said:
“Opening the first SOUO showroom outside China here in Dubai marks the beginning of a long-term partnership and a shared ambition to build a strong presence for the brand in the UAE and the wider region. Choosing Dubai for this milestone reflects the city’s global position as a market that embraces innovation, technology and exceptional mobility experiences.”
SOUO S2000 CL: A New Definition of the Luxury Cruiser
The SOUO S2000 CL sets a new standard for luxury cruiser motorcycles with its impressive 1,999 cc naturally aspirated horizontally opposed eight-cylinder Flat-8 engine, delivering 153.68 horsepower and 190 Nm of torque. This is matched with an 8-speed wet Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT), allowing the motorcycle to go from 0 to 100 km/h in about 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 km/h, which is electronically limited. A shaft final drive ensures smooth and steady power transfer.
The S2000 CL is built with a high-strength die-cast aluminium frame, weighs 427 kg, has a seat height of 690 mm and a wheelbase of 1,810 mm. It features Hossack-style front suspension with electronically adjustable damping, along with a Brembo braking system including twin 320 mm front discs, a 295 mm rear disc and four-piston callipers.
The motorcycle also comes with advanced technology such as a 4-inch circular TFT display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 platform, navigation and music connectivity, and various riding modes like Travel, Rain and Sport. It also includes traction control, cruise control, and TPMS. The motorcycle offers premium features such as heated seats and grips, intelligent LED lighting, a reverse function, and low-speed parking assistance.
By combining a 2.0-litre Flat-8 engine, 8-speed DCT, advanced suspension, smart technology, and top-tier comfort, the S2000 CL adds a unique and refined experience to the luxury motorcycle market.
Dubai: SOUO’s Gateway to Regional Growth
This opening showcases the UAE's growing importance as a hub for global brands and advanced mobility solutions. Through this partnership, N S Lootah Motors L.L.C aims to build a lasting presence for SOUO in the UAE, develop a strong community around the brand, and create a foundation for future growth across the region.
About N S Lootah Motors L.L.C
N S Lootah Motors L.L.C is a new automotive venture operating under the UAE conglomerate N S Lootah Group. The company recently entered the luxury automotive and powersports market by becoming the official distributor for SOUO Motorcycles in the United Arab Emirates. In late 2025, Great Wall Soul Technology Co. Ltd., part of China's Great Wall Motor (GWM), officially named N S Lootah Motors L.L.C its exclusive distributor in the UAE.
Media Enquiries
Shamma Majid Lootah
Marketing & Innovation Manager
N S Lootah Group
...
+971 55 225 5550
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