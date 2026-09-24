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Wordly Turns Live Event Translation into Revenue Generator
(MENAFN- Wordly AI Translations & Captions) Organizers can now fund language access for multilingual events with high-visibility sponsor logo placements
LOS ALTOS, CA – September 23, 2026 - Wordly, the pioneer in AI translation and captions used across conferences, governments, schools, and enterprises, today announced the launch of Sponsor Logos, a new enhancement that allows event organizers to sell sponsor placement within the live translation and captioning experience for the first time. The release marks the beginning of a broader series of new features rolling out this fall, each designed to expand Wordly’s value for event teams.
Sponsor Logos places a partner’s branding directly on the attendee screens, whether they are following captions on their phones or reading translated subtitles on the screen of the main stage. For multi-stage events, each session can carry its own sponsor, creating a new tier of high-visibility inventory that organizers can sell to partners. In addition to providing a new piece of sponsorship inventory while helping fund the language access that makes an event more inclusive, and potentially more valuable to sponsors and attendees alike.
“Event organizers are constantly challenged to stretch budgets while providing inclusive, accessible experiences,” said Wordly Founder & CEO Lakshman Rathnam. “With Sponsor Logos, language access isn't just a cost center anymore, it's a high-visibility revenue stream.”
Sponsor Logos builds on Wordly’s growing momentum across the events industry, where demand for real‑time captioning and translation continues to rise. Adoption of live AI translation and captions has pushed Wordly past the 1‑billion‑minutes and 6‑million‑users milestones, fueling 668% three‑year growth.
“Event organizers have already saved more than $200 million by switching from traditional human interpretation to Wordly,” continued Rathnam. “Sponsor Logos takes that value even further by giving teams a powerful way to showcase sponsors and generate more revenue.”
LOS ALTOS, CA – September 23, 2026 - Wordly, the pioneer in AI translation and captions used across conferences, governments, schools, and enterprises, today announced the launch of Sponsor Logos, a new enhancement that allows event organizers to sell sponsor placement within the live translation and captioning experience for the first time. The release marks the beginning of a broader series of new features rolling out this fall, each designed to expand Wordly’s value for event teams.
Sponsor Logos places a partner’s branding directly on the attendee screens, whether they are following captions on their phones or reading translated subtitles on the screen of the main stage. For multi-stage events, each session can carry its own sponsor, creating a new tier of high-visibility inventory that organizers can sell to partners. In addition to providing a new piece of sponsorship inventory while helping fund the language access that makes an event more inclusive, and potentially more valuable to sponsors and attendees alike.
“Event organizers are constantly challenged to stretch budgets while providing inclusive, accessible experiences,” said Wordly Founder & CEO Lakshman Rathnam. “With Sponsor Logos, language access isn't just a cost center anymore, it's a high-visibility revenue stream.”
Sponsor Logos builds on Wordly’s growing momentum across the events industry, where demand for real‑time captioning and translation continues to rise. Adoption of live AI translation and captions has pushed Wordly past the 1‑billion‑minutes and 6‑million‑users milestones, fueling 668% three‑year growth.
“Event organizers have already saved more than $200 million by switching from traditional human interpretation to Wordly,” continued Rathnam. “Sponsor Logos takes that value even further by giving teams a powerful way to showcase sponsors and generate more revenue.”
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