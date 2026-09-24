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Finland, Ukraine Strengthen Defense Ties Through Drone Cooperation
(MENAFN) Finland and Ukraine have agreed to deepen their defense and security partnership, with drone technology forming a key part of their expanded cooperation.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the agreement Wednesday in New York, covering areas such as technology and expertise sharing, joint research, development initiatives and industrial cooperation.
The agreement also seeks to simplify administrative requirements, including export authorization procedures, to facilitate faster and more efficient transfers of defense-related equipment and technology between the two countries.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Finland could benefit from Ukraine’s experience in developing its defense sector and military capabilities during wartime. He said the agreement would provide support to Ukraine while helping Finland prepare for “more technological warfare.”
Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said the arrangement would open new possibilities for Finnish defense companies while contributing to the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities.
Finland is the latest country to join Ukraine’s expanding “Drone Deal” network. Latvia reached a similar agreement in June, while Estonia, the Netherlands and Denmark followed in July. The European Union also announced a partnership in July aimed at increasing joint manufacturing of drones and counter-drone systems.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the agreement Wednesday in New York, covering areas such as technology and expertise sharing, joint research, development initiatives and industrial cooperation.
The agreement also seeks to simplify administrative requirements, including export authorization procedures, to facilitate faster and more efficient transfers of defense-related equipment and technology between the two countries.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Finland could benefit from Ukraine’s experience in developing its defense sector and military capabilities during wartime. He said the agreement would provide support to Ukraine while helping Finland prepare for “more technological warfare.”
Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said the arrangement would open new possibilities for Finnish defense companies while contributing to the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities.
Finland is the latest country to join Ukraine’s expanding “Drone Deal” network. Latvia reached a similar agreement in June, while Estonia, the Netherlands and Denmark followed in July. The European Union also announced a partnership in July aimed at increasing joint manufacturing of drones and counter-drone systems.
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