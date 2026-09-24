Acute Pain Market Outlook To 2036: Rising Patient Burden And Treatment Innovation Create New Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is shifting toward multimodal, non-opioid and targeted pain care. Robust pipelines and improved delivery offer opportunities to address safety, opioid use and adherence gaps.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Acute Pain - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The acute pain market is entering a period of significant growth, driven by a high patient burden, increasing demand for non-opioid analgesics, wider adoption of multimodal pain management, and continued investment in novel drug delivery technologies. The "Acute Pain - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" report provides a comprehensive assessment of epidemiology, treatment practices, marketed therapies, pipeline candidates, competitive dynamics, pricing, reimbursement, and commercial opportunities across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Acute Pain Market Size and Forecast



2025 acute pain market size: approximately USD 4.50 billion

2036 projected acute pain market size: approximately USD 15.50 billion Expected compound annual growth rate from 2026 to 2036: approximately 12%

The United States represented the largest proportion of acute pain cases among the 7MM in 2025, while Japan reported the lowest overall burden. Market expansion is expected to be supported by rising surgical volumes, trauma cases, acute medical conditions, improved diagnosis, increased treatment access, and the launch of differentiated analgesic products.

Acute Pain Epidemiology and Patient Burden

Approximately 181.2 million incident cases of acute pain were reported across the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for approximately 87.4 million cases, with incidence expected to increase during the forecast period. Germany represented approximately 13% of the 7MM incident population in 2025.

Postoperative pain, trauma-related pain, and pain associated with acute medical illness constitute major epidemiological segments. Differences in severity, underlying condition, clinical setting, comorbidities, age, and treatment eligibility influence therapeutic selection and commercial opportunity. The report evaluates incident cases by geography, pain type, severity, and other relevant patient segments to support epidemiology-based market forecasting.

Acute Pain Treatment Landscape

Acute pain management increasingly follows a multimodal strategy combining pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions. Commonly used pharmacological options include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, acetaminophen, local anesthetics, corticosteroids, opioids, anticonvulsants, ketamine, muscle relaxants, antidepressants, and other adjunctive therapies.

Non-pharmacological interventions include physical therapy, cold application, compression, elevation, immobilization, acupuncture, massage, cognitive-behavioral therapy, yoga, hypnosis, rehabilitation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation. Treatment selection is individualized according to pain severity, etiology, functional impact, medical history, clinical setting, and patient preference.

Multimodal analgesia remains central to acute pain treatment because therapies acting through different pathways may provide additive or synergistic benefits. Combining systemic analgesics, local anesthetics, nerve blocks, epidural techniques, rehabilitation, and physical modalities can improve pain control while reducing reliance on opioids or any single intervention.

Despite their established role, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may be associated with gastrointestinal, renal, and cardiovascular risks, particularly at higher doses or with extended use. Opioids remain relevant for selected patients with moderate-to-severe pain but require careful prescribing and monitoring because of adverse effects, misuse, and dependence concerns. These limitations continue to create demand for effective, fast-acting, non-addictive treatments.

Approved Acute Pain Therapies

The current postoperative acute pain market includes JOURNAVX, COMBOGESIC IV/MAXIGESIC IV, ZYNRELEF, LOTEMAX SM, and other pharmacological products. Several previously approved therapies have been discontinued or experienced limited adoption, demonstrating the regulatory, safety, positioning, and commercialization challenges affecting the sector.

JOURNAVX (suzetrigine) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals

JOURNAVX is an oral, non-opioid NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor. In January 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration approved JOURNAVX for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Its differentiated mechanism and lack of opioid-related addictive potential position the therapy as an important addition to the acute pain treatment landscape. Commercial uptake will depend on prescribing behavior, reimbursement, formulary access, comparative effectiveness, and integration into multimodal treatment protocols.

ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) - Heron Therapeutics

ZYNRELEF combines bupivacaine with meloxicam in an extended-release formulation designed to provide postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours following specified procedures. The US FDA approved the product in May 2021 for soft-tissue or periarticular instillation in adults following bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy, and total knee arthroplasty. Its controlled-delivery formulation supports prolonged localized postoperative pain management through a single needle-free application.

Acute Pain Pipeline and Emerging Therapies

The acute pain pipeline includes multiple mid- and late-stage candidates with the potential to expand treatment choice and reduce opioid exposure. Notable investigational products include F14 from Arthritis Innovation and Medincell, OCS-01 from Oculis, NTM-001 from Neumentum, cebranopadol (TRN-228) from Tris Pharma, MR 107A 02 from Viatris, XG005 from Xgene Pharmaceutical, ATX101 from Allay Therapeutics, and CPL-01 from Cali Biosciences.

NTM-001 is an alcohol-free ketorolac formulation supplied in a premixed bag for continuous infusion over 24 hours. Its Phase III development program is intended to support short-term management of moderately severe acute pain requiring opioid-level analgesia, primarily in postoperative settings.

CPL-01 is a sustained-release injectable formulation of ropivacaine hydrochloride developed using Cali Biosciences' PG-Depot delivery platform. The candidate is designed to prolong local analgesia after a single administration and potentially reduce the need for catheter-based infusion in postoperative pain management.

Leading and emerging companies active in the acute pain therapeutics market include Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, Oculis, PainReform, Cali Biosciences, Neumentum, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Medincell, Viatris, Tris Pharma, Xgene Pharmaceutical, and Allay Therapeutics.

Key Acute Pain Market Growth Drivers



High incidence of postoperative, trauma-related, and acute medical pain

Growing surgical volumes and healthcare utilization across major markets

Demand for rapid, effective, and well-tolerated analgesic options

Increasing awareness of opioid-related risks

Greater adoption of multimodal pain management protocols

Development of non-opioid and targeted analgesics

Advances in extended-release and site-specific drug delivery systems

Rising investment in acute pain research and clinical development Supportive clinical guidance promoting individualized pain management

Unmet Needs in Acute Pain Management

Important unmet needs remain despite the availability of multiple treatment classes. Existing therapies may provide inadequate or inconsistent pain relief, while adverse events can limit dosing and duration. Additional barriers include patient adherence, variable clinician adoption of multimodal protocols, opioid-related concerns, limited access to specialized interventions, and challenges in balancing analgesic efficacy with safety.

There is a continued need for non-addictive therapies that offer rapid onset, sustained pain control, predictable tolerability, convenient administration, and broad applicability across surgical and non-surgical settings. Improved clinician education, evidence-based treatment pathways, equitable market access, and stronger reimbursement coverage will also be important to optimizing outcomes.

Market Access, Pricing, and Drug Uptake

The report assesses country-specific market access, reimbursement, cost-effectiveness, patient affordability, public prescription drug programs, and out-of-pocket expenses. It also examines acute pain therapy pricing trends and identifies relevant commercial analogues for emerging products.

Uptake of new acute pain drugs will be influenced by clinical differentiation, safety, route and frequency of administration, pricing, reimbursement, formulary positioning, physician awareness, and the size of the eligible patient population. Non-opioid therapies with strong efficacy, convenient delivery, and favorable safety profiles may achieve meaningful adoption as healthcare systems seek to reduce opioid exposure without compromising pain control.

Competitive Intelligence and Report Coverage

The acute pain market report reviews approved drugs and Phase I-III pipeline candidates, including mechanisms of action, clinical trial results, regulatory status, patents, collaborations, strategic partnerships, product advantages, limitations, and anticipated catalysts. Historical and forecast market estimates cover 2022 through 2036, including therapy-level market share and country-level commercial outlooks.

The analysis incorporates epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting, SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, patient journey assessment, treatment preferences, pricing evaluation, analogue assessment, and primary research with more than 15 key opinion leaders and subject-matter experts. Expert perspectives address prescribing behavior, treatment switching, patient adherence, accessibility, emerging therapy adoption, clinical practice, and real-world treatment patterns.

Key Report Insights



Acute pain patient population and epidemiology forecasts

Historical and projected acute pain market size through 2036

Market share analysis by therapy and geography

Approved product and clinical pipeline profiles

Competitive landscape and leading company strategies

Current treatment algorithms and evolving standards of care

Drug pricing, reimbursement, access, and affordability trends

Therapy uptake and peak patient-share analysis

Total addressable market and commercial opportunity assessment Unmet needs, barriers to care, and future growth opportunities

Strategic Value of the Acute Pain Market Report

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders seeking to understand the changing acute pain market. Its epidemiology-based forecasts connect patient populations with product-level commercial projections, providing a structured assessment of market potential across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Detailed analysis of treatment trends, clinical development, competitive positioning, patient burden, market access, and key opinion leader perspectives can inform portfolio planning, product development, licensing, investment, launch preparation, and commercialization strategies. The report also identifies emerging competitors and evaluates promising therapies according to efficacy, safety, administration, market-entry timing, probability of success, and addressable patient population.

With the acute pain therapeutics market projected to reach approximately USD 15.50 billion by 2036, companies developing differentiated non-opioid analgesics, localized therapies, and extended-release formulations are positioned to benefit from changing prescribing practices and sustained demand for safer, more effective pain management.

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