Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Set For Growth Through 2036 As Rising Incidence And Treatment Innovation Drive New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding CAR-T and bispecific use is increasing CRS cases, creating opportunities in early diagnosis, preventive immunomodulators, outpatient care and biosimilar IL-6 therapies.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cytokine Release Syndrome - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036" report provides a comprehensive assessment of the cytokine release syndrome market, epidemiology, treatment landscape, emerging therapies, and commercial opportunities across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The CRS market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 22% from 2026 to 2036. Growth is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of CAR T-cell therapies and bispecific antibodies, the expansion of cellular therapies into earlier treatment settings, improved CRS diagnosis and grading, and continued investment in targeted and preventive immunomodulatory strategies.

Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Trends and Growth Drivers

CRS is an acute systemic inflammatory response associated primarily with immune effector therapies, including CAR T-cell therapy, bispecific antibodies, therapeutic antibodies, and haploidentical allogeneic transplantation. Clinical manifestations can include fever, hypotension, hypoxia, capillary leak, and multiorgan dysfunction.

The rising global burden of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors is expanding the population eligible for advanced immunotherapies. As CAR T-cell therapies move into earlier lines of treatment and become available across additional indications and markets, the number of patients at risk of developing CRS is expected to increase.

Greater awareness among clinicians is also supporting earlier diagnosis and treatment. CRS diagnosis is based on its temporal association with immune effector therapy and standardized grading criteria from the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy. These criteria assess fever, hypotension, and hypoxia while requiring careful exclusion of alternative causes, including sepsis, disease progression, and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome.

Current CRS Treatment Landscape

CRS management is determined by clinical severity. Mild cases may be managed with monitoring, antipyretics, and supportive care, while moderate to severe cases can require hospitalization, intravenous fluids, supplemental oxygen, vasopressors, corticosteroids, and targeted cytokine inhibition.

Tocilizumab, marketed by Genentech as ACTEMRA, remains a central treatment for moderate to severe CAR T-cell-induced CRS. The monoclonal antibody inhibits interleukin-6 receptor signaling and is widely incorporated into immune effector cell therapy protocols. The availability of tocilizumab biosimilars, including TYENNE and TOFIDENCE, may influence pricing, reimbursement, market access, and treatment utilization during the forecast period.

Corticosteroids, including dexamethasone, continue to play an important role in severe, rapidly progressing, or refractory CRS. However, the treatment landscape is gradually moving beyond reactive cytokine blockade toward earlier intervention and pathway-selective approaches designed to control immune hyperactivation while preserving antitumor activity.

CRS Epidemiology Highlights



Reported CRS frequency following CAR T-cell therapy varies by product and study population, with any-grade CRS occurring in approximately 37% to 93% of treated patients and grade 3 or 4 CRS occurring in approximately 1% to 23%.

Among patients with leukemia or lymphoma receiving CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy, reported CRS incidence ranges from approximately 43% to 100%.

The United States represented approximately 25% of total incident CRS cases across the 7MM in 2025. Among the EU4 and the United Kingdom, Germany recorded the highest CRS incidence in 2025, followed by France, while Spain reported the lowest incidence.

CRS Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The CRS clinical pipeline remains relatively limited, creating opportunities for developers able to demonstrate effective prevention, reduced severity, outpatient feasibility, and preservation of immunotherapy efficacy. Current research includes selective cytokine inhibitors, engineered biologics, immune-regulatory agents, alternative immune-cell platforms, oncolytic viruses, and dendritic cell vaccines.

CytoAgents is developing CTO1681, an investigational oral small-molecule immunomodulator intended to mitigate inflammatory toxicity associated with CAR T-cell therapy. The candidate is being evaluated for its potential to attenuate cytokines involved in CRS without compromising CAR T-cell-mediated tumor activity. If supported by further clinical evidence, CTO1681 may contribute to safer treatment administration, greater outpatient use, and broader patient access.

In December 2025, CytoAgents reported preliminary Phase I/II safety findings indicating that CTO1681 was well tolerated at a dose of 10?g three times daily. The company also presented preclinical findings showing attenuation of key CRS-associated cytokines without compromising CAR T-cell-mediated tumor killing in vitro and in vivo. Development has additionally been supported by a USD 2 million National Institutes of Health grant awarded in September 2024.

Key companies covered in the CRS competitive landscape include:



Genentech CytoAgents

Market Outlook and Unmet Medical Needs

The United States held the largest CRS market share among the 7MM in 2025 and is expected to maintain its leading position through 2036. Germany represented the largest CRS market among the EU4 and the United Kingdom. Regional growth will be influenced by immunotherapy adoption, treatment-center capacity, reimbursement policies, clinical protocols, biosimilar penetration, and access to specialized care.

Important unmet needs remain despite established treatment protocols. These include a limited number of CRS-specific therapies, substantial symptom overlap with sepsis and other inflammatory conditions, insufficient early prediction and risk-stratification tools, and operational challenges associated with outpatient monitoring. Healthcare systems must also manage the intensive resource requirements associated with severe cases, including emergency intervention and critical care.

The report evaluates drug uptake from 2026 to 2036, including anticipated patient share, peak utilization, sales performance, and factors affecting adoption. ACTEMRA is expected to remain a standard intervention for moderate to severe CRS, while uptake of emerging agents such as CTO1681 will depend on clinical efficacy, safety, regulatory progress, positioning within CAR T-cell protocols, reimbursement, and evidence supporting preventive use.

Comprehensive CRS Market Intelligence

The report includes historical and forecast epidemiology from 2022 to 2036, market size and therapy-share analysis, treatment algorithms, pipeline profiles, pricing trends, analogue assessment, reimbursement considerations, and country-level commercial forecasts. It also examines patient burden, diagnosis trends, therapy adoption, peak patient share, total addressable market, and regional growth opportunities.

Primary research incorporates perspectives from more than 15 key opinion leaders and subject-matter experts, including clinicians, researchers, professors, and postdoctoral specialists. Institutions contacted include MD Anderson Cancer Center, Heidelberg University, and Stanford University School of Medicine. These insights support the validation of epidemiological assumptions, prescribing patterns, treatment preferences, access barriers, and emerging therapy forecasts.

Qualitative analysis includes SWOT and conjoint methodologies. Emerging therapies are assessed according to efficacy, safety, tolerability, administration frequency, route of administration, market-entry timing, probability of success, and addressable patient population. The resulting analysis supports therapy ranking, pipeline prioritization, market-access planning, and competitive strategy.

Key Report Benefits



Eleven-year CRS epidemiology and market forecasts across the 7MM

Epidemiology-based, bottom-up market forecasting

CRS treatment landscape and clinical development analysis

Market size, market share, and therapy uptake projections

Approved and emerging drug profiles

Pricing, reimbursement, and market-access analysis

CRS patient burden and total addressable market assessment

Competitive intelligence covering leading and emerging companies

SWOT, conjoint, and expert-opinion analysis Assessment of unmet needs and high-value commercial opportunities

The expanding use of immune effector therapies is expected to increase demand for effective CRS prevention, diagnosis, and management. With CAR T-cell therapies and bispecific antibodies reaching broader patient populations, the cytokine release syndrome market is positioned for sustained growth through 2036. Companies developing targeted interventions that reduce severe inflammation without weakening antitumor efficacy may be well placed to address significant clinical needs and capture emerging opportunities across the global CRS therapeutics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst

4.2. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

6. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes

7.3. Signs And Symptoms

7.4. Diagnosis

7.4.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.4.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.4.3. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.5. Treatment and Management

7.5.1. Treatment Algorithm

7.5.2. Treatment Guidelines

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.3. Total Incident Cases of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in the United States

8.4.2. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in the United States

8.4.3. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Cases by CAR-T Therapies in the United States

8.4.4. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Cases by Bispecific Antibodies in the United States

8.4.5. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Cases by Allogeneic Transplant in the United States

8.4.6. Total Treated Cases of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Cases by CAR-T Therapies in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Cases by Bispecific Antibodies in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Cases by Allogeneic Transplant in EU4 and the UK

8.5.6. Total Treated Cases of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in Japan

8.6.2. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in Japan

8.6.3. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Cases by CAR-T Therapies in Japan

8.6.4. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Cases by Bispecific Antibodies in Japan

8.6.5. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Cases by Allogeneic Transplant in Japan

8.6.6. Total Treated Cases of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

10.2. Tocilizumab (ACTEMRA): Genentech

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

11.2. CTO1681: CytoAgents

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst Views

12. Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS): Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

12.3. Conjoint Analysis of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions

12.4.2. Pricing Trends

12.4.3. Analogue Assessment

12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.5. Total Market Size of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in the 7MM

12.6. The United States

12.6.1. Total Market Size of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in the United States

12.6.2. Market Size of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) by Therapies in the United States

12.7. EU4 and the UK

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in EU4 and the UK

12.7.2. Market Size of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.8. Japan

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) in Japan

12.8.2. Market Size of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

14. SWOT Analysis of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

15. KOL Views of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

16.1. The US

16.2. In EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables

Table 1: Summary of Cholangiocarcinoma, Market, Epidemiology, and Key Events (2022-2036)

Table 2 Clinical Risk Factors for Severe CRS

Table 3 Diagnostic Criteria for Severe CRS

Table 4 Differential Diagnoses of CRS-related HLH/MAS

Table 5 Published CRS grading systems

Table 6 ASTCT CRS Consensus Grading

Table 7 Recommended Anti-cytokine Agents and Dosing (where reasonable data are available)

Table 8: Total Incidence Cases of CRS (2022-2036)

Table 9: Grade-specific Cases of CRS in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Table 10: CRS Cases by CAR-T Therapies in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Table 11: CRS Cases by Bispecific Antibodies in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Table 12: CRS cases by Allogeneic Transplant in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Table 13: Total Incidence Cases of CRS in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 14: Grade specific Cases of CRS in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 15: CRS Cases by CAR-T Therapies in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 16: CRS Cases by Bispecific AB in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 17: CRS cases by Allogeneic Transplant in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 18: Total Incidence Cases of CRS in the EU5 (2022-2036)

Table 19: Grade specific Cases of CRS in the EU5 (2022-2036)

Table 20: CRS Cases by CAR-T Therapies in the EU5 (2022-2036)

Table 21: CRS Cases by Bispecific antibodies in the EU5 (2022-2036)

Table 22: CRS Cases by Allogenic Transplant in the EU5 (2022-2036)

Table 23: Total Incident Cases of CRS in Japan (2022-2036)

Table 24: Grade-specific CRS Cases in Japan (2020-2034)

Table 25: CRS Cases by CAR-T therapies in Japan (2020-2034)

Table 26: CRS Cases by Bispecific Antibodies in Japan

Table 27: CRS Cases by Allogenic Transplant in Japan (2022-2036)

Table 28: ASTCT CRS Consensus Grading

Table 29: Lee Criteria for CRS Grading System

Table 30: Penn Criteria for CRS Grading System

Table 31: Itacitinib, Clinical Trial Description, 2022

Table 32: Itacitinib, Clinical Trial Description, 2022

Table 33: KINERET (anakinra), Clinical Trial Description, 2022

Table 34: Key Market Forecast Assumptions for Itacitinib

Table 35: Key Market Forecast Assumptions for KINERET (anakinra)

Table 36: 7MM Market Size of CRS in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 37: Market Size by Therapies of CRS in the 7MM in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 38: Market Size of CRS in the United States, in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 39: Market Size by Therapies of CRS in the United States, in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 40: Market Size of CRS in the EU5, in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 41: Market Size by Therapies in the EU5, in USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 42: Market Size of CRS in Japan, USD Million (2022-2036)

Table 43: Market Size by Therapies of CRS in Japan, USD Million (2022-2036)

List of Figures

Figure 1: Cytokines and Their Functions

Figure 2: Clinical Presentation of CRS

Figure 3: Causes of CRS

Figure 4: Mechanism of CAR T-cell Therapy and CRS

Figure 5: Pathophysiology of CRS

Figure 6: Pathways Leading to CRS

Figure 7: Pathophysiology and Grading of CRS

Figure 8: Grading and Management of CRS

Figure 9: CRS Management Algorithm

Figure 10: CRS Management Recommendations

Figure 11: ASCO Guidelines for the Management of CRS

Figure 12: Grading and Management of CRS

Figure 13: Total Incidence Cases of CRS in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 14: Grade-specific Cases of CRS in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 15: CRS Cases by CAR-T Therapies in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 16: CRS Cases by Bispecific AB in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 17: CRS cases by Allogeneic Transplant in the 7MM (2022-2036)

Figure 18: Total Incidence Cases of CRS in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 19: Grade-specific Cases of CRS in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 20: CRS Cases by CAR-T Therapies in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 21: CRS Cases by Bispecific Antibodies in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 22: CRS cases by Allogeneic Transplant in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 23: Total Incidence Cases of CRS in EU5 (2022-2036)

Figure 24: Grade specific Cases of CRS in EU5 (2022-2036)

Figure 25: CRS Cases by CAR-T Therapies in EU5 (2022-2036)

Figure 26: CRS Cases by Bispecific antibodies in EU5 (2022-2036)

Figure 27: CRS Cases by Allogenic Transplant in the EU5 (2022-2036)

Figure 28: Total Incident Cases of CRS in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 29: Grade-specific CRS Cases in Japan

Figure 30: CRS Cases by CAR-T therapies in Japan (2020-2034)

Figure 31: CRS cases by Bispecific Antibodies in Japan

Figure 32: CRS Cases by Allogenic Transplant in Japan (2022-2036)

Figure 33: Market Size of CRS in the 7MM, USD Million (2022-2036)

Figure 34: Market Size by Therapies of CRS in the 7MM, USD Million (2022-2036)

Figure 35: Market Size of CRS in the United States, USD Million (2022-2036)

Figure 36: Market Size by Therapies of CRS in the United States, USD Million (2022-2036)

Figure 37: Market Size of CRS in the EU5, USD Million (2022-2036)

Figure 38: Market Size by Therapies of CRS in the EU5, USD Million (2022-2036)

Figure 39: Market Size of CRS in Japan, USD Million (2022-2036)

Figure 40: Market Size by Therapies of CRS in Japan, USD Million (2022-2036)

Figure 41: Unmet Needs

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



CytoAgents Genentech

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