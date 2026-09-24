Vietnam Cat Food Import Guide 2023-2026 Supports International Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vietnam's cat food market is driven by urban pet ownership, premiumization and e-commerce, creating opportunities for imported, functional products and local partnerships.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Cat Food Import Guide 2023-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new "Vietnam Cat Food Import Guide 2023-2026" has been released to help global cat food manufacturers, exporters, distributors and international traders identify opportunities in Vietnam's expanding pet food market. The report provides strategic intelligence on the Vietnamese cat food industry, import activity, leading importers, supply sources and foreign investment conditions.

Designed to support customer acquisition and market-entry planning, the guide covers a diverse range of Vietnamese cat food importers and buyers. These include pet food importers, brand agents, pet supply chain stores, retailers, e-commerce platforms, trading companies and major end buyers. It also profiles the top 10 importing companies, with available contact details and data on import volume, import value, pricing, sourcing markets and principal suppliers from 2023 to 2026. Supporting Excel data is included to facilitate company screening, account management and business outreach.

Vietnam Cat Food Market Overview

Vietnam's cat food industry is benefiting from urbanization, rising disposable incomes and changing attitudes toward pet ownership. Demand is particularly strong in major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, where young consumers and middle-income households increasingly prioritize pet nutrition, health and product quality.

The market includes dry cat food, wet cat food in cans and pouches, and functional nutrition products. Dry food remains the largest category because of its affordability, availability and storage advantages. However, wet food, premium formulas and specialized nutrition products are gaining market share as purchasing power increases and consumers seek higher-quality options.

International cat food brands maintain a strong position in Vietnam's premium segment. Limited domestic production capacity, especially for mid-range and high-end products, continues to create opportunities for overseas suppliers. E-commerce has also become an important sales channel, enabling brands and distributors to reach consumers throughout the country. Growth in veterinary services, pet grooming and specialist retail is further supporting demand for targeted nutrition products.

Vietnam Cat Food Import Market

Vietnam's cat food imports have expanded alongside the country's growing pet economy. Approximately 56 Vietnamese buyers imported cat food in 2024, with total imports valued at US$18.10 million. In 2025, import value reached approximately US$20.86 million, demonstrating continued market growth and demand for international products.

Thailand, China and South Korea were the three leading sources of Vietnam's cat food imports in 2025. They accounted for approximately 51.8%, 26.0% and 11.9% of total imports, respectively. These figures highlight the importance of regional supply chains, competitive pricing, established brands and efficient logistics in the Vietnamese pet food market.

Future import growth is expected to be supported by an increasing pet cat population, stronger consumer awareness of animal nutrition and health, and continued premiumization. These trends create opportunities for suppliers offering established brands, functional formulas, high-quality ingredients and products tailored to local purchasing preferences.

Foreign Investment Opportunities in Vietnam's Cat Food Industry

Vietnam offers a favorable environment for international companies seeking to invest in cat food production, processing, distribution, brand development or trade. Key advantages include political and economic stability, competitive labor costs, extensive port infrastructure and a strategic location on the Indochina Peninsula.

The country's international trade network also strengthens its appeal as a regional business and manufacturing base. Vietnam has signed or is negotiating 19 free trade agreements, while participation in frameworks such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area can provide access to broader regional markets.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, animal feed production and processing are not classified as sectors prohibited or restricted for foreign investment. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies, subject to applicable corporate registration, licensing and regulatory requirements. Businesses engaged in feed production must obtain the required license from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Key Features of the Vietnam Cat Food Import Guide



Importer coverage: Information on leading pet food importers, brand agents, retailers, e-commerce companies, traders and major buyers in Vietnam.

Company intelligence: Profiles and available contact details for the top 10 importers, supported by import quantity, value, pricing, origin and supplier data.

Market analysis: Insights into Vietnam's cat food demand, import trends, sourcing markets and competitive environment.

Actionable data: Excel files that support importer screening, customer segmentation, account management and coordinated outreach. Investment guidance: An overview of foreign investment conditions, market advantages and regulatory considerations affecting cat food production and trade.

The "Vietnam Cat Food Import Guide 2023-2026" provides global suppliers, trading companies and investment institutions with practical intelligence for evaluating market opportunities, identifying prospective partners and developing informed supply chain strategies. By combining importer data with industry, trade and investment analysis, the guide helps businesses reduce market-entry risks and strengthen their competitiveness in Vietnam's growing cat food sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Cat Food Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Cat Food Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Cat Food Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Cat Food Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Cat Food in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Cat Food in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Cat Food in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Cat Food in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Cat Food in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Cat Food in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts

Chart 2023-2026 Cat Food Market Size in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2026 Cat Food Import Market Size in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2026 Major Import Sources of Vietnam's Cat Food

Chart 2023 Cat Food Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2024 Cat Food Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2025 Cat Food Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart 2026 Cat Food Import Companies and Total Import Value

Chart List of the Top 10 Importing Companies in 2026

Chart Company 1 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 1, 2023-2026

Chart Company 2 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 2, 2023-2026

Chart Company 3 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 3, 2023-2026

Chart Company 4 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 4, 2023-2026

Chart Company 5 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 5, 2023-2026

Chart Company 6 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 6, 2023-2026

Chart Company 7 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Main Import Sources of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Main Suppliers of Company 7, 2023-2026

Chart Company 8 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 8, 2023-2026

Chart Company 9 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 9, 2023-2026

Chart Company 10 Profile

Chart Import Scale of Company 10, 2023-2026

Chart Major Import Sources of Company 10, 2023-2026

Chart Major Suppliers of Company 10, 2023-2026

Companies Featured



PERFECT COMPANION VIET NAM COMPANY

FUSION GROUP COMPANY LIMITED GOURMET ON THE GO COMPANY LIMITED

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