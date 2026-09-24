HOW CONSUMERS RESEARCH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES IS CHANGING

Consumers shift from traditional search engines to conversational AI queries. Mediate Lawsuit releases field research on the "Discover-Then-Verify" user journey

- Bob LevinFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mediate Lawsuit, the mediation and alternative dispute resolution platform powered by Lawsuit, today announced the launch of MediateLawsuitReviews, a dedicated review-focused website created in response to changes in how consumers research and evaluate professional-service organizations.The launch reflects a broader shift in online research behavior. Consumers increasingly move beyond a company's primary website when evaluating a business or professional. They search for reviews, compare multiple sources and, increasingly, use artificial intelligence platforms to research companies and professionals before making decisions.“People rarely rely exclusively on what a company says about itself when making an important decision,” said Bob Levin, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Mediate Lawsuit.“They search the company, look for reviews, compare different sources and increasingly ask AI platforms what they can find. That verification process is becoming an important component of digital trust.”The strategy behind the new website grew from an observation that prospective clients frequently conduct branded searches such as“[company name] reviews” before deciding whether to contact or engage an organization.Shortly after its launch, MediateLawsuitReviews gained prominent Google visibility for branded searches including“Mediate Lawsuit reviews” and“MediateLawsuit reviews.” Search rankings can fluctuate and vary according to factors including location, device and personalization.For Levin, however, the larger issue is not an individual search ranking but the changing journey consumers take before making a decision.“We describe it as the discover-then-verify process,” Levin said.“Someone may discover a professional or organization through Google, an AI platform, an article, a directory or a referral. The next step is increasingly to verify what they've found through other credible sources.”Generative AI is adding another dimension to that process. Rather than conducting multiple individual searches, consumers can now ask AI systems conversational questions about companies, professionals and services. This development is increasing the importance of clear, consistent and verifiable information across an organization's broader digital footprint.The launch is also part of Mediate Lawsuit's broader examination of how artificial intelligence is changing professional discovery, particularly within mediation and alternative dispute resolution.Through Lawsuit, Levin and Mediate Lawsuit publish research and commentary on AI, mediation, legal technology, digital visibility and the changing ways attorneys and consumers discover and evaluate professional expertise.“AI is changing how expertise is discovered and evaluated,” Levin said.“Organizations need to think beyond their primary website and consider whether their expertise, reputation and identity can be consistently verified across the broader digital ecosystem.”About Mediate LawsuitMediate Lawsuit, powered by Lawsuit, provides resources connecting attorneys, businesses and consumers with mediation and alternative dispute resolution professionals. Through Lawsuit, the organization also publishes educational content examining mediation, ADR, artificial intelligence, legal technology and digital discovery.

Bob Levin | Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer

Mediate Lawsuit / Lawsuit

+1 561-289-1878

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New Data Reveals How Generative AI is Reshaping High-Stakes Legal & Mediation Selection News Provided By Transformational Outsourcing September 24, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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