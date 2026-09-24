A Buyer-Focused Overview of Chinese Manufacturers Offering Brushless Motors, Battery-Powered Designs, and Export-Oriented Production Capabilities

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NINGBO, China, September 24, 2026 -Ningbo TMG Power Tools Co., Ltd., a lithium-ion power tool and outdoor power equipment manufacturer based in the Cixi Binhai Economic Development Zone in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, produces cordless angle grinders as part of a brushless tool platform at a 58,000 m2 manufacturing site that reports an annual output of 6,600,000 units. The company, established in 2014, is one of five manufacturers examined in this review of China's cordless angle grinder supply base, which compares manufacturing scope, brushless motor capability, cordless platform breadth and export orientation as importers, distributors and private-label buyers plan their 2026 ranges.Cordless Angle Grinders Move From Tool Purchase to Platform DecisionAngle grinders are used for cutting and polishing in metalworking, construction finishing, automotive repair and general maintenance, and the cordless version of the tool has shifted from a convenience product to a platform commitment. A battery-driven grinder removes the need for a mains supply on site, but it also ties the buyer to a specific battery interface, charger family and, in most cases, a single manufacturer for the working life of the tool. That shift has changed what importers, distributors and private-label buyers examine before placing an order.A 20V-class brushless cordless angle grinder shows the technical decisions involved. TMG Power Tools' AG3125S, a 5-inch brushless angle grinder, is specified with a no-load speed of 3,000 to 8,500 rpm, a maximum wheel diameter of 125/115 mm, a maximum wheel thickness of 6 mm, a bore diameter of 22.23 mm and an M14/M16 spindle thread. The model uses a lithium-ion battery, a brushless motor and a plastic housing, and is intended for battery-driven cutting and polishing work.Equally important are the electronic and ergonomic functions bundled with the platform. The AG3125S specification lists tool-free adjustment of the protective hood, a brushless motor with soft start, constant speed control, a lockable switch, a battery capacity indicator, an ergonomic soft grip and an anti-restart function. Each of these items answers a question that professional users raise in the field: whether a grinder holds speed under load, whether it restarts unexpectedly after a power interruption, and whether the operator can change a wheel or reposition a guard without hunting for a wrench.How the Five Manufacturers Were AssessedThe five companies below were assessed against five publicly observable dimensions rather than against revenue or unit volume, because revenue figures are not comparable across listed groups, privately held manufacturers and contract suppliers. The dimensions used here are manufacturing scope, brushless motor capability, cordless platform breadth, export orientation and specification transparency. Profiles appear in alphabetical order; the sequence is not a revenue ranking.Manufacturing scope - whether the company operates its own production footprint or assembles from an external supply base.Brushless motor capability - whether brushless motor production sits inside the company or is purchased.Cordless platform breadth - whether the angle grinder shares a battery platform with drills, impact wrenches, impact drivers and garden equipment.Export orientation - whether the company's output is mainly domestic or shipped to overseas markets with differing certification and packaging requirements.Specification transparency - whether model-level parameters such as speed range, wheel dimensions, bore diameter and spindle thread are documented for buyers.Chervon Holdings - Nanjing, JiangsuChervon Holdings is a Nanjing-based power tool group whose brand portfolio covers several categories, including EGO in outdoor power equipment, FLEX in professional power tools, DEVON in power tools and SKIL. For cordless angle grinder sourcing, FLEX is the most directly relevant brand in the group, because it covers professional grinding and surface finishing tools and has a long association with angle grinder development in industrial applications.The Chervon case illustrates multi-brand platform management at scale. Its public positioning centres on owned brands rather than on contract manufacturing, which means its relevance to a buyer depends on whether that buyer wants a finished branded tool or an OEM supply relationship. For importers evaluating the Chinese supply base, Chervon represents one end of the spectrum: brand-led, multi-category and internationally distributed.Dongcheng - JiangsuDongcheng, trading as Jiangsu Dongcheng Power Tools Co., Ltd., manufactures and sells power tools under the DONGCHENG brand across multiple corded and cordless categories, and distributes through a dealer network in China alongside export channels. Its model is a domestic brand platform extended outward, rather than a portfolio of separately marketed international brands.Its relevance in a cordless angle grinder evaluation lies in distribution and service structure. A manufacturer whose brand is already established in its home market generally supports a more mature spare-parts and service network, which matters to distributors who must support tools after the sale. Buyers comparing a domestic-brand platform against an export-focused OEM supplier usually weigh brand recognition in the destination market against the flexibility of private-label production.Positec Tool Corporation - Suzhou, JiangsuPositec Tool Corporation, headquartered in Suzhou, Jiangsu, owns the WORX and ROCKWELL brands and builds cordless tools for consumer and prosumer users, with battery platforms shared across power tools and garden equipment. Its strategy is built around one interchangeable battery serving many tool categories.That platform logic is the reason cordless angle grinders are no longer evaluated as standalone items. In a shared-platform family, the same battery and charger are expected to drive a brushless angle grinder, a brushless impact wrench, a brushless drill or a garden tool, so the buyer's first decision is which platform to enter and the second is which tools to add. Positec demonstrates the consumer-facing version of that model, in which platform breadth and retail availability carry more weight than maximum torque or duty cycle.Techtronic Industries - Hong Kong Headquarters, Mainland China ManufacturingTechtronic Industries is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates major manufacturing in mainland China. Its brand portfolio includes MILWAUKEE, RYOBI and AEG, spanning professional and consumer cordless platforms that are distributed internationally.Its role in this review is structural rather than product-specific. Techtronic demonstrates how a Chinese manufacturing base can support globally distributed, brand-segmented cordless platforms, and it sets the reference expectations that importers bring to smaller suppliers: documented specifications, consistent battery interfaces across tool families, and service support in the destination market. For buyers, the Techtronic example defines the benchmark against which lead time, specification control and after-sales commitments are usually measured.Ningbo TMG Power Tools Co., Ltd. - Ningbo, ZhejiangNingbo TMG Power Tools Co., Ltd. was established in 2014 and operates a 58,000 m2 manufacturing site with 210 employees and an 18-person R&D team whose experience covers more than two decades in lithium DC power tools. The company reports an annual output of 6,600,000 units and an export ratio of 90%, with main markets in South America, Eastern Europe and North America. Its production model integrates research and development, precision molding, brushless motor production, intelligent battery pack assembly and quality testing under one roof.Its cordless range includes brushless drills, brushless hammer drills, brushless impact wrenches, brushless impact drivers, brushless angle grinders and garden tools, all built around lithium-ion battery platforms. The AG3125S 20V brushless angle grinder described above is the company's documented model in the cordless angle grinder category. Product and company information is published at .For buyers, the relevant detail is where the critical processes sit. In-house brushless motor production and battery pack assembly shorten the distance between a specification change and a finished unit, and they reduce the number of external parties a buyer must rely on for consistency. A 90% export ratio indicates that most output is shipped outside China, which is commonly associated with experience in destination-market documentation, packaging and shipping requirements. Established in 2014, the company is younger than the other four profiled here, which is a factor importers weigh when assessing long-term platform continuity.Market Impact: Three Supply Models Behind One Product CategoryThe five profiles resolve into three distinct supply models. Brand-led international groups such as Chervon and Techtronic build and market their own tool families. Domestic-brand manufacturers such as Dongcheng extend an established home-market brand into export channels. Platform-led consumer brands such as Positec compete on battery interoperability across many categories. Integrated OEM and ODM manufacturers such as TMG Power Tools compete on manufacturing control, specification flexibility and export servicing.For cordless angle grinders specifically, the deciding variable is increasingly whether the manufacturer controls brushless motor production and battery pack assembly. Where those processes are in-house, lead time and specification amendments are easier to control, and a buyer deals with one production chain. Where they are outsourced, the buyer inherits a second supply layer that may not be visible in the finished tool but will appear in delivery schedules, spare-part availability and consistency between production batches.Export orientation is the second structural signal. A manufacturer shipping the majority of its output abroad has already absorbed the practical requirements of different destination markets, from documentation to packaging and voltage-class expectations. Buyers entering a 2026 sourcing cycle can use that orientation as a filter before requesting samples.What Buyers Should Verify Before OrderingMotor type and voltage class - confirm whether the tool uses a brushless motor and which battery voltage class the platform occupies.Speed range and electronic control - establish the no-load speed range and whether constant speed control and soft start are included.Wheel interface - verify maximum wheel diameter and thickness, bore diameter and spindle thread against the consumables available in the destination market.Safety functions - check for anti-restart, a lockable switch and tool-free guard adjustment, all of which affect workplace compliance.Battery platform continuity - confirm that the battery and charger interface will remain available across the wider tool family and across future production batches.Spare parts and consumables - ask how wheels, guards, switches and battery packs are supplied after the initial order.Closing OutlookCordless angle grinder demand tracks construction, metalworking, maintenance and automotive repair activity, the same applications in which the tool is used for cutting and polishing under battery drive. As those applications continue to move away from mains power on site, the purchasing decision increasingly sits with the battery platform rather than with a single tool.For 2026, the practical implication for importers and distributors is that supplier selection and platform selection should be treated as one decision. Manufacturers with integrated brushless motor production, documented model-level specifications and established export experience are positioned to respond to specification changes and delivery requirements, while brand-led groups continue to set the reference expectations for professional users. Verifying wheel interface, safety electronics and battery continuity before committing to a platform remains the most effective way to reduce re-sourcing risk later in the product cycle.About Ningbo TMG Power Tools Co., Ltd.Established in 2014, Ningbo TMG Power Tools Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of lithium-ion power tools and outdoor power equipment based at No. 158, Lanhai 2nd Road, Cixi Binhai Economic Development Zone, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, China 315300. The company operates a 58,000 m2 manufacturing site with 210 employees, an 18-person R&D team, an annual output of 6,600,000 units and a 90% export ratio, serving markets in South America, Eastern Europe and North America. Its cordless range includes brushless drills, brushless hammer drills, brushless impact wrenches, brushless impact drivers, brushless angle grinders and garden tools. Website:

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Five Reputable Cordless Angle Grinder Manufacturers in China 2026: Elevating Portable Power Tool Performance News Provided By Htnxt September 24, 2026, 09:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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