Dilip Jaiswal Questions Why Criminals Record And Upload Videos Of Their Crimes

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) Political tensions have intensified in Bihar following shocking incidents involving young girls being reported in Jamui, Samastipur and Madhepura, with Minister Dilip Jaiswal questioning why people allegedly involved in criminal acts are recording videos of their actions and uploading them on social media.

Jaiswal said such incidents should not be viewed solely through a political lens and questioned the reasoning behind offenders allegedly documenting their own actions and posting the footage online.

“How can a criminal be so foolish as to record their own crime and upload it on social media like a reel?” Jaiswal said, adding that those involved are aware that once such videos become public, police can use the footage to identify and pursue them.

He said the fact that people allegedly continue to record and upload such material despite the possibility of police action, was an issue that warranted consideration.

Jaiswal's remarks came against the backdrop of three separate shocking incidents in Bihar in which videos were circulated widely on social media.

In Jamui, a video purportedly showing the molestation of a minor female student triggered a police investigation and subsequent arrests.

In Samastipur, another video surfaced purportedly showing the molestation of a young woman on a public road.

Police detained five suspects and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the footage.

In Madhepura, a video circulated showing an altercation involving a young man and a female student outside a school. Police also took action in connection with that incident.

The videos from the three incidents spread rapidly across social media, bringing the cases to the attention of the authorities.

Jaiswal said crimes do occur, but questioned why individuals involved in such incidents would allegedly create video evidence that could subsequently assist investigators in identifying them.

He urged Opposition parties to consider this aspect of the incidents instead of using them solely to target the Bihar government.

The Opposition has continued to raise concerns over the law-and-order situation in Bihar, while the government has maintained that police responded promptly after the videos came to light and initiated action against those identified.

The incidents and Jaiswal's remarks have triggered a wider discussion over the growing use of social media to record and circulate footage of crimes, as well as the role such videos can play in police investigations.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the individual cases and verify the circumstances surrounding the videos.