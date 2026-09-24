403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KBTG Techtopia Returns For Its Fourth Year, Exploring Human Value In The Agentic AI Era Under The Theme, Human Of Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) hosted the fourth edition of KBTG Techtopia under the theme,“Human of Tomorrow,” providing a platform for knowledge exchange on technology and the future of humanity in the AI era. The event brought together the insights of more than 80 experts from the public sector, business community, and technology industry across three main stages covering diverse aspects of work and life in the new digital age. The event also featured a wide range of activities designed to empower individuals and organizations.
Ms. Voranuch Dejakaisaya, KBTG Executive Chairman, said that KBTG recently hosted the fourth edition of KBTG Techtopia under the theme,“Human of Tomorrow,” bringing together more than 80 experts from diverse sectors to exchange perspectives on AI and the role of humans in the future. The event featured three main discussion stages and a range of activities designed to empower individuals and organizations, and prepare them to navigate the changes of the modern world. Today, AI has evolved from being merely a tool into an integral part of work and everyday life, particularly agentic AI, which can make decisions and perform certain tasks autonomously. Nevertheless, KBTG believes that amid rapid technological advancement, human value and potential remain the driving force in shaping the future, reflecting the“Human-First x AI-First” philosophy that the organization has consistently embraced.
One of the topics that KBTG Techtopia: Human of Tomorrow explored was how humans adapt in the AI era, comprising six key pillars: 1) The New Reality – Competing not with others, but with your past self by embracing new knowledge and emerging tools; 2) The AI-Driven Must-Do – Driving AI adoption through high-quality data and responsible governance; 3) Risk Management – Never treating AI-generated outputs as the final answer, but validating information and applying human judgment in every decision; 4) From Global Shift to Local Impact – Accelerating new skill development and advancing Thailand's 10 strategic sectors to strengthen global competitiveness; 5) Reclaiming Your Life – Using AI to automate repetitive work, giving people more time to create meaningful and creative value; and 6) Become the One Who Masters the Machine – Ensuring that humans remain in control of how technology is designed and applied.
The morning sessions focused on the economy, emerging technologies, and practical applications of AI for business performance, while the afternoon program expanded to organizational transformation, education, financial innovation, cybersecurity, and human relationships in the digital age. The event featured renowned speakers from Thailand and abroad, including Ms. Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, sharing perspectives on new opportunities for the Thai economy; Ms. Jessica Rosenworcel, Executive Director of the MIT Media Lab, discussing technology and trust in the modern world; and Dr. Pat Pataranutaporn, exploring the future relationship between humans and AI.
In addition, the event featured a range of experiential learning activities, including the Innovation Showcase, an exhibition space featuring innovations from KBTG, KBank, and leading technology partners; the Playground Workshop, which offered hands-on skill-building sessions; and the Community Circle, a platform for exchanging ideas among participants and the technology community through 10 thoughtfully curated discussions designed to inspire and help translate knowledge into practical applications.
Ms. Voranuch added that KBTG remains committed to the“Human-First x AI-First” approach in developing technology and innovation. This strategy aims to equip individuals and organizations with the skills needed to navigate future global shifts, grounded in the belief that while human roles will continue to evolve, innate human value remains essential and can be amplified through technology. Furthermore, KBTG intends for participants to gain actionable knowledge and practical insights, while continuing to support KBank's mission to deliver value to customers, businesses, and society through sustainable, high-impact innovation. --br->
Ms. Voranuch Dejakaisaya, KBTG Executive Chairman, said that KBTG recently hosted the fourth edition of KBTG Techtopia under the theme,“Human of Tomorrow,” bringing together more than 80 experts from diverse sectors to exchange perspectives on AI and the role of humans in the future. The event featured three main discussion stages and a range of activities designed to empower individuals and organizations, and prepare them to navigate the changes of the modern world. Today, AI has evolved from being merely a tool into an integral part of work and everyday life, particularly agentic AI, which can make decisions and perform certain tasks autonomously. Nevertheless, KBTG believes that amid rapid technological advancement, human value and potential remain the driving force in shaping the future, reflecting the“Human-First x AI-First” philosophy that the organization has consistently embraced.
One of the topics that KBTG Techtopia: Human of Tomorrow explored was how humans adapt in the AI era, comprising six key pillars: 1) The New Reality – Competing not with others, but with your past self by embracing new knowledge and emerging tools; 2) The AI-Driven Must-Do – Driving AI adoption through high-quality data and responsible governance; 3) Risk Management – Never treating AI-generated outputs as the final answer, but validating information and applying human judgment in every decision; 4) From Global Shift to Local Impact – Accelerating new skill development and advancing Thailand's 10 strategic sectors to strengthen global competitiveness; 5) Reclaiming Your Life – Using AI to automate repetitive work, giving people more time to create meaningful and creative value; and 6) Become the One Who Masters the Machine – Ensuring that humans remain in control of how technology is designed and applied.
The morning sessions focused on the economy, emerging technologies, and practical applications of AI for business performance, while the afternoon program expanded to organizational transformation, education, financial innovation, cybersecurity, and human relationships in the digital age. The event featured renowned speakers from Thailand and abroad, including Ms. Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, sharing perspectives on new opportunities for the Thai economy; Ms. Jessica Rosenworcel, Executive Director of the MIT Media Lab, discussing technology and trust in the modern world; and Dr. Pat Pataranutaporn, exploring the future relationship between humans and AI.
In addition, the event featured a range of experiential learning activities, including the Innovation Showcase, an exhibition space featuring innovations from KBTG, KBank, and leading technology partners; the Playground Workshop, which offered hands-on skill-building sessions; and the Community Circle, a platform for exchanging ideas among participants and the technology community through 10 thoughtfully curated discussions designed to inspire and help translate knowledge into practical applications.
Ms. Voranuch added that KBTG remains committed to the“Human-First x AI-First” approach in developing technology and innovation. This strategy aims to equip individuals and organizations with the skills needed to navigate future global shifts, grounded in the belief that while human roles will continue to evolve, innate human value remains essential and can be amplified through technology. Furthermore, KBTG intends for participants to gain actionable knowledge and practical insights, while continuing to support KBank's mission to deliver value to customers, businesses, and society through sustainable, high-impact innovation. --br->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment