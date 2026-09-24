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China And Brunei Deepen Cultural Ties And Open A New Chapter In Friendship
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Performances, culinary traditions, and a new partnership mark 35 years of diplomatic relationsBANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – The year 2026 marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Brunei Darussalam. To celebrate this milestone, the China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC), under China's State Council Information Office, organized a series of cultural exchange events in Brunei, including“My Dream” performances, the Brunei China Food Festival 2026, and the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement. Through the arts and cuisine, these events deepened cultural understanding and strengthened the longstanding friendship between the two countries.
On September 18 and 19, artists with disabilities from China and Brunei shared the stage in two performances of“My Dream” at the Jerudong International School theater. The event was jointly organized by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Brunei Darussalam, CICC, Brunei's Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and the Brunei-China Friendship Association, with support from the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Brunei's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. More than 1,100 people attended the two performances. Guests included members of Prince Mohamed Bolkiah's family; Pengiran Shamhary, minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; Mohd Riza bin Haji Mohd Yunos, minister of Transport and Infocommunications; and other dignitaries and foreign envoys. The audiences also included members of Brunei's business, arts, and education communities, people with disabilities, and young people.
In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Chen Shaochun highlighted the progress in bilateral relations over the past 35 years and reaffirmed China's commitment to friendly relations with its neighbors. He said China was ready to work with Brunei, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, to strengthen strategic mutual trust, expand practical cooperation across a range of fields, and advance the building of a China-Brunei community with a shared future. In a written message for the event, Pengiran Shamhary, minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, said performances and cultural exchanges helped the two countries better understand and appreciate each other's values and aspirations-an essential foundation for lasting friendship. Arts and culture, he noted, bring people together, create opportunities for cooperation, and empower individuals.
Forty-five members of the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe presented more than 10 works, including“Thousand-Hand Bodhisattva” and“Scholars with Paper Fans.” They shared the stage with 20 local performers with disabilities from Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam and Pusat Bahagia. The program included favorites such as“The Moon Represents My Heart” and“Aku yang Dulu Bukan yang Sekarang.” The heartfelt performances drew prolonged applause and moved many audience members to tears. The troupe also visited schools and communities for performances and exchanges, giving more people a chance to experience the artists' talent and resilience firsthand. Dr. Muhammad Firdaus bin Abdul Rahman, president of the Brunei-China Friendship Association, said the troupe's return after more than two decades, this time sharing the stage with local artists with disabilities, demonstrated the enduring friendship and close personal ties between the two countries. These cultural connections, he said, strengthened efforts to build a China-Brunei community with a shared future.
The celebration continued on the evening of September 20 with the opening ceremony and reception for the Brunei China Food Festival 2026 at Emperor's Court Restaurant. Master chefs from Donglaishun and Quanjude, recognized for preserving culinary traditions designated as intangible cultural heritage, demonstrated traditional techniques, including hand-slicing lamb and roasting ducks suspended in an oven, showcasing Beijing's halal cuisine and China's broader halal food traditions. Guests included Legislative Council members Suyoi Osman and Lau How Teck, other dignitaries, and friends from across Bruneian society. Ambassador Chen described food as a language that transcends borders. He invited guests to discover China's diverse flavors and, through its cuisine, experience a country rich in heritage, open to the world, and full of vitality. Following the opening, the festival will run for a week and welcome the public to explore Chinese food and culture.
During the visit, CICC and the Brunei-China Friendship Association signed a framework agreement establishing a long-term strategic partnership. The agreement covers arts and culture, youth exchanges, cultural tourism and food, charitable and cultural initiatives, and people-to-people exchanges across ASEAN. At the signing ceremony, Huang Jing, Director of CICC's Cultural Exchange Center, said the center would work with its Bruneian partners on more cultural exchange programs rooted in local communities and built around personal connections, bringing the people of China and Brunei closer together.
On September 18 and 19, artists with disabilities from China and Brunei shared the stage in two performances of“My Dream” at the Jerudong International School theater. The event was jointly organized by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Brunei Darussalam, CICC, Brunei's Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and the Brunei-China Friendship Association, with support from the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Brunei's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. More than 1,100 people attended the two performances. Guests included members of Prince Mohamed Bolkiah's family; Pengiran Shamhary, minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; Mohd Riza bin Haji Mohd Yunos, minister of Transport and Infocommunications; and other dignitaries and foreign envoys. The audiences also included members of Brunei's business, arts, and education communities, people with disabilities, and young people.
In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Chen Shaochun highlighted the progress in bilateral relations over the past 35 years and reaffirmed China's commitment to friendly relations with its neighbors. He said China was ready to work with Brunei, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, to strengthen strategic mutual trust, expand practical cooperation across a range of fields, and advance the building of a China-Brunei community with a shared future. In a written message for the event, Pengiran Shamhary, minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, said performances and cultural exchanges helped the two countries better understand and appreciate each other's values and aspirations-an essential foundation for lasting friendship. Arts and culture, he noted, bring people together, create opportunities for cooperation, and empower individuals.
Forty-five members of the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe presented more than 10 works, including“Thousand-Hand Bodhisattva” and“Scholars with Paper Fans.” They shared the stage with 20 local performers with disabilities from Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam and Pusat Bahagia. The program included favorites such as“The Moon Represents My Heart” and“Aku yang Dulu Bukan yang Sekarang.” The heartfelt performances drew prolonged applause and moved many audience members to tears. The troupe also visited schools and communities for performances and exchanges, giving more people a chance to experience the artists' talent and resilience firsthand. Dr. Muhammad Firdaus bin Abdul Rahman, president of the Brunei-China Friendship Association, said the troupe's return after more than two decades, this time sharing the stage with local artists with disabilities, demonstrated the enduring friendship and close personal ties between the two countries. These cultural connections, he said, strengthened efforts to build a China-Brunei community with a shared future.
The celebration continued on the evening of September 20 with the opening ceremony and reception for the Brunei China Food Festival 2026 at Emperor's Court Restaurant. Master chefs from Donglaishun and Quanjude, recognized for preserving culinary traditions designated as intangible cultural heritage, demonstrated traditional techniques, including hand-slicing lamb and roasting ducks suspended in an oven, showcasing Beijing's halal cuisine and China's broader halal food traditions. Guests included Legislative Council members Suyoi Osman and Lau How Teck, other dignitaries, and friends from across Bruneian society. Ambassador Chen described food as a language that transcends borders. He invited guests to discover China's diverse flavors and, through its cuisine, experience a country rich in heritage, open to the world, and full of vitality. Following the opening, the festival will run for a week and welcome the public to explore Chinese food and culture.
During the visit, CICC and the Brunei-China Friendship Association signed a framework agreement establishing a long-term strategic partnership. The agreement covers arts and culture, youth exchanges, cultural tourism and food, charitable and cultural initiatives, and people-to-people exchanges across ASEAN. At the signing ceremony, Huang Jing, Director of CICC's Cultural Exchange Center, said the center would work with its Bruneian partners on more cultural exchange programs rooted in local communities and built around personal connections, bringing the people of China and Brunei closer together.
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