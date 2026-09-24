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Milei Slams UN Over Falklands 'National Cause' at Assembly
(MENAFN) Argentine President Javier Milei accused the United Nations of turning a blind eye to the long-running sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, charging that unilateral moves persist despite repeated international appeals for a negotiated settlement.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Milei declared: "The Falkland Islands are a national cause for us. I repeat, they are a national cause for us." He framed the standoff as emblematic of a wider disconnect between global institutions and the realities they are meant to confront.
Milei pointed to UN General Assembly Resolution 31/49, passed in 1976, which directs both Argentina and the United Kingdom to accelerate sovereignty negotiations and avoid unilateral steps that would alter the status quo while the matter remains unsettled. Nearly five decades after that resolution's adoption, Milei argued, the dispute is no closer to resolution — even as unilateral activity continues unabated.
He singled out the Sea Lion oil project, an initiative to tap crude reserves in the North Falkland Basin, as a case in point. Milei contended the venture is pushing forward hydrocarbon extraction on Argentina's continental shelf under licenses granted by British authorities — permits Buenos Aires considers both illegal and illegitimate.
Britain has administered the Falklands since 1833, while Argentina continues to assert sovereignty over the islands and their surrounding waters. The rivalry erupted into open warfare in 1982, when Argentine troops seized the archipelago, igniting a 74-day conflict that ended with British forces reclaiming control.
Resolution 31/49 explicitly calls on both governments to hold off on any unilateral decisions capable of reshaping the situation while the dispute remains under the negotiation track endorsed by the General Assembly.
Milei's comments land against a backdrop of escalating friction over offshore oil exploration, with Argentina continuing to reject British-sanctioned drilling activity in waters it regards as sovereign Argentine territory.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Milei declared: "The Falkland Islands are a national cause for us. I repeat, they are a national cause for us." He framed the standoff as emblematic of a wider disconnect between global institutions and the realities they are meant to confront.
Milei pointed to UN General Assembly Resolution 31/49, passed in 1976, which directs both Argentina and the United Kingdom to accelerate sovereignty negotiations and avoid unilateral steps that would alter the status quo while the matter remains unsettled. Nearly five decades after that resolution's adoption, Milei argued, the dispute is no closer to resolution — even as unilateral activity continues unabated.
He singled out the Sea Lion oil project, an initiative to tap crude reserves in the North Falkland Basin, as a case in point. Milei contended the venture is pushing forward hydrocarbon extraction on Argentina's continental shelf under licenses granted by British authorities — permits Buenos Aires considers both illegal and illegitimate.
Britain has administered the Falklands since 1833, while Argentina continues to assert sovereignty over the islands and their surrounding waters. The rivalry erupted into open warfare in 1982, when Argentine troops seized the archipelago, igniting a 74-day conflict that ended with British forces reclaiming control.
Resolution 31/49 explicitly calls on both governments to hold off on any unilateral decisions capable of reshaping the situation while the dispute remains under the negotiation track endorsed by the General Assembly.
Milei's comments land against a backdrop of escalating friction over offshore oil exploration, with Argentina continuing to reject British-sanctioned drilling activity in waters it regards as sovereign Argentine territory.
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