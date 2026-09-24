Qatar Rail Strengthens Collaboration At Innotrans 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) is showcasing its key projects and operational achievements since the launch of its services, through its participation in InnoTrans 2026 in Berlin under the umbrella of the Ministry of Transport.

Qatar Rail's participation underscores Qatar's notable achievements in developing a modern, integrated and sustainable rail transport system, while reaffirming the company's pivotal role in advancing the nation's public transportation network.

It also highlights Qatar Rail's expertise in the operation and management of the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram, delivering safe, reliable and accessible services that enhance connectivity, support sustainable mobility, and contribute to improved quality of life.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Qatar Rail signed a new strategic partnership agreement with DB Engineering and Consulting, a subsidiary of Germany's Deutsche Bahn Group and a global specialist in engineering, consulting and project management for railway infrastructure and transport systems.

The agreement aims to strengthen coordination and the exchange of knowledge, technical expertise and best practices in the railway sector.

The agreement builds on the longstanding collaboration between the two companies and enables Qatar Rail to continue benefiting from DB Engineering and Consulting's industry knowledge and technical expertise.

Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Rail Jassim Mohammed al-Ansari stated: "The signing of this agreement marks a new step in our collaboration with DB Engineering and Consulting. It reflects our commitment to building strategic partnerships that enable knowledge exchange and access to specialised global expertise, supporting the continued development of Qatar's rail transport system and advancing operational efficiency and the passenger experience."

He added: "Our participation in InnoTrans 2026 within the State of Qatar's unified Transport Pavilion, highlights Qatar's progress in developing a modern, integrated and sustainable public transport system. The exhibition is also an important platform to engage with industry leaders, explore innovations in smart mobility, safety and maintenance, and discuss partnerships that strengthen Qatar's position on the global transport map."

A Qatar Rail delegation met with Hitachi Rail to explore rail innovations, taking a guided high-speed train tour and reviewing artificial intelligence applications in operations and maintenance to assess potential network integration.

At the accompanying exhibition, Qatar Rail showcased the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram projects.

The Doha Metro has surpassed 300mn passengers since its launch, reflecting strong public demand, operational efficiency, and a shift toward sustainable transport.

The company highlighted its success during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where its integrated network efficiently managed peak spectator movement between stadiums and key destinations.

Qatar Rail also displayed its international awards in safety, sustainability, and operational excellence.

Qatar Rail InnoTrans 2026 Ministry of Transport DB Engineering and Consulting