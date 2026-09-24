QRCS Distributes Food Parcels To Displaced Families In Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a new relief project to distribute 1,873 food parcels to displaced and vulnerable families across Gaza's northern and southern governorates, at a total cost of $274,000.

Dr Akram Nassar, director of QRCS' representation office in Gaza, said:“This is another episode of QRCS' intensive relief efforts to improve the living conditions of the blockade's two-million population, preserve their dignity, and alleviate their suffering.

These efforts involve a wide range of projects implemented in coordination with local partners, including the distribution of food parcels and hot meals at displacement camps and shelters”. As he received a food parcel from QRCS, Bilal (55) sadly described the hard times in Gaza:“Honestly, the economic situation is desperate, and I have no source of income to secure even the most basic needs for my family”.

Having two impaired daughters and a lost son, Bilal was forced to flee his home in Shejaiya last year, and he and his family found themselves stuck in a dilapidated tent near the Port of Gaza.“This timely aid will feed my family and relieve me of the burden of worrying about our next meal, given the complete lack of jobs in Gaza,” added the man.

He hoped for further support for displaced families, who were struggling to survive and badly needed humanitarian assistance. In the same vein, QRCS is preparing a QR16.5mn food security enhancement scheme for Gaza, including restoring and operating six bakeries to produce bread, distributing diverse food parcels and hot meals, and providing Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF) for malnourished children. Being ritually eligible to Zakat, these plans will become a reality only with the donations of charity payers, which can be made via QRCS's website (), mobile app (QRCS), donor service hotline (66666364), home donation collection hotline (33998898), or donation collection boxes/agents at malls and shopping centers.

QRCS Gaza displacement camps