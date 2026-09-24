PM Meets Chairman Of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

During the meeting, the two sides discussed co-operative relations and several topics of mutual concern. The meeting also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Public Health and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to establish a cancer treatment hospital in the State of Qatar.

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