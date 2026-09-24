403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AI Titans Warn UN: No Nation Should Dominate Technology
(MENAFN) The chief executives of OpenAI and Anthropic told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that artificial intelligence must not fall under the control of any single actor, urging global cooperation to rein in the risks posed by the technology's rapid advance.
Speaking at a Security Council session devoted to AI and international security, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman framed the moment as pivotal: "We have a choice in front of us. AI can either be more like a new renaissance of creativity and discovery, or more like a new industrial revolution of upheaval and disarray."
Altman argued that AI "should be built for people, not simply to turn the crank of the machines faster for their own sake," and noted that some warnings from within the industry "are so dystopian that they sound like the plot of bad science fiction movies." He cautioned that "no one person or company or country should be able to use the most powerful AI models to impose their worldview on everyone else," insisting that decisions shaping the technology's future "cannot be made by labs in San Francisco alone" and must instead be "shaped through democratic processes and by governments accountable to the people that they serve."
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei laid out two core dangers facing the world: the misuse of AI systems — including by "bioterrorists to create biological weapons" — and the prospect of "model capabilities accelerating beyond developers' ability to control them." He warned that "if managed poorly," artificial intelligence "could be a risk to humanity as a whole."
Amodei said his company was prepared to "slow down as much as necessary" to guarantee the safety of each system it releases, but emphasized that the challenge extends far beyond any single firm, calling it a matter of "industry-wide and global scale." He pressed for "common global standards for testing AI models for loss of control risks and misuse risks," calling the issue "the most important global security issue facing the world today."
Yoshua Bengio, co-chair of the UN International Independent Panel on AI, challenged the industry's narrative that a breakneck race toward advanced AI is inevitable. "Citizens and governments should not accept the companies' claim that they are trapped in a race," he told the council, adding: "the race is not a law of nature; it is the product of choices, choices made by the companies themselves."
Despite the fragile state of trust among nations, Bengio warned members, "the race threatens every nation."
Speaking at a Security Council session devoted to AI and international security, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman framed the moment as pivotal: "We have a choice in front of us. AI can either be more like a new renaissance of creativity and discovery, or more like a new industrial revolution of upheaval and disarray."
Altman argued that AI "should be built for people, not simply to turn the crank of the machines faster for their own sake," and noted that some warnings from within the industry "are so dystopian that they sound like the plot of bad science fiction movies." He cautioned that "no one person or company or country should be able to use the most powerful AI models to impose their worldview on everyone else," insisting that decisions shaping the technology's future "cannot be made by labs in San Francisco alone" and must instead be "shaped through democratic processes and by governments accountable to the people that they serve."
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei laid out two core dangers facing the world: the misuse of AI systems — including by "bioterrorists to create biological weapons" — and the prospect of "model capabilities accelerating beyond developers' ability to control them." He warned that "if managed poorly," artificial intelligence "could be a risk to humanity as a whole."
Amodei said his company was prepared to "slow down as much as necessary" to guarantee the safety of each system it releases, but emphasized that the challenge extends far beyond any single firm, calling it a matter of "industry-wide and global scale." He pressed for "common global standards for testing AI models for loss of control risks and misuse risks," calling the issue "the most important global security issue facing the world today."
Yoshua Bengio, co-chair of the UN International Independent Panel on AI, challenged the industry's narrative that a breakneck race toward advanced AI is inevitable. "Citizens and governments should not accept the companies' claim that they are trapped in a race," he told the council, adding: "the race is not a law of nature; it is the product of choices, choices made by the companies themselves."
Despite the fragile state of trust among nations, Bengio warned members, "the race threatens every nation."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment