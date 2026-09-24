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Netanyahu Slashes NY Trip to Hours Amid Security Warnings
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drastically cut short his planned visit to New York, scrapping an overnight stay after receiving security warnings, Israeli media reported Wednesday.
An Israeli channel reported that security officials advised against prolonging Netanyahu's time in the United States following a series of internal discussions in recent days, several of which the prime minister personally joined. The outlet said the "intelligence picture" presented during those sessions contained specific warnings that led to the recommendation to compress the trip, though it did not detail the nature of those threats.
Under the revised itinerary, Netanyahu is set to depart Israel late Wednesday, touch down in New York early Thursday, deliver remarks to the 81st UN General Assembly, and fly back to Israel that same day — forgoing an overnight stay entirely.
The trip unfolds against a backdrop of anticipated protests in New York tied to Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip and its violations in the occupied West Bank. It also comes just a day after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani branded Netanyahu a "war criminal" and an "architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinians." Mamdani had previously called on US federal authorities to enforce the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Netanyahu, while conceding that city officials have no legal authority to execute it themselves. The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
No sit-down with Trump
Notably absent from the truncated schedule is any meeting with US President Donald Trump, despite earlier Israeli efforts to arrange talks between the two leaders. Both US and Israeli media outlets have reported that the leaders' respective schedules in New York simply don't align closely enough to permit a meeting, and an American official confirmed that Netanyahu is not among the leaders Trump plans to meet on the sidelines of the General Assembly.
Also scrapped: a planned detour to Texas, where Netanyahu had been expected to meet with businessman Elon Musk. The cancellation came even after an Israeli advance team had already arrived in the state to prepare for the visit, according to media reports.
With those plans shelved, Netanyahu's entire US trip will now be confined to his UN General Assembly appearance before he heads back to Israel.
An Israeli channel reported that security officials advised against prolonging Netanyahu's time in the United States following a series of internal discussions in recent days, several of which the prime minister personally joined. The outlet said the "intelligence picture" presented during those sessions contained specific warnings that led to the recommendation to compress the trip, though it did not detail the nature of those threats.
Under the revised itinerary, Netanyahu is set to depart Israel late Wednesday, touch down in New York early Thursday, deliver remarks to the 81st UN General Assembly, and fly back to Israel that same day — forgoing an overnight stay entirely.
The trip unfolds against a backdrop of anticipated protests in New York tied to Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip and its violations in the occupied West Bank. It also comes just a day after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani branded Netanyahu a "war criminal" and an "architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinians." Mamdani had previously called on US federal authorities to enforce the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Netanyahu, while conceding that city officials have no legal authority to execute it themselves. The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
No sit-down with Trump
Notably absent from the truncated schedule is any meeting with US President Donald Trump, despite earlier Israeli efforts to arrange talks between the two leaders. Both US and Israeli media outlets have reported that the leaders' respective schedules in New York simply don't align closely enough to permit a meeting, and an American official confirmed that Netanyahu is not among the leaders Trump plans to meet on the sidelines of the General Assembly.
Also scrapped: a planned detour to Texas, where Netanyahu had been expected to meet with businessman Elon Musk. The cancellation came even after an Israeli advance team had already arrived in the state to prepare for the visit, according to media reports.
With those plans shelved, Netanyahu's entire US trip will now be confined to his UN General Assembly appearance before he heads back to Israel.
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