SES Advances Satellite Manufacturing Facility In Luxembourg

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- SES, a space solutions company, has commenced construction of a new satellite manufacturing facility in Kockelscheuer, Luxembourg, marking a major milestone in the company's vertical integration and business model evolution. The facility will enhance SES' ability to design, develop and manufacture critical satellite technologies, accelerating the deployment of next-generation satellite networks and secure communications solutions. It will also help create a hub for innovation and enable SES partners and ecosystem with opportunities.

The new facility in Kockelscheuer is at the center of Luxembourg's effort to build and scale a dedicated Space Campus to stimulate New Space companies and industrial collaboration, and serve as a center for engineering, testing, manufacturing and assembly, accelerating development of future satellite systems such as SES' meoSphere. Construction of the new site also reinforces Luxembourg's competitiveness and attractiveness for highly skilled technology professionals, creating a platform for broader European and global space innovation.

“SES' new manufacturing facility is not just an investment in the future, but a bold affirmation of Luxembourg's leadership in the rapidly evolving space sector. Together with our upcoming Space Campus, this site will serve as a catalyst for innovation, developing industrial capabilities that strengthen Luxembourg's and Europe's strategic autonomy, hand in hand with trusted partners,” said the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden.

"This state-of-the-art facility is a landmark moment for SES and for Luxembourg's space sector. Our ambition is to create a world-class center for advanced space systems development, manufacturing, and engineering excellence that enables faster development cycles, greater innovation and more efficient delivery of next-generation multi-orbit solutions to our customers,” said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES.“Today's milestone builds on the progress we've already made with our pilot line and R&D facility, advancing our vision for a more agile, resilient and competitive space business.”

Expected to open in 2028 and developed in collaboration with project partners CDCL Group and POUDRERIE de LUXEMBOURG (ParcLuxite), the new 16,000m2 facility will include advanced engineering, manufacturing and testing facilities, office space and supporting infrastructure, with project CapEx covered under SES' CapEx guidance. Building on SES' leadership in medium Earth orbit (MEO) and the success of the second-generation O3b mPOWER program, the facility will support the development of SES' next-generation MEO network, meoSphere, and contribute to Europe's IRIS2 program through payload development and satellite assembly, integration and testing.

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation“firsts” to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at:

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“enhance,”“accelerate,”“create,”“enable,” and“expected.”

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as risks relating to the successful execution of our business strategy and strategic initiatives, including our vertical integration and manufacturing initiatives; and risks relating to the development, deployment, and performance of satellites, payloads, and new technologies. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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