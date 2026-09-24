NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS Launches“Pro”, A New Docomo Business SIGN® Offering For Large-Scale Global Connected Products - AET...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc. (formerly NTT Communications Corporation) announced today the launch of "Pro," a new offering in the docomo business SIGNlineup, an IoT-focused Network as a Service (NaaS) with built-in security features. Designed to support the large-scale and global deployment of connected products,“Pro” helps customers manage and operate tens of thousands of IoT connections. The service will be available from March 2027.

This new offering addresses the challenges of achieving more advanced operational management through the centralized management of domestic and international IoT connectivity, operational automation, and system integration, while also enhancing security. It will reduce the operational burden on customers while supporting the continued delivery of value through connected products and services.

1. Background

In recent years, against the backdrop of labor shortages resulting from Japan's declining birthrate and aging population, various industries, such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, social infrastructure and mobility, have been pursuing labor-saving processes and more sophisticated operations through autonomous driving, remote monitoring and the use of AI. To support these initiatives, the adoption of connected products, which include communications functions embedded into vehicles, industrial machinery, surveillance cameras, medical equipment and other devices, has been expanding. GSMA Intelligence2 forecasts that the number of IoT connections worldwide will reach 38.7 billion by 2030, with business connections accounting for 63% of the total.3

Against the backdrop of the growing adoption of connected products, the number of connections and devices operated and managed by companies has expanded from several thousand to tens of thousands, increasing the importance of efficient operation and management. In particular, when providing services using connected products in Japan and overseas, companies face increasingly complex operational challenges, including lifecycle management (activating, suspending and terminating SIMs), integration with external systems, monitoring communications status, and responding to failures.

In addition, it has become increasingly important to address unauthorized communications and malware infections caused by cyberattacks targeting connected products and the networks that connect them. In response to these developments, companies providing services through connected products are required to not only manage connectivity and devices efficiently, but also to operate their services reliably while implementing security measures that incorporate the protection of communications pathways.

2. Key Features and Benefits of“Pro”

In addition to the patented security features provided as standard with this service,4“Pro” offers advanced connectivity management functions for companies operating large-scale IoT businesses. It supports the entire lifecycle of IoT services, from streamlining SIM activation and initial configuration when deploying large numbers of IoT devices, to centrally managing connectivity and devices distributed across Japan and overseas, as well as facilitating system integration when expanding services. This allows customers to achieve stable service delivery and continued business growth while reducing the operational burden, management costs and security risks associated with business expansion.

The key benefits of“Pro” are as follows.

2.1 Automation of SIM Activation and Configuration

SIM configuration and activation tasks associated with the shipment and deployment of IoT devices can be streamlined through a portal or APIs. In addition, by integrating with customers' systems and automating processes such as SIM activation, suspension and termination, the time and effort required to launch services when deploying large numbers of devices can be reduced.

2.2 Centralized Management of Domestic and International Connectivity and Devices

Customers can centrally monitor the status and usage of SIMs and devices deployed in Japan and overseas through a common operational platform. In addition, by automating anomaly detection and notifications, as well as processes associated with changes to contracts and configurations, the workload of operations personnel tasked with checking and responding across multiple systems can be reduced.

Furthermore, integration with security features enables customers to centrally monitor the operational status of SIMs and devices and security events through a single operational platform. This allows for faster initial responses when anomalies occur, supporting the safe and stable operation of services.

2.3 Expansion of Value-Added Services Through API Integration

SIM information and device status can be easily integrated with business systems and service platforms through APIs. This enables customers to rapidly provide value-added services, such as remote control and status notifications, while reducing the development burden associated with service expansion.

2.4 Improving Operations and Security Through Real-Time Visibility

By visualizing communications and device status, customers can remotely check conditions and identify the causes of issues when anomalies occur. This enables faster initial responses to failures; it also reduces the amount of work required on-site and helps lower the risk of service interruptions. In addition, integration with the security features enables the detection of unauthorized communications and the blocking of communications on an individual SIM basis, helping to reduce the security risks associated with connected products.

2.5 More Efficient Global Expansion Through the Use of eSIM (SGP.32)5

“Pro” will support SGP.32, the next-generation IoT eSIM standard, and is scheduled to be available from March 2027. This will enable customers to change communications profiles6 through a portal or APIs even after IoT devices have been manufactured and shipped. The most suitable communications profile can be applied without manufacturing separate products for each country or region, simplifying global product rollouts by allowing a single product configuration to be used across multiple countries and regions.7

In addition, communications service providers can be switched remotely after operations have begun without replacing physical SIMs. This will provide greater flexibility in making operational changes after service launch and optimizing the communications environment.

3. Availability

March 2027

4. Fees / Application Process

Interested parties should contact their NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS sales representative.

5. Future Development

Going forward, under the concept of the AI-Centric ICT Platform®,8 a next-generation ICT platform optimized for the AI era, NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS will continue to enhance security features and expand functions that support the effective use of IoT data. These efforts will address the diverse IoT use cases and customer needs emerging in the AI era.

1An IoT-focused NaaS with built-in security features. See press release of September 16, 2025: Launch of“docomo business SIGN,” a New IoT Service with Built-in Security Features (in Japanese)

2A research and consulting division of GSMA (GSM Association), an international industry association representing the global mobile communications industry.

3For details, please refer to the following website:

4This patented function uses threat intelligence-based threat detection and blocking capabilities to detect communications between IoT devices and malicious servers in real time. Customers can block communications on an individual SIM basis when necessary.

5An international standard established by GSMA for the remote management of eSIMs (remote SIM provisioning) for IoT devices. It enables communications profiles to be remotely delivered and changed even after IoT devices have been shipped.

6Data that combines contract information with a communications service provider and the configuration information required to connect to a network. With an eSIM, the communications service provider being used can be changed by remotely downloading and switching communications profiles, without replacing a physical SIM.

7Available in countries and regions excluding those where communications are subject to regulatory restrictions.

8Refers to a next-generation ICT platform optimized for the AI era, in which companies use AI to achieve fundamental improvements in productivity, strengthen competitiveness and transform their business models.

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