Azerbaijan Completes Construction Of 242 Houses In Zangilan's Jahangirbeyli (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Construction of 242 houses has been completed in the village of Jahangirbeyli in the Zangilan region, the deputy executive director of the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions, Emil Aghazade, said, Trend 's Karabakh Bureau reports.

According to him, phased construction of the village has begun on a 179.5-hectare site.

“The houses under construction consist of 2-, 3-, 4-, and 5-room units, depending on the composition of the resettled families. Of the 242 single-family homes, 162 are single-story houses with 2 or 3 rooms, while the rest are two-story houses with 4 or 5 rooms. Each single-family home has its own yard. Auxiliary structures have also been built in the yards,” E. Aghazade said.

He noted that the design work in the villages undergoing reconstruction is not limited to single-family homes:

“There are also plans to construct various non-residential facilities to meet the daily needs of the resettled population and ensure comfortable and modern living conditions. As part of the project, a secondary school with 264 seats, a kindergarten with 80 seats, an administrative building, a multipurpose building, and a market complex have been designed and built in the village of Jahangirbeyli.”

According to Emil Aghazade, work is also continuing in the village on the construction of roads and communication lines.

“Construction work on individual residential and non-residential buildings has now been completed. Final finishing and interior work is underway. To ensure modern and comfortable living conditions for the resettled population, work on installing utilities has been largely completed, and final finishing work is currently underway,” he said.

He added that, to ensure the long-term and safe operation of the village, design work on protection against rain and floodwaters has been completed, and the implementation of the planned solutions has begun.

“Work is proceeding in phases and at an accelerated pace so that our compatriots, who were forced to leave their lands 30 years ago, can return to their homeland as soon as possible. At the same time, special attention is being paid to ensuring that construction work complies with design and building standards, as well as to the quality of goods and materials delivered to the construction site. Technical inspections are conducted daily at the construction site, and attention is paid to ensuring the quality of the materials used,” E. Aghazade emphasized.