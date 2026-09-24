Uzbekistan, UK-Based Eutelsat Oneweb Ink Mou To Boost Satellite Connectivity

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, Uzbekistan and Eutelsat OneWeb have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand satellite connectivity and strengthen the country's digital infrastructure.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Minister Sherzod Shermatov and Eutelsat OneWeb management during ICT Week Uzbekistan 2026.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador to Uzbekistan Walid Fouque and Alisher Khaitmetov, president of the French-Uzbek Chamber of Commerce, also attended the meeting. The Eutelsat OneWeb delegation included Hani El Arja, vice president of sales for MENA, Central Asia and China, and Ahmet Eren, senior sales director.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the use of GEO and OneWeb LEO satellite technologies to expand high-speed internet coverage, particularly in remote communities, schools and healthcare facilities, as well as to support connectivity in the transport and aviation sectors.

“Satellite connectivity can play an important role in expanding high-speed internet access to areas where traditional telecommunications infrastructure is difficult to deploy, while strengthening the resilience of critical digital systems,” Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies said.

The parties also discussed using satellite technologies to establish additional and backup connectivity channels for telecommunications networks, data centers and other critical infrastructure.

Such solutions could provide alternative international connectivity routes and help maintain the continuity of digital and public services in the event of disruptions to terrestrial networks.

Moreover, the sides explored the potential for Uzbekistan to develop into a regional telecommunications hub by using GEO and LEO satellite solutions to provide connectivity services both domestically and to other countries in Central Asia and the wider region.

Eutelsat OneWeb is already operational in Uzbekistan through local partner UZSAT and is preparing to activate its services in the country, according to the ministry.

The planned launch is expected to move the partnership from agreements to practical implementation and support the expansion of satellite-based connectivity in Uzbekistan.

The MoU provides a framework for further cooperation in satellite communications, digital infrastructure and the deployment of advanced telecommunications technologies.

Eutelsat OneWeb is Eutelsat's low-Earth-orbit satellite network, comprising more than 600 satellites and providing high-speed, low-latency connectivity for governments, businesses, telecommunications operators and communities worldwide.