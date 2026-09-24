Secure The Global Drug Discovery Services Report: Capitalize On AI-Driven Outsourcing And Benchmark Charles River, Labcorp, Evotec, Wuxi Apptec And Syngene Before Rivals Capture The Next Revenue Wave

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Discovery Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Drug Discovery Services was estimated at US$10.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$26.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the drug discovery services market is driven by increasing demand for novel therapeutics, rising R&D costs, and technological advancements in biomedical research. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for treatments in areas such as oncology, infectious diseases, and rare genetic disorders have expanded the drug pipeline, necessitating faster and more cost-effective drug discovery processes. Outsourcing allows pharmaceutical companies to keep pace with this demand while managing costs and resources effectively. Additionally, advancements in genomics, bioinformatics, and AI have opened new avenues for research, enabling service providers to offer more precise and targeted drug discovery capabilities.

Regulatory challenges and complex clinical trial requirements have also accelerated the adoption of drug discovery services, as service providers possess the expertise to manage regulatory compliance and optimize clinical development strategies. The globalization of drug discovery, with pharmaceutical companies exploring international markets, has further fueled the market, as service providers bring regional regulatory knowledge and infrastructure. As pharmaceutical R&D becomes more complex and costly, the drug discovery services market is poised for continued growth, providing essential support for innovative drug development across therapeutic areas.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Drug Discovery Services market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:



Segments: Type (Medicinal Chemistry Services, Biology Services, Drug Metabolism & Pharmacokinetics); Drug Type (Small Molecules, Biologics); Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Infectious & Immune System Diseases, Digestive System Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Therapeutic Areas). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Medicinal Chemistry Services segment, which is expected to reach US$13.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 14.5%. The Biology Services segment is also set to grow at 12.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.3 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.4% CAGR to reach $6.7 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:



Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Drug Discovery Services Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Drug Discovery Services Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Drug Discovery Services Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Albany Molecular Research Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Domainex, Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec A.G. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments

Domain Expert Insights

This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the study tracks and analyzes insights from 1,082 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:

