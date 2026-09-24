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Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2033, Fueled By AI Chips, Advanced Packaging And Heterogeneous Integration


2026-09-24 04:16:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI, electronics and EV demand is driving advanced, miniaturized chip packaging, creating opportunities in high-density substrates, thermal materials and sustainable solutions.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor packaging materials market was valued at USD 26.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 28.0 billion in 2026 to USD 43.3 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 42.2%.

Market growth is being supported by rising demand for advanced semiconductor devices across consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, telecommunications, healthcare, aerospace, and defense applications. Increasing production of smartphones, wearable electronics, artificial intelligence devices, data center equipment, and high-performance computing systems is accelerating demand for packaging materials that deliver enhanced connectivity, thermal management, reliability, and chip protection.

The continued miniaturization of semiconductor components is also increasing the need for sophisticated packaging solutions that support compact, high-density integrated circuits. High-density interconnect substrates, fan-out wafer-level packaging materials, ultra-thin substrates, and low-dielectric materials are gaining traction as manufacturers pursue higher processing speeds, improved energy efficiency, and smaller package dimensions.

Expansion of the electric vehicle and autonomous driving markets represents another significant growth driver for the semiconductor packaging materials industry. Modern vehicles rely on semiconductor packages for power management, infotainment, battery management systems, connectivity, and advanced driver-assistance systems. Leadframes, organic substrates, bonding wires, encapsulation resins, die attach materials, and thermal interface materials are increasingly required to maintain durability and performance under demanding automotive operating conditions.

Government initiatives aimed at strengthening regional semiconductor supply chains are expected to create additional market opportunities. In the United States, programs associated with the CHIPS and Science Act are supporting domestic semiconductor fabrication, research, and advanced packaging capacity. Europe is also introducing investment and incentive programs designed to strengthen semiconductor independence and expand regional manufacturing. These initiatives are expected to increase long-term consumption of semiconductor packaging materials.

Sustainability is becoming an important priority across the semiconductor packaging sector. Manufacturers and material suppliers are investing in products with lower carbon footprints and reduced hazardous substance content. Adoption of lead-free solder materials, halogen-free encapsulants, and recyclable substrate technologies is increasing in response to stricter environmental requirements and sustainability commitments established by electronics manufacturers.

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Report Segmentation

The report forecasts revenue growth at the regional and country levels and analyzes industry trends across market segments from 2021 to 2033. The semiconductor packaging materials market is segmented by product, application, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Organic substrates
  • Bonding wires
  • Leadframes
  • Encapsulation resins
  • Die attach materials
  • Other semiconductor packaging materials

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • Consumer electronics
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • IT and telecommunications
  • Aerospace and defense
  • Other applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • United Kingdom
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
  • Central and South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a central market for semiconductor packaging materials due to its established electronics manufacturing base, substantial semiconductor production capacity, and continued investment in advanced packaging technologies. Across all regions, growth will be influenced by semiconductor manufacturing expansion, automotive electrification, artificial intelligence infrastructure, device miniaturization, and the transition toward more sustainable packaging materials.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 107
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $43.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
 1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources
1.3.4. Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.5. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation and Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
 2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Variables, Trends & Scope
 3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market driver analysis
3.5.2. Market restraint analysis
3.5.3. Industry opportunity
3.5.4. Market Challenges
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. Porter's Analysis
3.6.1.1. Supplier Power
3.6.1.2. Buyer Power
3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis, by SWOT
3.6.2.1. Political Landscape
3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape
3.6.2.3. Social Landscape
3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape
3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape
Chapter 4. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
 4.1. Product Takeaways
4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.4. Organic Substrates
4.4.1. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Organic Substrates, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.5. Bonding Wires
4.5.1. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Bonding Wires, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.6. Leadframes
4.6.1. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Leadframes, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.7. Encapsulation Resins
4.7.1. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Encapsulation Resins, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.8. Die Attach Materials
4.8.1. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Die Attach Materials, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
4.9. Others
4.9.1. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Others, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 5. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
 5.1. Application Takeaways
5.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.4. Consumer Electronics
5.4.1. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Consumer Electronics, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.5. Automotive
5.5.1. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Automotive, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.6. Healthcare
5.6.1. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Healthcare, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.7. IT & Telecommunication
5.7.1. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For IT & Telecommunication, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.8. Aerospace & Defense
5.8.1. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Aerospace & Defense, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
5.9. Others
5.9.1. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Others, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
 6.1. Key Takeaways
6.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. North America
6.3.1. North America Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.2. North America Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.3. North America Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.4. U.S.
6.3.4.1. U.S. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.4.2. U.S. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.4.3. U.S. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.5. Canada
6.3.5.1. Canada Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.5.2. Canada Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.5.3. Canada Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.6. Mexico
6.3.6.1. Mexico Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.6.2. Mexico Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.6.3. Mexico Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4. Europe
6.4.1. Europe Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.2. Europe Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.3. Europe Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.4. UK
6.4.4.1. UK Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.4.2. UK Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.4.3. UK Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.5. Germany
6.4.5.1. Germany Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.5.2. Germany Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.5.3. Germany Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.6. France
6.4.6.1. France Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.6.2. France Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.6.3. France Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.7. Italy
6.4.7.1. Italy Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.7.2. Italy Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.7.3. Italy Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5. Asia Pacific
6.5.1. Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.2. Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.3. Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.4. China
6.5.4.1. China Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.4.2. China Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.4.3. China Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.5. Japan
6.5.5.1. Japan Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.5.2. Japan Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.5.3. Japan Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.6. India
6.5.6.1. India Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.6.2. India Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.6.3. India Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.6. Central and South America
6.6.1. Central and South America Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.6.2. Central and South America Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.6.3. Central and South America Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.7. Middle East and Africa
6.7.1. Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.7.2. Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
6.7.3. Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
 7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Competition Categorization
7.3. Company Market Positioning
7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025
7.5. Strategy Mapping, 2025
7.6. Company Listing
7.6.1. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
7.6.1.1. Company Overview
7.6.1.2. Financial Performance
7.6.1.3. Product Benchmarking
7.6.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
7.6.2. KYOCERA Corporation
7.6.2.1. Company Overview
7.6.2.2. Financial Performance
7.6.2.3. Product Benchmarking
7.6.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
7.6.3. Sumitomo Chemical
7.6.3.1. Company Overview
7.6.3.2. Financial Performance
7.6.3.3. Product Benchmarking
7.6.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
7.6.4. DuPont
7.6.4.1. Company Overview
7.6.4.2. Financial Performance
7.6.4.3. Product Benchmarking
7.6.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
7.6.5. Resonac Corporation
7.6.5.1. Company Overview
7.6.5.2. Financial Performance
7.6.5.3. Product Benchmarking
7.6.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
7.6.6. LG Chem
7.6.6.1. Company Overview
7.6.6.2. Financial Performance
7.6.6.3. Product Benchmarking
7.6.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
7.6.7. Toray Industries
7.6.7.1. Company Overview
7.6.7.2. Financial Performance
7.6.7.3. Product Benchmarking
7.6.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
7.6.8. Tanaka Holdings
7.6.8.1. Company Overview
7.6.8.2. Financial Performance
7.6.8.3. Product Benchmarking
7.6.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
7.6.9. Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.
7.6.9.1. Company Overview
7.6.9.2. Financial Performance
7.6.9.3. Product Benchmarking
7.6.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
7.6.10. Amkor Technology, Inc.
7.6.10.1. Company Overview
7.6.10.2. Financial Performance
7.6.10.3. Product Benchmarking
7.6.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables
 Table 1 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Table 2 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
List of Figures
 Fig. 1 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Segmentation & Scope
Fig. 2 Information Procurement
Fig. 3 Data Analysis Models
Fig. 4 Market Formulation and Validation
Fig. 5 Data Validating & Publishing
Fig. 6 Regional Outlook
Fig. 7 Segmental Outlook
Fig. 8 Competitive Outlook
Fig. 9 Market Penetration & Growth Mapping
Fig. 10 Value Chain Analysis
Fig. 11 Semiconductor Packaging Materials: Market Dynamics
Fig. 12 Market Driver Analysis
Fig. 13 Market Restraint Analysis
Fig. 14 Industry Analysis: Porter's
Fig. 15 PESTEL analysis, by SWOT
Fig. 16 Product: Key Takeaways
Fig. 17 Product: Market Share, 2025 & 2033
Fig. 18 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Organic Substrates, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 19 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Bonding Wires, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 20 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Leadframes, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 21 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Encapsulation Resins, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 22 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Die Attach Materials, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 23 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, By Others, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 24 Application: Key Takeaways
Fig. 25 Application: Market Share, 2025 & 2033
Fig. 26 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Consumer Electronics, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 27 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Automotive, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 28 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Healthcare, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 29 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For IT & Telecommunication, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 30 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Aerospace & Defense, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 31 Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecast, For Others, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 32 Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 33 Regional marketplace: Key takeaways
Fig. 34 North America Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 35 U.S. Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 36 Canada Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 37 Mexico Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 38 Europe Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 39 UK Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 40 Germany Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 41 France Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 42 Italy Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 43 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 44 China Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 45 Japan Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 46 India Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 47 Central and South America Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 48 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Estimates & forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)
Fig. 49 Competition Categorization
Fig. 50 Company Market Positioning
Fig. 51 Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025
Companies Featured

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • KYOCERA Corporation
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • DuPont
  • Resonac Corporation
  • LG Chem
  • Toray Industries
  • Tanaka Holdings
  • Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc.

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