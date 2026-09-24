Soft Magnetic Powder Market Poised For Growth Through 2031, Driven By Evs, Renewable Energy And High-Efficiency Electronics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Electronics miniaturization, 5G, EVs, renewable energy and automation are driving demand for high-frequency, low-loss powders and resilient regional supply chains.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Soft Magnetic Powder Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market Outlook Through 2031

The global soft magnetic powder market is positioned for sustained expansion, supported by electronics manufacturing, automotive electrification, renewable energy deployment, industrial automation and telecommunications infrastructure development. Soft magnetic powders are essential raw materials for magnetic cores, inductors, choke coils, transformers, sensors and other electromagnetic components used in power electronics and signal-processing systems.

The market is projected to reach approximately USD 1.2 billion to USD 1.6 billion by 2026 and record a compound annual growth rate of 6.0% to 8.0% through 2031. Increasing demand for compact electronic devices, energy-efficient power systems and high-frequency components is expected to strengthen consumption across integrated circuits, solar photovoltaic systems, communication equipment, automotive electronics and display technologies.

Regional Soft Magnetic Powder Market Trends

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the leading regional market, with estimated growth of 6.5% to 8.5%. China, Japan and South Korea benefit from established electronics, automotive and telecommunications manufacturing ecosystems. China's electric vehicle production, 5G infrastructure investment, renewable energy manufacturing and domestic electronics output are creating significant demand. Japan continues to support the market through advanced powder metallurgy technologies, precision processing expertise and high-value material exports.

North America is projected to grow by approximately 5.0% to 6.5%, led by the United States. Automotive electronics, industrial automation, telecommunications modernization and initiatives to strengthen domestic manufacturing are supporting regional consumption. Investment in resilient supply chains may also encourage additional local metal powder production and processing capacity.

Europe is forecast to expand by 4.5% to 6.0%. Germany remains a key contributor because of its automotive engineering, powder metallurgy and industrial equipment capabilities. European demand is concentrated in automotive powertrains, factory automation, energy-efficient systems and specialty electronic components.

South America is expected to register growth of 3.5% to 5.0%, supported primarily by automotive assembly and industrial equipment production. The Middle East and Africa may grow by 3.0% to 4.5%, with telecommunications investment and broader technology adoption creating longer-term opportunities.

Application and Material Analysis

SMD inductors represent a major application segment. Demand is driven by smartphones, consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment and increasingly electronic vehicle architectures. These applications require powders with high permeability, low core loss, controlled particle size and dependable manufacturing consistency. Device miniaturization, wireless connectivity and increasingly complex power-management circuits are expected to support segment growth.

Choke coils are another important market segment, particularly in electromagnetic interference suppression, noise filtering, power factor correction and signal conditioning. Industrial automation, stricter electromagnetic compatibility requirements and wider deployment of power electronics are increasing the need for materials with reliable inductance, frequency response and thermal stability.

Additional applications include transformers, actuators, sensors and custom inductive devices serving automotive, industrial, telecommunications and specialty electronics markets.

Major material categories include carbonyl iron, atomized iron, iron-silicon alloys, Sendust and advanced specialty alloys. Iron-based powders remain widely used because of their established production processes and cost-performance balance. Iron-silicon and Sendust powders address higher-frequency and lower-loss requirements, while specialized alloy compositions support demanding application-specific performance.

Production technologies include gas atomization, water atomization, chemical reduction, particle classification and surface treatment. Manufacturers are investing in controlled-atmosphere processing, particle characterization equipment and quality management systems to improve oxidation resistance, insulation performance, compaction behavior and batch-to-batch consistency.

Leading Soft Magnetic Powder Manufacturers

Prominent participants in the soft magnetic powder market include EPSON ATMIX Corporation, Hoganas, Toda Kogyo Corp., Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Tianyi Ultrafine Metal Powder Co. Ltd., POCO Holding Co. Ltd. and Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

EPSON ATMIX supplies high-purity metal powders produced through advanced atomization and processing technologies. Hoganas maintains a broad global position in iron powders, soft magnetic materials and specialty alloy powders. Toda Kogyo combines materials science expertise with precision powder processing for electronics and electromagnetic applications.

Chinese manufacturers are expanding alongside domestic electronics and automotive demand. Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal reported soft magnetic powder production of 3,317.28 tons in 2024, while Jiangsu Tianyi Ultrafine Metal Powder and POCO Holding serve power electronics, telecommunications and automotive component markets. Daido Steel integrates metallurgical expertise with soft magnetic material and specialty steel production for industrial, automotive and electronics customers.

Industry Value Chain

The soft magnetic powder value chain includes high-purity raw material sourcing, alloy preparation, atomization or chemical processing, particle classification, surface treatment, quality testing and controlled handling. Powder manufacturers supply component producers that use compaction, sintering, machining and assembly processes to manufacture inductors, choke coils, transformers and other electromagnetic devices.

Distribution is conducted through direct supply agreements with major electronics and automotive companies, sales to electromagnetic component manufacturers and specialty distributors serving lower-volume requirements. Technical support, application engineering and consistent product quality remain important supplier selection criteria.

Market Opportunities



Electronics miniaturization and 5G: Smaller devices and high-frequency communication systems are increasing demand for powders with low energy loss, precise particle characteristics and stable electromagnetic performance.

Automotive electrification: Electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, charging systems and advanced vehicle electronics require soft magnetic materials for power conversion, motor control and electromagnetic components. Renewable energy and power electronics: Solar systems, energy storage, industrial automation and grid infrastructure are creating opportunities for materials with high permeability, low core loss and reliable thermal performance.

Market Challenges



Raw material and supply chain risk: High-purity metals and controlled alloy compositions are essential to product consistency. Supply disruptions and material price volatility can affect production costs and availability.

Manufacturing complexity: Advanced atomization, controlled-atmosphere processing and particle engineering require substantial capital investment, specialized expertise and continuous research and development. Customer qualification requirements: Electronics and automotive customers require extensive testing of magnetic properties, particle size, chemical composition, reliability and manufacturing consistency. Lengthy approval cycles can delay new product launches and supplier transitions.

Market Outlook

The soft magnetic powder market is expected to benefit from long-term investment in electric vehicles, telecommunications, renewable energy, industrial automation and compact electronics. Suppliers that combine advanced material development, scalable manufacturing, rigorous quality control and application-specific technical support will be best positioned to capture growth through 2031.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Soft Magnetic Powder Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7: Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8: Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Soft Magnetic Powder by Region

8.2 Import of Soft Magnetic Powder by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9: Historical and Forecast Soft Magnetic Powder Market in North America (2021-2031)

9.1 Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size

9.2 Soft Magnetic Powder Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10: Historical and Forecast Soft Magnetic Powder Market in South America (2021-2031)

10.1 Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size

10.2 Soft Magnetic Powder Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

Chapter 11: Historical and Forecast Soft Magnetic Powder Market in Asia & Pacific (2021-2031)

11.1 Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size

11.2 Soft Magnetic Powder Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia & New Zealand

Chapter 12: Historical and Forecast Soft Magnetic Powder Market in Europe (2021-2031)

12.1 Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size

12.2 Soft Magnetic Powder Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Northern Europe

Chapter 13: Historical and Forecast Soft Magnetic Powder Market in MEA (2021-2031)

13.1 Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size

13.2 Soft Magnetic Powder Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

Chapter 14: Summary for Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market (2021-2026)

14.1 Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size

14.2 Soft Magnetic Powder Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15: Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market Forecast (2026-2031)

15.1 Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size Forecast

15.2 Soft Magnetic Powder Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16: Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 EPSON ATMIX Corporation

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Powder Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of EPSON ATMIX Corporation

16.1.4 EPSON ATMIX Corporation Soft Magnetic Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.2 Hoganas

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Powder Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Hoganas

16.2.4 Hoganas Soft Magnetic Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.3 Toda Kogyo Corp.

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Powder Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Toda Kogyo Corp.

16.3.4 Toda Kogyo Corp. Soft Magnetic Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.4 Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd.

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Powder Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd.

16.4.4 Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.5 Jiangsu Tianyi Ultrafine Metal Powder Co. Ltd.

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Powder Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Jiangsu Tianyi Ultrafine Metal Powder Co. Ltd.

16.5.4 Jiangsu Tianyi Ultrafine Metal Powder Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.6 POCO Holding Co. LTD.

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Powder Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of POCO Holding Co. LTD.

16.6.4 POCO Holding Co. LTD. Soft Magnetic Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

16.7 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Soft Magnetic Powder Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

16.7.4 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

List of Tables and Figures

Table Abbreviation and Acronyms List

Table Research Scope of Soft Magnetic Powder Report

Table Data Sources of Soft Magnetic Powder Report

Table Major Assumptions of Soft Magnetic Powder Report

Figure Market Size Estimated Method

Figure Major Forecasting Factors

Figure Soft Magnetic Powder Picture

Table Soft Magnetic Powder Classification

Table Soft Magnetic Powder Applications List

Table Drivers of Soft Magnetic Powder Market

Table Restraints of Soft Magnetic Powder Market

Table Opportunities of Soft Magnetic Powder Market

Table Threats of Soft Magnetic Powder Market

Table Raw Materials Suppliers List

Table Different Production Methods of Soft Magnetic Powder

Table Cost Structure Analysis of Soft Magnetic Powder

Table Key End Users List

Table Latest News of Soft Magnetic Powder Market

Table Merger and Acquisition List

Table Planned/Future Project of Soft Magnetic Powder Market

Table Policy of Soft Magnetic Powder Market

Table 2021-2031 Regional Export of Soft Magnetic Powder

Table 2021-2031 Regional Import of Soft Magnetic Powder

Table 2021-2031 Regional Trade Balance

Figure 2021-2031 Regional Trade Balance

Table 2021-2031 North America Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 North America Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 North America Soft Magnetic Powder Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 North America Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 North America Soft Magnetic Powder Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 North America Soft Magnetic Powder Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 North America Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 North America Soft Magnetic Powder Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 United States Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 United States Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Canada Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Canada Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Mexico Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Mexico Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 South America Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 South America Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 South America Soft Magnetic Powder Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 South America Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 South America Soft Magnetic Powder Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 South America Soft Magnetic Powder Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 South America Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 South America Soft Magnetic Powder Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 Brazil Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Brazil Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Argentina Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Argentina Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Chile Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Chile Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Peru Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Peru Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Powder Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Powder Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Powder Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Soft Magnetic Powder Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 China Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 China Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 India Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 India Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Japan Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Japan Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 South Korea Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 South Korea Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size List

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Soft Magnetic Powder Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Soft Magnetic Powder Import List

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Soft Magnetic Powder Export List

Table 2021-2031 Australia & New Zealand Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Australia & New Zealand Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Europe Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 Europe Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 Europe Soft Magnetic Powder Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 Europe Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 Europe Soft Magnetic Powder Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 Europe Soft Magnetic Powder Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 Europe Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Europe Soft Magnetic Powder Price List by Type

Table 2021-2031 Germany Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Germany Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 France Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 France Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 United Kingdom Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 United Kingdom Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Italy Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Italy Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Spain Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Spain Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Belgium Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Belgium Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Netherlands Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Netherlands Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Austria Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Austria Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Poland Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Poland Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 Northern Europe Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Table 2021-2031 Northern Europe Soft Magnetic Powder Import & Export List

Table 2021-2031 MEA Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and Market Volume List

Figure 2021-2031 MEA Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size and CAGR

Figure 2021-2031 MEA Soft Magnetic Powder Market Volume and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 MEA Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 MEA Soft Magnetic Powder Key Players Sales List

Table 2021-2026 MEA Soft Magnetic Powder Key Players Market Share List

Table 2021-2031 MEA Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 MEA Soft Magnetic Powder Price List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size List by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size Share List by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market Volume List by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market Volume Share List by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Application

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Demand Market Share List by Application

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Capacity List

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Key Vendors Capacity Share List

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Key Vendors Production List

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Key Vendors Production Share List

Figure 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Capacity Production and Growth Rate

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Key Vendors Production Value List

Figure 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Production Value and Growth Rate

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Key Vendors Production Value Share List

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Demand Market Share List by Type

Table 2021-2026 Regional Soft Magnetic Powder Price List

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size List by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market Size Share List by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market Volume List by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Market Volume Share List by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Application

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Demand Market Share List by Application

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Capacity List

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Key Vendors Capacity Share List

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Key Vendors Production List

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Key Vendors Production Share List

Figure 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Capacity Production and Growth Rate

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Key Vendors Production Value List

Figure 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Production Value and Growth Rate

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Key Vendors Production Value Share List

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Demand List by Type

Table 2026-2031 Global Soft Magnetic Powder Demand Market Share List by Type

Table 2026-2031 Soft Magnetic Powder Regional Price List

Table EPSON ATMIX Corporation Information

Table SWOT Analysis of EPSON ATMIX Corporation

Table 2021-2026 EPSON ATMIX Corporation Soft Magnetic Powder Product Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

Figure 2021-2026 EPSON ATMIX Corporation Soft Magnetic Powder Capacity Production and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 EPSON ATMIX Corporation Soft Magnetic Powder Market Share

Table Hoganas Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Hoganas

Table 2021-2026 Hoganas Soft Magnetic Powder Product Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

Figure 2021-2026 Hoganas Soft Magnetic Powder Capacity Production and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Hoganas Soft Magnetic Powder Market Share

Table Toda Kogyo Corp. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Toda Kogyo Corp.

Table 2021-2026 Toda Kogyo Corp. Soft Magnetic Powder Product Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

Figure 2021-2026 Toda Kogyo Corp. Soft Magnetic Powder Capacity Production and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Toda Kogyo Corp. Soft Magnetic Powder Market Share

Table Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd.

Table 2021-2026 Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Powder Product Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

Figure 2021-2026 Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Powder Capacity Production and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Powder Market Share

Table Jiangsu Tianyi Ultrafine Metal Powder Co. Ltd. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Jiangsu Tianyi Ultrafine Metal Powder Co. Ltd.

Table 2021-2026 Jiangsu Tianyi Ultrafine Metal Powder Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Powder Product Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

Figure 2021-2026 Jiangsu Tianyi Ultrafine Metal Powder Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Powder Capacity Production and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Jiangsu Tianyi Ultrafine Metal Powder Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Powder Market Share

Table POCO Holding Co. LTD. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of POCO Holding Co. LTD.

Table 2021-2026 POCO Holding Co. LTD. Soft Magnetic Powder Product Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

Figure 2021-2026 POCO Holding Co. LTD. Soft Magnetic Powder Capacity Production and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 POCO Holding Co. LTD. Soft Magnetic Powder Market Share

Table Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Table 2021-2026 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Powder Product Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

Figure 2021-2026 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Powder Capacity Production and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Daido Steel Co. Ltd. Soft Magnetic Powder Market Share

Companies Featured



EPSON ATMIX Corporation

Hoganas

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Tianyi Ultrafine Metal Powder Co. Ltd.

POCO Holding Co. LTD. Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

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