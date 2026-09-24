Cell Culture Reagents Market Poised For Growth 20262031, Driven By Biologics, Cell Therapies And Expanding Biopharma R&D

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is shifting to defined, animal-free GMP reagents, creating opportunities in cell and gene therapy, 3D cultures, AI-designed media and Asia-Pacific biomanufacturing.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Culture Reagents Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell culture reagents market is positioned for sustained expansion as biopharmaceutical manufacturing, regenerative medicine, vaccine development, and cell and gene therapy programs continue to advance. Valued at an estimated USD 3.0 billion to USD 6.0 billion in 2025, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.0% to 16.0% through 2030.

Cell culture reagents support the production and development of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, viral vectors, vaccines, and advanced cell-based therapies. Demand is increasingly shifting from conventional media and bovine-derived sera toward chemically defined, serum-free, and animal-derived component-free formulations. This transition reflects the biopharmaceutical industry's focus on process consistency, regulatory compliance, supply chain security, and reduced contamination risk.

Growth is also being supported by wider adoption of three-dimensional cell culture, organoids, spheroids, and organ-on-a-chip platforms. These applications require specialized extracellular matrices, growth factors, cytokines, and optimized media capable of supporting complex cellular environments.

Application and Product Segment Outlook

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represent the largest application segment, with estimated annual growth of 10.0% to 18.0%. Commercial biomanufacturing facilities require substantial volumes of media, buffers, feeds, and supplements for vaccine and therapeutic protein production. The expansion of continuous bioprocessing is also increasing demand for concentrated, stable reagents that can support extended bioreactor operations.

Diagnostic laboratory demand is expected to rise by 7.0% to 13% annually, driven by cell-based testing in oncology, virology, drug sensitivity screening, and toxicology. Academic research is projected to expand by 6.0% to 11.0%, supported by continued investment in stem cell biology, neurobiology, disease modeling, and early-stage therapeutic discovery.

Growth factors and cytokines are forecast to be the fastest-growing product category, with an estimated CAGR of 12.0% to 20.0%. These products are essential to stem cell expansion, immune cell activation, and CAR-T cell therapy manufacturing. Product innovation is focused on enhanced stability, improved biological activity, and reduced media-change requirements.

Supplements, sera, pellets, and feeds are expected to grow by 8.0% to 15.0%. Although fetal bovine serum remains widely used, manufacturers are increasingly adopting targeted feeds and animal-free supplements designed to improve cell productivity and bioreactor yields. Cell dissociation reagents are projected to grow by 7.0% to 12.0%, with rising demand for recombinant and non-mammalian enzymes suitable for automated, closed-system processing.

Buffers and chemicals are forecast to record annual growth of 5.0% to 10.0%. Demand is moving toward pre-formulated, sterile-filtered liquid concentrates that reduce preparation time, improve consistency, and minimize contamination risks.

Regional Cell Culture Reagents Market Trends

North America remains the leading regional market and is expected to grow by 8.0% to 15.0% annually. Its position is supported by a high concentration of biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, research institutions, and cell and gene therapy developers. Increased use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery is also accelerating the number of cell-based programs advancing toward clinical development.

Europe is projected to grow by 7.5% to 14.0%, led by Germany, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The region maintains strong demand for GMP-grade, animal-free, and fully documented reagent products. Switzerland's established contract development and manufacturing sector makes it an important center for high-value reagent consumption.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 12.0% to 20.0%. Biomanufacturing expansion in China, South Korea, and India is strengthening regional demand for cell culture media, supplements, growth factors, and production-scale reagents. Biosimilar manufacturing, vaccine production, and cell therapy clinical trials are expected to remain major growth drivers.

Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are anticipated to expand by 5.0% to 11.0%. Investment in domestic vaccine manufacturing and biopharmaceutical capacity, particularly in Brazil and Saudi Arabia, is supporting demand while reducing reliance on imported therapeutic products.

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific, through its Gibco portfolio, remains a major cell culture reagents market participant, offering products across research, process development, and commercial manufacturing workflows. Merck KGaA, including Sigma-Aldrich and Millipore, maintains a strong position in specialized chemicals, high-purity materials, and custom media formulations.

Lonza Group and Sartorius combine cell culture reagents with broader bioprocessing capabilities. Lonza has established expertise in specialized media for cell therapy, while Sartorius integrates reagents with single-use bioreactor and processing platforms. Fujifilm Irvine Scientific is a leading supplier of chemically defined media for bioprocessing and assisted reproductive technology applications.

Specialized companies, including STEMCELL Technologies, Miltenyi Biotec, and Bio-Techne, serve high-value research and clinical niches. Their portfolios cover stem cell media, cell separation, immune cell processing, growth factors, cytokines, and advanced cell analysis workflows.

Market Opportunities and Industry Challenges

The transition to animal-free biomanufacturing presents a significant commercial opportunity. Regulatory expectations and manufacturer risk-reduction strategies are increasing demand for recombinant alternatives to albumin, transferrin, and other animal-derived components. Next-generation three-dimensional culture platforms also create opportunities for standardized hydrogels, basement membrane products, and scaffold-compatible reagents.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning could further transform cell culture media development. Analysis of cellular metabolism and process data can support faster design of cell-line-specific formulations, helping manufacturers improve yields and reduce biologic development timelines.

Despite its positive outlook, the cell culture reagents market faces raw material volatility, cold chain requirements, and complex global regulatory standards. Shortages of high-purity inputs can disrupt production, while regional differences in GMP and biological safety requirements increase distribution complexity. Cost pressure is another major concern as developers pursue scalable, more accessible cell therapies.

Market participants that strengthen raw material sourcing, expand animal-free portfolios, improve manufacturing scalability, and provide application-specific media optimization services are expected to be well positioned through 2030. As biologics and advanced therapies move toward broader commercialization, reliable access to high-quality cell culture reagents will remain essential to global life sciences growth.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Sources

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6: Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Cell Culture Reagents Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7: Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8: Historical and Forecast Cell Culture Reagents Market in North America (2021-2031)

8.1 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

8.2 Cell Culture Reagents Market by End Use

8.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

8.4 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

8.5 Key Countries Analysis

8.5.1 United States

8.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 9: Historical and Forecast Cell Culture Reagents Market in South America (2021-2031)

9.1 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

9.2 Cell Culture Reagents Market by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

Chapter 10: Historical and Forecast Cell Culture Reagents Market in Asia & Pacific (2021-2031)

10.1 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

10.2 Cell Culture Reagents Market by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 India

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 Southeast Asia

10.5.6 Australia & New Zealand

Chapter 11: Historical and Forecast Cell Culture Reagents Market in Europe (2021-2031)

11.1 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

11.2 Cell Culture Reagents Market by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 Germany

11.5.2 France

11.5.3 United Kingdom

11.5.4 Italy

11.5.5 Spain

11.5.6 Belgium

11.5.7 Netherlands

11.5.8 Austria

11.5.9 Poland

11.5.10 Northern Europe

Chapter 12: Historical and Forecast Cell Culture Reagents Market in MEA (2021-2031)

12.1 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

12.2 Cell Culture Reagents Market by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

Chapter 13: Summary For Global Cell Culture Reagents Market (2021-2026)

13.1 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

13.2 Cell Culture Reagents Market by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

Chapter 14: Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Forecast (2026-2031)

14.1 Cell Culture Reagents Market Size Forecast

14.2 Cell Culture Reagents Application Forecast

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Cell Culture Reagents Type Forecast

Chapter 15: Analysis of Global Key Vendors

15.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.1.1 Company Profile

15.1.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

15.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.2 Merck KGaA

15.2.1 Company Profile

15.2.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Merck KGaA

15.2.4 Merck KGaA Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.3 Corning Incorporated

15.3.1 Company Profile

15.3.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Corning Incorporated

15.3.4 Corning Incorporated Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.4 Lonza Group Ltd.

15.4.1 Company Profile

15.4.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Lonza Group Ltd.

15.4.4 Lonza Group Ltd. Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.5 Sartorius AG

15.5.1 Company Profile

15.5.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Sartorius AG

15.5.4 Sartorius AG Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.6 BD Biosciences

15.6.1 Company Profile

15.6.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.6.3 SWOT Analysis of BD Biosciences

15.6.4 BD Biosciences Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.7 Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

15.7.1 Company Profile

15.7.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

15.7.4 Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.8 HiMedia Laboratories

15.8.1 Company Profile

15.8.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.8.3 SWOT Analysis of HiMedia Laboratories

15.8.4 HiMedia Laboratories Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.9 Takara Bio Inc.

15.9.1 Company Profile

15.9.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Takara Bio Inc.

15.9.4 Takara Bio Inc. Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.10 Atlanta Biologicals

15.10.1 Company Profile

15.10.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Atlanta Biologicals

15.10.4 Atlanta Biologicals Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.11 PromoCell GmbH

15.11.1 Company Profile

15.11.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.11.3 SWOT Analysis of PromoCell GmbH

15.11.4 PromoCell GmbH Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.12 CellGenix GmbH

15.12.1 Company Profile

15.12.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.12.3 SWOT Analysis of CellGenix GmbH

15.12.4 CellGenix GmbH Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.13 Bio-Techne Corporation

15.13.1 Company Profile

15.13.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.13.3 SWOT Analysis of Bio-Techne Corporation

15.13.4 Bio-Techne Corporation Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

15.14 STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

15.14.1 Company Profile

15.14.2 Main Business and Cell Culture Reagents Information

15.14.3 SWOT Analysis of STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

15.14.4 STEMCELL Technologies Inc. Cell Culture Reagents Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2026)

List of Tables and Figures

Table Abbreviation and Acronyms

Table Research Scope of Cell Culture Reagents Report

Table Data Sources of Cell Culture Reagents Report

Table Major Assumptions of Cell Culture Reagents Report

Figure Market Size Estimated Method

Figure Major Forecasting Factors

Figure Cell Culture Reagents Picture

Table Cell Culture Reagents Classification

Table Cell Culture Reagents Applications

Table Drivers of Cell Culture Reagents Market

Table Restraints of Cell Culture Reagents Market

Table Opportunities of Cell Culture Reagents Market

Table Threats of Cell Culture Reagents Market

Table Raw Materials Suppliers

Table Different Production Methods of Cell Culture Reagents

Table Cost Structure Analysis of Cell Culture Reagents

Table Key End Users

Table Latest News of Cell Culture Reagents Market

Table Merger and Acquisition

Table Planned/Future Project of Cell Culture Reagents Market

Table Policy of Cell Culture Reagents Market

Table 2021-2031 North America Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Figure 2021-2031 North America Cell Culture Reagents Market Size and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 North America Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Application

Table 2021-2026 North America Cell Culture Reagents Key Players Revenue

Table 2021-2026 North America Cell Culture Reagents Key Players Market Share

Table 2021-2031 North America Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

Table 2021-2031 United States Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Canada Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Mexico Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 South America Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Figure 2021-2031 South America Cell Culture Reagents Market Size and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 South America Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Application

Table 2021-2026 South America Cell Culture Reagents Key Players Revenue

Table 2021-2026 South America Cell Culture Reagents Key Players Market Share

Table 2021-2031 South America Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Figure 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Cell Culture Reagents Market Size and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Application

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Cell Culture Reagents Key Players Revenue

Table 2021-2026 Asia & Pacific Cell Culture Reagents Key Players Market Share

Table 2021-2031 Asia & Pacific Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

Table 2021-2031 China Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 India Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Japan Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 South Korea Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Southeast Asia Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Australia & New Zealand Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Europe Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Figure 2021-2031 Europe Cell Culture Reagents Market Size and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 Europe Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Application

Table 2021-2026 Europe Cell Culture Reagents Key Players Revenue

Table 2021-2026 Europe Cell Culture Reagents Key Players Market Share

Table 2021-2031 Europe Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

Table 2021-2031 Germany Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 France Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 United Kingdom Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Italy Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Spain Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Belgium Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Netherlands Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Austria Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Poland Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 Northern Europe Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Table 2021-2031 MEA Cell Culture Reagents Market Size

Figure 2021-2031 MEA Cell Culture Reagents Market Size and CAGR

Table 2021-2031 MEA Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Application

Table 2021-2026 MEA Cell Culture Reagents Key Players Revenue

Table 2021-2026 MEA Cell Culture Reagents Key Players Market Share

Table 2021-2031 MEA Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

Table 2021-2026 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Size Share by Region

Table 2021-2026 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Application

Table 2021-2026 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Share by Application

Table 2021-2026 Global Cell Culture Reagents Key Vendors Revenue

Figure 2021-2026 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Size and Growth Rate

Table 2021-2026 Global Cell Culture Reagents Key Vendors Market Share

Table 2021-2026 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

Table 2021-2026 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Share by Type

Table 2026-2031 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Size Share by Region

Table 2026-2031 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Application

Table 2026-2031 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Share by Application

Table 2026-2031 Global Cell Culture Reagents Key Vendors Revenue

Figure 2026-2031 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Size and Growth Rate

Table 2026-2031 Global Cell Culture Reagents Key Vendors Market Share

Table 2026-2031 Global Cell Culture Reagents Market Size by Type

Table 2026-2031 Cell Culture Reagents Global Market Share by Type

Table Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Table 2021-2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table Merck KGaA Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Merck KGaA

Table 2021-2026 Merck KGaA Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Merck KGaA Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Merck KGaA Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table Corning Incorporated Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Corning Incorporated

Table 2021-2026 Corning Incorporated Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Corning Incorporated Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Corning Incorporated Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table Lonza Group Ltd. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Lonza Group Ltd.

Table 2021-2026 Lonza Group Ltd. Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Lonza Group Ltd. Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Lonza Group Ltd. Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table Sartorius AG Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Sartorius AG

Table 2021-2026 Sartorius AG Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Sartorius AG Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Sartorius AG Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table BD Biosciences Information

Table SWOT Analysis of BD Biosciences

Table 2021-2026 BD Biosciences Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 BD Biosciences Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 BD Biosciences Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Table 2021-2026 Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table HiMedia Laboratories Information

Table SWOT Analysis of HiMedia Laboratories

Table 2021-2026 HiMedia Laboratories Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 HiMedia Laboratories Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 HiMedia Laboratories Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table Takara Bio Inc. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Takara Bio Inc.

Table 2021-2026 Takara Bio Inc. Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Takara Bio Inc. Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Takara Bio Inc. Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table Atlanta Biologicals Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Atlanta Biologicals

Table 2021-2026 Atlanta Biologicals Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Atlanta Biologicals Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Atlanta Biologicals Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table PromoCell GmbH Information

Table SWOT Analysis of PromoCell GmbH

Table 2021-2026 PromoCell GmbH Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 PromoCell GmbH Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 PromoCell GmbH Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table CellGenix GmbH Information

Table SWOT Analysis of CellGenix GmbH

Table 2021-2026 CellGenix GmbH Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 CellGenix GmbH Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 CellGenix GmbH Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table Bio-Techne Corporation Information

Table SWOT Analysis of Bio-Techne Corporation

Table 2021-2026 Bio-Techne Corporation Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 Bio-Techne Corporation Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 Bio-Techne Corporation Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Table STEMCELL Technologies Inc. Information

Table SWOT Analysis of STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Table 2021-2026 STEMCELL Technologies Inc. Cell Culture Reagents Revenue Gross Profit Margin

Figure 2021-2026 STEMCELL Technologies Inc. Cell Culture Reagents Revenue and Growth Rate

Figure 2021-2026 STEMCELL Technologies Inc. Cell Culture Reagents Market Share

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group Ltd.

Sartorius AG

BD Biosciences

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

HiMedia Laboratories

Takara Bio Inc.

Atlanta Biologicals

PromoCell GmbH

CellGenix GmbH

Bio-Techne Corporation

STEMCELL Technologies Inc. Miltenyi Biotec

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