Cell Culture Media Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Kgaa, And Sartorius

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Culture Media Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cell Culture Media Market to Reach USD 10.8 Billion by 2035, Driven by Biopharmaceutical Innovation

The global cell culture media market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Market growth is being supported by increasing biopharmaceutical production, advances in cell-based research, and rising demand for biologics, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and cell therapies.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, continues to accelerate investment in advanced therapeutic research and development. At the same time, technological progress in serum-free and chemically defined media is improving scalability, reproducibility, product consistency, and laboratory efficiency. These benefits are encouraging biopharmaceutical manufacturers and research organizations to transition away from conventional serum-based formulations.

Regulatory requirements and the need to reduce contamination risks are also influencing purchasing and production strategies across the global cell culture media market. Manufacturers increasingly rely on defined formulations to support consistent batch quality in biologics and vaccine manufacturing. Continued commercialization of targeted therapies and personalized medicine is expected to create additional demand for specialized media optimized for specific cell lines and applications.

Serum-Free Media Segment Leads Market Revenue

The serum-free media segment generated USD 2.1 billion in revenue in 2025. The segment includes CHO media, HEK 293 media, BHK media, VERO cell media, insect cell media, immune cell media, and other specialized serum-free formulations.

Serum-free media maintain a strong market position because of their safety, regulatory compliance, reproducibility, and reduced dependence on animal-derived components. These formulations can minimize batch variability while supporting consistent cell growth and improved end-product quality. Their performance advantages are particularly important in the production of biologics, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and advanced therapies. Expanding cell therapy pipelines are expected to further strengthen adoption throughout the forecast period.

Biopharmaceutical Production Accounts for Significant Market Share

The biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for 30.8% of the cell culture media market in 2025. Segment growth reflects the rapid expansion of biologics manufacturing and increased development of vaccines, recombinant proteins, gene therapies, and cell therapies.

Rising chronic disease incidence and demand for targeted treatments are encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to expand research programs and commercial production capacity. As manufacturers pursue scalable, reliable, and regulatory-compliant processes, demand for high-quality cell culture media is expected to remain strong.

North America Holds 39% of the Global Market

North America represented 39% of the global cell culture media market in 2025. The region benefits from established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, advanced research infrastructure, substantial life sciences investment, and supportive government initiatives.

Funding from organizations such as the National Institutes of Health, combined with growing demand for personalized therapies, is accelerating the use of specialized cell culture solutions. The United States remains a major contributor to regional growth, supported by continued investment in biopharmaceutical research, clinical development, and manufacturing capacity.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Leading companies operating in the cell culture media market include Merck, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Sartorius, Cytiva, ACROBiosystems, Miltenyi Biotec, PromoCell, Biowest, JSBio, Shanghai Mediumbank Biotechnology, ProBio, Quacell Biotechnology, Elabscience, Cellplus Bio, Shanghai BioEngine, Eminence Scientific, Corning, Shanghai Basal Media, Sino Biological, and OPM Biosciences.

Market participants are expanding their portfolios of serum-free and chemically defined media to address evolving regulatory standards and reduce contamination risks. Research and development programs are increasingly focused on specialized formulations for biopharmaceutical production, cell therapy, and emerging research applications.

Strategic partnerships with research institutions, biotechnology companies, and biopharmaceutical manufacturers are helping suppliers strengthen distribution networks and expand their geographic reach. Companies are also investing in scalable production facilities, quality-control technologies, regulatory certifications, and process optimization to improve consistency and meet rising global demand. Collaborations with healthcare and life sciences organizations further enhance market visibility, technical capabilities, and brand credibility.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessment incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Global market size, product and application segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035 Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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