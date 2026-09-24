Cell Culture Media Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Kgaa, And Sartorius
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|225
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$10.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research approach
1.3 Quality commitments
1.3.1 GMI AI policy and data integrity commitment
1.3.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.4 Research trail and confidence scoring
1.4.1 Research trail components
1.4.2 Scoring components
1.5 Data collection
1.5.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.6 Data mining sources
1.6.1 Paid sources
1.6.1.1 Sources, by region
1.7 Base estimates and calculations
1.7.1 Revenue share analysis
1.7.2 Base year calculation
1.8 Forecast model
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Product type trends
2.2.3 Application trends
2.2.4 End use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising incidence of chronic diseases
3.2.1.2 Advancements in cell culture and media technology
3.2.1.3 Increasing demand for serum and animal component-free media
3.2.1.4 Growing demand for regenerative medicine
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of cell biology products
3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory challenges
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Rising demand for advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs)
3.2.3.2 Rising contract manufacturing and CDMO partnerships
3.2.3.3 Technological advancements in custom media formulation
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.4.1 North America
3.4.1.1 U.S.
3.4.1.2 Canada
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.5.1 Current technologies
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Cell culture media production analysis, 2025
3.6.1 Production capacity
3.6.2 Capacity utilization rate
3.6.3 Final/actual manufactured volume
3.6.4 Production trends
3.7 Pricing analysis, 2025 (Driven by Primary Research)
3.8 Patent landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9 Gap analysis
3.10 Future market trends
3.11 Impact of AI and Gen AI on the market
3.12 Porter's analysis
3.13 PESTEL analysis
3.14 Cell culture media industry chain analysis
3.14.1 Upstream process analysis
3.14.1.1 Raw material sourcing
3.14.1.2 Formulation development
3.14.1.3 Manufacturing and quality control
3.14.1.4 Supply chain and logistics
3.14.2 Downstream segments
3.14.2.1 End user
3.14.2.2 Application
3.14.2.3 Distribution channels
3.15 Supply chain analysis
3.16 Customer profile analysis for major companies
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Serum-free media
5.2.1 CHO media
5.2.2 HEK 293 media
5.2.3 BHK media
5.2.4 VERO cell media
5.2.5 Insect cell media
5.2.6 Immune cell media
5.2.7 Other serum-free media
5.3 Specialty media
5.4 Chemically defined media
5.5 Stem cell culture media
5.6 Other product types
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Biopharmaceutical production
6.2.1 Monoclonal antibodies
6.2.2 Vaccine production
6.2.3 Other biopharmaceutical productions
6.3 Diagnostics
6.4 Drug screening and development
6.5 Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
6.6 Research purpose
6.7 Other applications
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
7.3 Hospital and diagnostic laboratories
7.4 Research and academic institutes
7.5 Other end users
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 ACROBiosystems
9.2 Biowest
9.3 Cellplus Bio
9.4 Corning
9.5 Cytiva
9.6 Elabscience
9.7 Eminence Scientific
9.8 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
9.9 JSBio
9.10 Lonza
9.11 Shanghai Mediumbank Biotechnology
9.12 Merck
9.13 Miltenyi Biotec
9.14 OPM Biosciences
9.15 ProBio
9.16 PromoCell
9.17 Quacell Biotechnology
9.18 Sartorius
9.19 Shanghai BioEngine
9.20 Shanghai Basal Media
9.21 Sino Biological
9.22 Suzhou Womei
9.23 Thermo Fisher Scientific
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