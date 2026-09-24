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Reusable Bioreactors Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, And Cytiva


2026-09-24 04:16:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reusable Bioreactors Gain Momentum as Biologics, Personalized Therapies and Vaccine Production Drive Automation and Scalable Manufacturing

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Reusable Bioreactors Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Reusable Bioreactors Market to Reach USD 24.7 Billion by 2035 as Biologics Manufacturing Expands

The global reusable bioreactors market was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 24.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.9%. Market growth is being supported by the continued development of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased biologics production, rising demand for personalized therapies, and advances in bioprocessing technology.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are investing in durable, efficient, and scalable reusable bioreactor systems to support commercial-scale production. These systems offer long-term reliability, process stability, precise operational control, and cost efficiency in high-volume manufacturing environments. Their ability to meet strict validation and regulatory requirements also makes them an important part of modern biologics, vaccine, and advanced therapy production facilities.

Technological improvements are strengthening the performance and adoption of reusable bioreactors. Advanced automation, real-time monitoring, process control, and integrated cleaning and sterilization technologies are helping manufacturers increase productivity, maintain consistent product quality, and reduce operational downtime. Growing investment in cell-based research, regenerative medicine, and advanced therapeutic manufacturing is expected to create additional opportunities across the reusable bioreactors market.

Mammalian Cell Applications Lead Market Demand

The mammalian cells segment generated USD 7.7 billion in 2025, establishing it as a major contributor to market revenue. Mammalian cell cultures are widely used in the production of sophisticated biologic therapies and require stable temperature, oxygen, nutrient, and pH conditions. Reusable bioreactors provide the controlled and repeatable processing environments required to maintain production quality across multiple operating cycles. Their process precision and reliability continue to support adoption in mammalian cell-based manufacturing facilities.

Vaccine Manufacturing Supports Continued Expansion

The vaccines segment accounted for USD 3.6 billion in 2025. Reusable bioreactor systems are extensively used in vaccine manufacturing because they support large-scale cell cultivation while maintaining control over critical production parameters. Global disease prevention programs, expanding immunization initiatives, and continued investment in vaccine development technologies are expected to strengthen demand through 2035. Manufacturers are also expanding production infrastructure to improve preparedness and accommodate evolving public health requirements.

North America Holds a 38.9% Market Share

North America represented 38.9% of the global reusable bioreactors market in 2025. Growth across the United States and Canada is supported by established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, substantial investment in biopharmaceutical infrastructure, and demand for validated systems capable of repeated high-volume production. The region's focus on complex biologics, advanced therapies, and personalized medicine is also accelerating the integration of scalable reusable bioreactor platforms.

Competitive Landscape and Corporate Strategies

Leading companies operating in the global reusable bioreactors market include Bbi-biotech, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf Group, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Getinge AB, Infors AG, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PBS Biotech, Inc., and Cellexus International Ltd.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through product innovation, research and development, strategic collaborations, facility expansions, and partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Key areas of investment include advanced automation, enhanced monitoring, efficient sterilization, improved scalability, regulatory compliance, and customized bioprocessing solutions. Capacity expansion and broader distribution networks are also helping suppliers respond to growing international demand for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapeutic products.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Global reusable bioreactors market size, segmentation, and forecasts through 2035
  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Regional analysis covering North America and other major geographic markets
  • Competitive assessment using Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

The reusable bioreactors market is expected to remain central to the expansion of commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing. As producers prioritize process consistency, scalable capacity, regulatory compliance, and long-term cost management, demand for automated and durable reusable systems is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period.


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 180
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $24.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degreesynopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Cell trends
2.2.3 Molecule trends
2.2.4 Usage trends
2.2.5 Material trends
2.2.6 Size trends
2.2.7 End use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry
3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in bioreactors
3.2.1.3 Growing focus on orphan drug development
3.2.1.4 Rising demand for personalized medicines
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Low capacity of single-use bioreactors
3.2.2.2 Concerns regarding extractables and/or leachables
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Precision fermentation for novel healthcare applications
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East and Africa
3.5 Technological advancements
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Pricing trend analysis
3.7 Patent analysis
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Impact of AI and Generative AI on the market
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Cell, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Mammalian cells
5.3 Bacterial cells
5.4 Yeast cells
5.5 Other cells
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Molecule, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Monoclonal antibodies
6.3 Vaccines
6.4 Recombinant proteins
6.5 Stem cells
6.6 Gene therapy
6.7 Other molecules
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Usage, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Developmental, pre-clinical & clinical
7.3 Commercial production
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Materials, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Stainless steel
8.3 Glass
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Size, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Less than 500 L
9.3 501-5,000 L
9.4 More than 5,000 L
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 R&D organizations
10.3 Biopharma manufacturers
10.4 Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.6 Netherlands
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 Middle East and Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.3 UAE
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Global players
12.1.1 Danaher Corporation
12.1.2 Eppendorf Group
12.1.3 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
12.1.4 Getinge AB
12.1.5 Merck KGaA
12.1.6 Sartorius AG
12.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.2 Regional players
12.2.1 Cellexus International Ltd.
12.2.2 Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
12.2.3 Infors AG
12.3 Emerging players
12.3.1 Bbi-biotech
12.3.2 PBS Biotech, Inc.
For more information about this report visit

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