Reusable Bioreactors Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, And Cytiva
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$24.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degreesynopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Cell trends
2.2.3 Molecule trends
2.2.4 Usage trends
2.2.5 Material trends
2.2.6 Size trends
2.2.7 End use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry
3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in bioreactors
3.2.1.3 Growing focus on orphan drug development
3.2.1.4 Rising demand for personalized medicines
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Low capacity of single-use bioreactors
3.2.2.2 Concerns regarding extractables and/or leachables
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Precision fermentation for novel healthcare applications
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East and Africa
3.5 Technological advancements
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Pricing trend analysis
3.7 Patent analysis
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Impact of AI and Generative AI on the market
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Cell, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Mammalian cells
5.3 Bacterial cells
5.4 Yeast cells
5.5 Other cells
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Molecule, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Monoclonal antibodies
6.3 Vaccines
6.4 Recombinant proteins
6.5 Stem cells
6.6 Gene therapy
6.7 Other molecules
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Usage, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Developmental, pre-clinical & clinical
7.3 Commercial production
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Materials, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Stainless steel
8.3 Glass
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Size, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Less than 500 L
9.3 501-5,000 L
9.4 More than 5,000 L
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 R&D organizations
10.3 Biopharma manufacturers
10.4 Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($ Mn)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.6 Netherlands
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 Middle East and Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.3 UAE
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Global players
12.1.1 Danaher Corporation
12.1.2 Eppendorf Group
12.1.3 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
12.1.4 Getinge AB
12.1.5 Merck KGaA
12.1.6 Sartorius AG
12.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.2 Regional players
12.2.1 Cellexus International Ltd.
12.2.2 Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
12.2.3 Infors AG
12.3 Emerging players
12.3.1 Bbi-biotech
12.3.2 PBS Biotech, Inc.
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