Reusable Bioreactors Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, And Cytiva

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Reusable Bioreactors Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Reusable Bioreactors Market to Reach USD 24.7 Billion by 2035 as Biologics Manufacturing Expands

The global reusable bioreactors market was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 24.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.9%. Market growth is being supported by the continued development of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased biologics production, rising demand for personalized therapies, and advances in bioprocessing technology.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are investing in durable, efficient, and scalable reusable bioreactor systems to support commercial-scale production. These systems offer long-term reliability, process stability, precise operational control, and cost efficiency in high-volume manufacturing environments. Their ability to meet strict validation and regulatory requirements also makes them an important part of modern biologics, vaccine, and advanced therapy production facilities.

Technological improvements are strengthening the performance and adoption of reusable bioreactors. Advanced automation, real-time monitoring, process control, and integrated cleaning and sterilization technologies are helping manufacturers increase productivity, maintain consistent product quality, and reduce operational downtime. Growing investment in cell-based research, regenerative medicine, and advanced therapeutic manufacturing is expected to create additional opportunities across the reusable bioreactors market.

Mammalian Cell Applications Lead Market Demand

The mammalian cells segment generated USD 7.7 billion in 2025, establishing it as a major contributor to market revenue. Mammalian cell cultures are widely used in the production of sophisticated biologic therapies and require stable temperature, oxygen, nutrient, and pH conditions. Reusable bioreactors provide the controlled and repeatable processing environments required to maintain production quality across multiple operating cycles. Their process precision and reliability continue to support adoption in mammalian cell-based manufacturing facilities.

Vaccine Manufacturing Supports Continued Expansion

The vaccines segment accounted for USD 3.6 billion in 2025. Reusable bioreactor systems are extensively used in vaccine manufacturing because they support large-scale cell cultivation while maintaining control over critical production parameters. Global disease prevention programs, expanding immunization initiatives, and continued investment in vaccine development technologies are expected to strengthen demand through 2035. Manufacturers are also expanding production infrastructure to improve preparedness and accommodate evolving public health requirements.

North America Holds a 38.9% Market Share

North America represented 38.9% of the global reusable bioreactors market in 2025. Growth across the United States and Canada is supported by established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, substantial investment in biopharmaceutical infrastructure, and demand for validated systems capable of repeated high-volume production. The region's focus on complex biologics, advanced therapies, and personalized medicine is also accelerating the integration of scalable reusable bioreactor platforms.

Competitive Landscape and Corporate Strategies

Leading companies operating in the global reusable bioreactors market include Bbi-biotech, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf Group, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Getinge AB, Infors AG, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PBS Biotech, Inc., and Cellexus International Ltd.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through product innovation, research and development, strategic collaborations, facility expansions, and partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Key areas of investment include advanced automation, enhanced monitoring, efficient sterilization, improved scalability, regulatory compliance, and customized bioprocessing solutions. Capacity expansion and broader distribution networks are also helping suppliers respond to growing international demand for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapeutic products.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Global reusable bioreactors market size, segmentation, and forecasts through 2035

Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments

Regional analysis covering North America and other major geographic markets

Competitive assessment using Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

The reusable bioreactors market is expected to remain central to the expansion of commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing. As producers prioritize process consistency, scalable capacity, regulatory compliance, and long-term cost management, demand for automated and durable reusable systems is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period.



Key Attributes:

